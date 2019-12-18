Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Leicester City joined Aston Villa in the League Cup semifinals with very different wins in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Man City will face crosstown rivals United, while Villa draws Leicester City for two legs in January.

Manchester United 3-0 Colchester United

Marcus Rashford made amends for a sloppy first half by dominating the second 45 for the hosts, as Manchester United won at Old Trafford.

Rashford had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Martial scored to join a visitors’ own goal on the scoreboard.

Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City

The kids were alright, though Raheem Sterling was the star of a Man City’s 3-1 win over its League One hosts.

There was a scare for City when Matty Taylor scored an equalizer just after halftime. Sterling scored off Angelino and Gabriel Jesus assists in the 50th and 70th minute to produce a berth in the semis.

Joao Cancelo scored the opener in the 22nd minute off a Phil Foden feed.

Everton 2-2 (2-4 pens) Leicester City

Duncan Ferguson‘s men scored an emotional comeback win thanks to a thunderous Leighton Baines equalizer late at Goodison Park.

James Maddison and Jonny Evans scored twice in three first half minutes.

Leicester looked prepared to cruise into the semifinals, but Tom Davies scored in the 70th before Baines hit his wonder strike.

Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Kasper Schmeichel saved the first two penalties, and Schmeichel made it 2-for-2 to put the visitors in charge.