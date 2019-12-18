Report: Carlo Ancelotti set to be named Everton manager

According to Sky Sports, enough hurdles have been passed to report that Carlo Ancelotti will be named next permanent Everton manager, and will be presented to the media on Monday. The report states that interim boss Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for this weekend’s game against Arsenal at Goodison Park, with Ancelotti in attendance at the ground.

While Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton has been heavily rumored over the past 48 hours, there had been rumblings of a breakdown in negotiations yesterday evening, while a number of journalists warned that a deal was far from done as Ancelotti came with a need for transfer window assurances.

Then came reports Wednesday morning that Ancelotti had flown to Italy to negotiate the finer details of his Napoli release in order to take a new job so quickly, and now it seems everything has been sorted.

A report by Sam Wallace of The Telegraph on Tuesday claimed that Ancelotti was nearing a contract through the summer of 2024, and will bring with him his own technical staff. However, Wallace does claim that Ferguson will remain on staff after impressing in his time as interim manager. The Telegraph report notes that Ancelotti has done so at previous stops, accommodating Ray Wilkins at Chelsea and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. It is heavily rumored by multiple outlets that Ancelotti will bring with him his 30-year-old son Davide, who has worked with Carlo at Napoli and Bayern Munich as assistant manager.

With Ferguson leading the way for the last game this weekend, that means Ancelotti’s first match officially in charge for the Boxing Day match against Burnley at home before road trips to Newcastle and Manchester City bracketing the turn to a new calendar year. Everton sacked Marco Silva earlier this month, and Ferguson has led Everton to a win over Chelsea and a draw with Manchester United.

