Report: Mikel Arteta leaves Man City ahead of Arsenal appointment

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
According to esteemed Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Mikel Arteta has left his post at Manchester City ahead of an imminent appointment as next permanent Arsenal manager. The Spaniard reportedly has the permission of Man City to leave for Arsenal, passing what was likely the biggest hurdle to his appointment. Fellow freelance reporter Fabrizio Romano corroborated this report.

Arteta to Arsenal has seemed imminent for at least the last 24 hours, but to this point all reports had indicated that talks had not progressed to a point where he would depart his assistant manager job alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and would be on location for Man City’s game at Oxford United today in Carabao Cup action.

However, di Marzio’s report seems to indicate that Arteta will not be with the club today as he veers towards the Arsenal position. All this could be confirmed or denied simply by Arteta’s presence, or lack thereof, at the game later today.

The Gunners play Everton this weekend, and a Sky Sports report earlier this morning indicated that Arsenal hopes to have the deal done in time for Arteta to take charge of the match on Saturday at Goodison Park. Clearly the club is working quickly to have structure and consistency through the festive fixtures.

Former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg has been in charge since the dismissal of Unai Emery at the end of November, and while he has kept the squad together and sentiments seem to have improved, fortunes on the pitch haven’t necessarily turned around. Ljungberg did see through a 3-1 victory over West Ham to break the club’s seven-match Premier League winless run, but that is the only victory among his four league matches in charge, and even that game required a comeback to secure all three points.

After the Everton match, Arsenal has games against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Manchester United through the holiday season and into the 2020 calendar year.

Report: Arturo Vidal enraged by El Clasico benching

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 8:25 AM EST
According to a juicy report this morning ahead of today’s El Clasico, Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal stormed out of a training session on Tuesday after learning he would not start today’s match against Real Madrid.

A report by ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens claims that Vidal usually stays after training for shooting practice, but yesterday he left early after being told the news. The report claims that a few players attempted to calm the Chilean international, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

News of the midfielder’s benching is no surprise. Vidal, now 32 years old, has been out of the Barcelona starting lineup for some time now, relegated to a substitute role since the 3-1 loss to Levante in early November. Since, he has since been left on the bench once and come on as a substitute in four league games. At first Arthur had taken Vidal’s place after the Levante match, but after the Brazilian was injured in the second half of the win over Atletico Madrid, it has been a trio of Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic, and Sergio Busquets for manager Ernesto Valverde.

Vidal’s contract runs through the summer of 2021, so it is absolutely feasible that he could leave in January as the club hopes to secure some cash for his services. Still, it’s unlikely they would actively shop a player who remains a key member of the squad, especially with Arthur again struggling with injury, a common theme over his two seasons at Barcelona. With Rakitic not exactly playing at a consistent level either, Vidal still could be a critical part of this Barcelona season.

The 32-year-old spoke about his lack of playing time a few weeks ago, saying if he didn’t feel important he would have to leave. Italian side Inter had been linked with Vidal, but Spanish publication El Mundo Deportivo claims that interest has cooled now that Inter has been bounced from the Champions League.

Liverpool flies 3 youngsters to Qatar after Aston Villa loss

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 7:57 AM EST
Liverpool has two games in two days that are 3,300 miles apart. To cope with the scheduling mess, Jurgen Klopp split his squad and sent a youth team to Villa Park for the the Carabao Cup game while the senior squad made its way to Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Three players will be there for both, however.

21-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher plus 17-year-old defenders Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg have been called in to the senior squad as cover, making the lengthy trip soon after the 5-0 defeat to Villa in Cup play to complete the 23-man Liverpool squad in Doha.

The Cup game against a Villa side starting a host of experienced senior players was always a tall task, but now the Liverpool trio has the opportunity to provide cover for the senior side that is struggling with injuries in certain areas. Most notably, center-back is thin for the Reds with both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren injured. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are starting for the club in both games they have on the docket in Qatar, but should either of them suffer an injury, Dutch pair Hoever and van den Berg would be next up.

Kelleher and van den Berg started and played the full 90 minutes in the Aston Villa loss, while Hoever was also in the starting lineup but withdrawn after 82 minutes for James Norris. The scoreline was harsh on the Liverpool kids who played well at times but saw the first two goals fall quickly – one coming via a brutal deflection, chalked up as an own-goal – and things compounded from there as Liverpool pushed forward hoping to produce a stunning comeback.

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 17

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
Some housekeeping ahead of this week’s club power rankings.

1) We’ve made a universal “up next” instead of labeling the next match, because the festive fixture season is nuts. We may squeeze in some CPRs before the end of the fortnight. Here’s the full list.

2) Never let ’em see you perturbed, they say, but let’s address a scratchy run of comments that come every time we roll out our latest litmus test of Premier League clubs.

We call them power rankings, and it’s become the norm for someone to load up their snark cannon and fire off a “Just look at the table!” or something along those lines.

To you, we say two things:

  1. The fixture list is not even close to balanced until at least Week 19
  2. A fifth place team on a four-match losing streak might not rate as highly as rising 10th place team who just beat them.
  3. Why do you hate fun, Mr. and Mrs. Serious Jones of Dullorado?

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Watford — They’re taking shots, but the Hornets aren’t getting them on goal. The 3.2 shots on target per game is tied with Palace for lowest in the league.
Last week: 20
Season high: 17
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Liverpool
19. Norwich City — Nice point at Leicester City, but it will be surprising if it can get another one versus a stung Wolves. If they do, it’s because Emiliano Buendia is looking like a proverbial canary in a coal mine (with all due respect to Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell).
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Leicester City
18. Aston Villa — Okay, yeah, we’re worried now (and honestly seeing it in the immediate rear view of being outshot at home by a bunch of Liverpool kids isn’t helping).
Last week: 16
Season high: 8
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Sheffield United
17. Southampton — The finishing was just so bad against West Ham.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. West Ham United
16. West Ham United — Moving forward while only accruing a modicum of momentum is possible. Sebastien Haller scoring could be huge, though, and he looked great in combination with Michail Antonio. Two powerful presences.
Last week: 18
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton
15. Bournemouth — The losing streak is over, and Eddie Howe celebrated like a madman, but the performance really wasn’t there.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 at Chelsea
13. Everton — Got a lucky goal and a fortunate point, and no Blue on Merseyside is saying anything but, “Yeah, and?”
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United
13. Arsenal — I’ll say it. The Mikel Arteta hire is good if you’re going to “do a United” and give him Ole level patience. Like at least three windows. That said, there are 3-0 losses to Man City that look a lot worse than Sunday.
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 12
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Man City
12. Newcastle United — Needs a dynamic, committed center midfielder in a bad way. Then again, most clubs do…
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Burnley
11. Burnley — Three points are three points, but we’re still worried about a side that relies way too much on a big target man putting away scant few chances. Where is their Lys Mousset, their Emiliano Buendia?
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle
10. Crystal Palace — Injuries are gonna test the Eagles, but Newcastle will give them the ball and that might help a team which is the only PL club averaging under 10 shot attempts per game.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Brighton
9. Brighton and Hove Albion — Another quality point to extend their unbeaten M23 Derby run. Saturday’s visit from the Blades is sneaky intriguing in the 10 a.m. ET window.
Last week: 8
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Palace
8. Chelsea — Sometimes you out-perform the opponent and lose because Dan Gosling has a moment. Okay, rarely… but sometimes.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Bournemouth
7. Sheffield United — Nice defeat of Villa, and a tangle with Brighton should provide plenty of entertainment.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Aston Villa
6. Manchester United — Wanted more out of a visit from Everton, but it’s easy to forget they’re still without one of the top attack-minded midfielders in the world.
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Everton
5. Wolves — Somehow, we came away from a home loss feeling more confident in Wolves chances of crashing the Top Four party.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Spurs
4. Manchester City — Kevin De Bruyne didn’t have a league assist for over a month, then got one in London. Checking the leaderboard… yep, still leads the league.
Last week: 6
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 3-0 at Arsenal
3. Tottenham Hotspur — An extremely impressive win at the Molineux, and Spurs have a chance to really do some damage over the festive period if they claim fourth place with a defeat of Chelsea this weekend.
Last week: 8
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 2-1 at Wolves
2. Leicester City — Duds happen, and the xG analysis says James Maddison‘s new club probably should’ve lost to its old one. Also, Kelechi… dude.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Norwich City
1. Liverpool — If the Reds come back from Qatar and wax the Foxes, there will only be one more fixture on the schedule that truly seems a threat to a loss-free league season.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Watford
El Clasico: Deadlocked Barca, Real aim to seize control of La Liga

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
A wonderful Wednesday of football will see El Clasico served up to a public that’s been waiting a few extra weeks for the celebrated meeting of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a 2 p.m. ET Wednesday El Clasico at the Camp Nou in Catalonia, where the jailing of nine Catalan separatists caused an initial postponement.

Both teams on a league-high 35 points and Barca ahead on goal differential.

Real failed to seize a measure of control in the race for first place when it drew Valencia on Sunday, a day after Barca did the same against Real Sociedad.

Don’t blame Lionel Messi for Barca’s slip-up. He remains the highest-rated player in the world at age 32, with 12 goals and six assists in 901 league minutes.

Frenkie de Jong had admired Messi from afar, but having him as a teammate elevates that respect.

“Everyone knows how important Messi is to us,” De Jong said. “It’s no longer surprising if he scores three goals in a match. He’s so much better than the rest. Any team that faces Messi is always more nervous, I would be too.”

Even with Real Madrid’s defending as good as it’s been in ages, manager Zinedine Zidane admits that the Argentine remains the biggest X-factor in El Clasico.

“We know what we’re facing, we know they have Messi, but we also have our weapons,” Zidane said. “We want to play a good match against Barcelona, who also hope to do the same.”

Zidane’s counterpart Ernesto Valverde knows he has some players making their El Clasico debut. While Antoine Griezmann is used to mixing it up in derbies versus Real from his time at Atleti, De Jong will experience it for the first time.

“It’s a game that is has something different about it and it is played at a different pace,” Valverde said. “They will experience it first hand. You can tell it is a Clásico from the players’ tunnel before you come out.”

Barca is unbeaten in its last six Clasicos.