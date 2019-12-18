More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Daniel Levy Tottenham
Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Tottenham chairman Levy willing to sell inside Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 8:08 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy says it pretty straight-forward when it comes to Christian Eriksen or any other perceived wantaway.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals.”

Levy told The London Evening Standard that there isn’t a universal tone and tenor to the cases of players who may want to leave North London.

Christian Eriksen’s rumored departure has been a long-running saga. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have also been mentioned as players who may want out.

“My view is really simple. For a player to sign a new contract, not only have the conditions got to be right but the player has got to want to do it. It is up to those players whether they want to stay at Tottenham and we’ll see. I don’t want to comment on ­individual players too much. I actually think it is unfair. Every circumstance is different. There may be a player who wants to stay, there may be a player we don’t want to stay.”

Levy said he’s not expecting the club to be active in the January transfer window. He says Jose Mourinho has been very clear that he’s happy to evaluate the talent already at the club.

Tottenham will like its chances of collecting points over the festive fixtures, especially if it can pass Chelsea with a win on Sunday

Spurs’ festive fixtures [ All 39 PL matches ]
Dec. 22 – Spurs v. Chelsea
Dec. 26 – Spurs v. Brighton
Dec. 28 – Norwich City v. Spurs
Jan. 1 – Southampton v. Spurs

Spurs then face Middlesbrough away in the League Cup before a visit from Liverpool. If those five league matches go well, will Mourinho and Levy look to the market?

Klopp: “So many strange things happened” in Club World Cup semifinal win

Club World Cup Liverpool
Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to survive a scare in his Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

The Reds got a late goal from super sub Roberto Firmino to get past game Liga MX side Monterrey 2-1 in Qatar.

Liverpool will now meet Brazilian side Flamengo in Saturday’s final at 12:30 p.m. ET

“So many strange things happened,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle. “It was the most offensive midfield I have ever put out in a competitive game. Henderson center back for the first time. We didn’t have much height at center back.”

Klopp started Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez at center back, as Virgil Van Dijk was sick and both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have injuries.

He left Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, but needed all of them after Naby Keita‘s goal was leveled by Rogelio Funes Mori.

“I was afraid of extra time, to be honest,” Klopp said. “I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal. We had to do a few changes as we had no other options. We left players out so we could have the opportunity if the game wasn’t decided. That Bobby scored was just wonderful.”

Monterrey had a fine night, and coach Antonio Mohamed had perhaps the best quote of the night when asked about Gomez not being given a second yellow card.

“For me, there was a red card especially the first foul and the second. So I talked to the referee, maybe the Liverpool shirt has more weight therefore the Liverpool player (Gomez) wasn’t sent off.”

Heavy shirts, team. Heavy ones.

League Cup semifinal draw: Manchester Derby, Leicester-Villa

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
England doubled its Manchester Derby count on Wednesday when Manchester City was drawn against Manchester United in the League Cup semifinals.

That means Leicester City with tangle with Aston Villa over two legs for the other spot in a Wembley Stadium final on March 1.

The first legs will be played the week of January 6, with the second legs on tap for the week of Jan. 27.

Man City is bidding to become the first three-peat winner of the League Cup since Liverpool between 1981-84.

City’s six wins are two behind Liverpool for the most all-time, while Villa and United have five and are tied for third-most.

Leicester has won thrice, the last one in 2000.

League Cup: Man Utd, Man City, Leicester win

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Manchester City, Manchester United, and Leicester City joined Aston Villa in the League Cup semifinals with very different wins in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Man City will face crosstown rivals United, while Villa draws Leicester City for two legs in January.

Manchester United 3-0 Colchester United

Marcus Rashford made amends for a sloppy first half by dominating the second 45 for the hosts, as Manchester United won at Old Trafford.

Rashford had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Martial scored to join a visitors’ own goal on the scoreboard.

Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City

The kids were alright, though Raheem Sterling was the star of a Man City’s 3-1 win over its League One hosts.

There was a scare for City when Matty Taylor scored an equalizer just after halftime. Sterling scored off Angelino and Gabriel Jesus assists in the 50th and 70th minute to produce a berth in the semis.

Joao Cancelo scored the opener in the 22nd minute off a Phil Foden feed.

Everton 2-2 (2-4 pens) Leicester City

Duncan Ferguson‘s men scored an emotional comeback win thanks to a thunderous Leighton Baines equalizer late at Goodison Park.

James Maddison and Jonny Evans scored twice in three first half minutes.

Leicester looked prepared to cruise into the semifinals, but Tom Davies scored in the 70th before Baines hit his wonder strike.

Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Kasper Schmeichel saved the first two penalties, and Schmeichel made it 2-for-2 to put the visitors in charge.

Bundesliga wrap: Teen debutant wins it for Bayern; Gladbach wins

Bundesliga Bayern Munich Zirkzee
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
The Bundesliga keeps delivering the goods one day after Dortmund and Leipzig’s 3-3 thriller.

Late heroics from a teenage debutant gave Bayern Munich a place four points back of the table lead in a midweek Bundesliga match day with plenty of goals.

Elsewhere, Gladbach rejoined RB Leipzig on a league-best point total, while Schalke made it five teams within five points of the top with a draw at Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann scored his best result yet of a very young tenure with Hertha Berlin, surprising the hosts through Karim Rekik‘s 64th minute goal.

Bayer had 71 percent of the ball, but the visitors won’t care one bit.

Hertha is 2-1-1 since Klinsmann took the reins ahead of a daunting run of fixtures versus Borussia Dortmund (loss), Eintracht Frankfurt (draw), Freiburg (win), and now Bayer.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Paderborn

Gladbach scored an expected win over its last place visitors to climb level on points with leaders RB Leipzig. Lars Stindl had a goal and an assist, setting up Alassane Plea for the opener just after halftime. USMNT veteran Fabian Johnson came off the bench late for Gladbach.

Wolfsburg 1-1 Schalke

Former Newcastle man Kevin Mbabu scored an 82nd minute equalizer as the hosts claimed a point against David Wagner‘s visitors. Schalke’s goal came in the 50th minute through Ozan Kabak.

USMNT center back John Brooks went the distance again for Wolfsburg, with one shot, four interceptions, and 37-of-50 passing out of the back.

Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Welcome to the show, Joshua Zirkzee.

Bayern’s 18-year-old Dutch prospect made his Bundesliga debut in the 90th minute and scored the match winner in the third minute of stoppage.

He entered the day with four senior minutes, all coming in the Champions League versus Spurs.

Serge Gnabry set up the goal and scored one of his own in the fifth minute of stoppage time to erase any doubt of three points.

The opener comes with an especially nice highlight for Canada’s brightest product, as Alphonso Davies flew down the wing to set up some Polish striker for his 30th goal of the season. It’s December.

 

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-4 Koln

A 2-0 lead for the hosts after 30 minutes is a thing of the past thanks to goals from four different scorers, two set up by second half sub Florian Kainz.

Filip Kostic set up both of Eintracht’s goals, while USMNT wide man Timothy Chandler saw a yellow card on a fairly rough day.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 16 10 4 2 45 19 26 4-2-1 6-2-1 34
 Mönchengladbach 16 11 1 4 33 18 15 7-1-1 4-0-3 34
 Bayern Munich 16 9 3 4 44 22 22 5-1-2 4-2-2 30
 Borussia Dortmund 16 8 6 2 40 22 18 5-3-0 3-3-2 30
 FC Schalke 04 16 8 5 3 27 19 8 4-3-1 4-2-2 29
 SC Freiburg 16 7 4 5 25 21 4 4-2-2 3-2-3 25
 Bayer Leverkusen 16 7 4 5 22 21 1 3-4-2 4-0-3 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 16 6 6 4 18 16 2 3-4-2 3-2-2 24
 1899 Hoffenheim 16 7 3 6 23 27 -4 3-1-4 4-2-2 24
 FC Augsburg 16 6 5 5 27 28 -1 4-2-2 2-3-3 23
 1. FC Union Berlin 16 6 2 8 19 22 -3 5-0-4 1-2-4 20
 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 5 3 8 26 27 -1 4-3-2 1-0-6 18
 Hertha BSC Berlin 16 5 3 8 22 29 -7 3-0-4 2-3-4 18
 FSV Mainz 05 16 6 0 10 25 38 -13 3-0-4 3-0-6 18
 1. FC Köln 16 4 2 10 18 32 -14 2-1-4 2-1-6 14
 Werder Bremen 16 3 5 8 23 40 -17 1-2-5 2-3-3 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 16 3 3 10 16 35 -19 2-1-4 1-2-6 12
 SC Paderborn 16 2 3 11 18 35 -17 1-1-6 1-2-5 9