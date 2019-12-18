More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Associated Press

Towering Ronaldo header sees Juventus past Sampdoria

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
In a Serie A season bursting with uncertainty, one thing remains constant: Cristiano Ronaldo can head a soccer ball.

The Juventus superstar rode the elevator up and dunked on Nicola Murri with an absolutely booming header to secure a 2-1 road win over Sampdoria, moving The Old Lady three points atop the Serie A table for the time being.

Sampdoria had a penalty shout in the opening minutes as Merih Demrial made a mistake in transition and then bundled over Nicola Murru, but the referee waved it off and VAR did not intervene. They came close again in the 18th minute as Gaston Ramirez headed just inches over the bar, connecting with a fabulous cross from Jaison Murillo.

Despite Juve’s shaky start, they would go in front as Paulo Dybala produced a spectacular volley, meeting Alex Sandro’s switch of play at the top-right corner of the box. His low drive found the inside of the far post and put the visitors one-up at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Past the half-hour mark, Sampdoria finally cashed in for all its attacking intent. Alex Sandro was dispossessed in his own defensive third, and while he nearly toe-poked the ball clear of danger, it fell right to Gianluca Caprari who delivered a fabulous blast past Gianluigi Buffon. It wouldn’t last long, however, as Cristiano Ronaldo leapt high in the air, hung there for a moment, and met Alex Sandro’s cross to blast Juventus back in front in typical Ronaldo fashion.

Ronaldo’s hangtime for the winning goal was utterly stunning, seemingly frozen in midair before pumping the ball into the back of the net.

After halftime, Juventus appeared unable to produce another moment in front of net, and Sampdoria grew in confidence. Blaise Matuidi had an opportunity to put the game to bed with a half-hour to go, but failed to head a wonderful Paulo Dybala cross on frame. The hosts leveled the shot count but also struggled to produce a big chance in front of net, and time began to run out.

Ronaldo came close to bagging one on the break as added time began, and then Sampdoria’s hopes were dashed as Gianluca Caprari was harshly sent off in the 91st minute. Demeral conned the referee into showing Caprari a second yellow card by making a meal out of an aerial challenge, making it look like Caprari swung an elbow.

All told, Juventus leapt to the top of the Serie A table, three points above Inter who plays Saturday at home against Genoa. Inter holds the goal differential advantage, but Juventus owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 2-1 win over Inter back in early October.

League Cup: Man City, Man Utd, Leicester win

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Manchester City, Manchester United, and Leicester City joined Aston Villa in the League Cup semifinals with very different wins in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

Manchester United 3-0 Colchester United

Marcus Rashford made amends for a sloppy first half by dominating the second 45 for the hosts, as Manchester United sealed a place in the League Cup semifinals with a win at Old Trafford.

Rashford had a goal and an assist, while Anthony Martial scored to join a visitors own goal on the scoreboard.

Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City

The kids were alright, though Raheem Sterling was the star of a Man City’s 3-1 win over its League One hosts.

There was a scare for City when Matty Taylor scored an equalizer just after halftime, but Sterling scored off Angelino and Gabriel Jesus assists in the 50th and 70th minute to find a berth in the semis.

Joao Cancelo scored the opener in the 22nd minute off a Phil Foden feed.

Everton 2-2 (2-4 pens) Leicester City

Duncan Ferguson‘s men scored an emotional comeback win thanks to a thunderous Leighton Baines equalizer late at Goodison Park.

James Maddison and Jonny Evans scored twice in three first half minutes, and Leicester looked prepared to cruise into the semifinals, but Tom Davies scored in the 70th before Baines hit his wonder strike.

Goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Kasper Schmeichel saved the first two penalties, and Schmeichel made it 2-for-2 to put the visitors in charge.

Bundesliga wrap: Teen debutant wins it for Bayern; Gladbach wins

Bundesliga Bayern Munich Zirkzee
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
The Bundesliga keeps delivering the goods one day after Dortmund and Leipzig’s 3-3 thriller.

Late heroics from a teenage debutant gave Bayern Munich a place four points back of the table lead in a midweek Bundesliga match day with plenty of goals.

Elsewhere, Gladbach rejoined RB Leipzig on a league-best point total, while Schalke made it five teams within five points of the top with a draw at Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann scored his best result yet of a very young tenure with Hertha Berlin, surprising the hosts through Karim Rekik‘s 64th minute goal.

Bayer had 71 percent of the ball, but the visitors won’t care one bit.

Hertha is 2-1-1 since Klinsmann took the reins ahead of a daunting run of fixtures versus Borussia Dortmund (loss), Eintracht Frankfurt (draw), Freiburg (win), and now Bayer.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 Paderborn

Gladbach scored an expected win over its last place visitors to climb level on points with leaders RB Leipzig. Lars Stindl had a goal and an assist, setting up Alassane Plea for the opener just after halftime. USMNT veteran Fabian Johnson came off the bench late for Gladbach.

Wolfsburg 1-1 Schalke

Former Newcastle man Kevin Mbabu scored an 82nd minute equalizer as the hosts claimed a point against David Wagner‘s visitors. Schalke’s goal came in the 50th minute through Ozan Kabak.

USMNT center back John Brooks went the distance again for Wolfsburg, with one shot, four interceptions, and 37-of-50 passing out of the back.

Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

Welcome to the show, Joshua Zirkzee.

Bayern’s 18-year-old Dutch prospect made his Bundesliga debut in the 90th minute and scored the match winner in the third minute of stoppage.

He entered the day with four senior minutes, all coming in the Champions League versus Spurs.

Serge Gnabry set up the goal and scored one of his own in the fifth minute of stoppage time to erase any doubt of three points.

The opener comes with an especially nice highlight for Canada’s brightest product, as Alphonso Davies flew down the wing to set up some Polish striker for his 30th goal of the season. It’s December.

 

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-4 Koln

A 2-0 lead for the hosts after 30 minutes is a thing of the past thanks to goals from four different scorers, two set up by second half sub Florian Kainz.

Filip Kostic set up both of Eintracht’s goals, while USMNT wide man Timothy Chandler saw a yellow card on a fairly rough day.

Spoils split in dud El Clasico

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 4:02 PM EST
The first El Clasico of the season was a relative dud, though Real Madrid made another statement of strong defense in a 0-0 draw with Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Barca dropped points at home for the first time this season, but maintains its table edge on goal differential. All La Liga sides have now played 17 matches, with Barca and Real five points clear of third place Sevilla.

The visitors out shot Barcelona 17-9, and had 46 percent of the ball on the day.

Zinedine Zidane’s suddenly stingy defense kept Barca out of the box for much of the game. Real has only allowed 12 goals in 17 La Liga matches this season after allowing 46 in 38 last campaign.

Barca produced the only big chances of the match aside from an offside Gareth Bale goal, but had little aside from Lionel Messi.

The Argentine great completed a remarkable 8 of 9 dribbles but missed a scoring chance. Luis Suarez was quite poor in the draw, Antoine Griezmann slightly better in his Clasico debut.

Real’s tactics became more and more reliant on the counter attack as the game wore on, and Gareth Bale ripped a shot off the outside netting in the 68th.

Bale had the ball in the back of the goal in the 72nd, but was whistled offside.

The jailing of nine Catalan separatists caused an initial postponement of the match, and perhaps the midweek legs cost both teams some class.

The match was originally scheduled for Oct. 26, and La Liga officials were so angry at the move of a marquee television match to midweek that they appealed to the courts.

WATCH: USMNT’s Dest scores first two Ajax senior goals

Sergino Dest Ajax
Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 3:26 PM EST
USMNT defender Sergino Dest is doing his best Kevin De Bruyne impression, scoring his first two senior goals for Ajax.

The 19-year-old put two balls into the upper reaches of the goal on Wednesday, the second a remarkable volley as Ajax dispatched Telstar 4-3 in the KNVB Cup.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Dest also recorded two tackles, 90 percent passing, and 93 touches over a 90-minute performance. He was named U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Athlete of the Year earlier this week.

Ajax led 1-0 when the right back arrived on the scene to put a Dusan Tadic pass into the goal.

But the real gem came after halftime. Ajax held a 3-1 lead when Dest created some space for a shot and used it extremely well.

The show-stopping goal from a Donny van de Beek assist stood as the decisive one for the defending champions.

Dest had put together five assists in his first 22 appearances for Ajax’s first team, and he’s producing across several competitions. The youngster has three caps for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter.

Ajax is seeking its record 20th KNVB Cup.