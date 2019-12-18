Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

USMNT defender Sergino Dest is doing his best Kevin De Bruyne impression, scoring his first two senior goals for Ajax.

The 19-year-old put two balls into the upper reaches of the goal on Wednesday, the second a remarkable volley as Ajax dispatched Telstar 4-3 in the KNVB Cup.

Dest also recorded two tackles, 90 percent passing, and 93 touches over a 90-minute performance. He was named U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Athlete of the Year earlier this week.

Ajax led 1-0 when the right back arrived on the scene to put a Dusan Tadic pass into the goal.

But the real gem came after halftime. Ajax held a 3-1 lead when Dest created some space for a shot and used it extremely well.

The show-stopping goal from a Donny van de Beek assist stood as the decisive one for the defending champions.

Dest had put together five assists in his first 22 appearances for Ajax’s first team, and he’s producing across several competitions. The youngster has three caps for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter.

Ajax is seeking its record 20th KNVB Cup.