Would Zlatan really join Ancelotti at Everton, and how would it go?

Look: It’s Thursday, there’s no action on the pitches of the Premier League until Saturday, and two of the only teams to never be relegated from the top flight are hiring new coaches.

And, incredibly, one of those clubs has been linked with bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to England, and we’re not sure we could be more tickled by a rumor.

So let’s have fun.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic! The big Swede is still without a new team despite links to AC Milan, and a Thursday report says he may retire if the Milanese side won’t pay his requested wages.

Tancredi Palmieri, though, says Ibrahimovic could head for Goodison Park.

Zlatan is not as mobile as he once was, and he’s certainly not at the peak of his powers, but we’ll be darned if he wouldn’t make for an intriguing signing.

Mou and Zlatan returning in the same season? Bonkers!

Zlatan is a pure finisher. While we cannot guarantee chemistry, the idea of Richarlison combining with the Swedish megastar in a front two or three is a big ask of any group of backs.

He’s two years removed from scoring 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for Manchester United. Since then, he’s tortured MLS to the tune of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches.

Yes there are both physical and figurative oceans between MLS and the Premier League, but goodness the possibilities. It’s difficult to believe he wouldn’t score a hatful of goals, and it wouldn’t hurt big Dominic Calvert-Lewin to learn from Ibra.

Instead of daydreaming that Ancelotti could convince Kalidou Koulibaly or Dries Mertens to trade hues of blue, think Zlatan to Goodison. There could even be an FA Cup at the end of it. Would you bet against two trophy collectors in Ibra and Ancelotti?