Zlatan Ibrahimovic
LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Would Zlatan really join Ancelotti at Everton, and how would it go?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
Look: It’s Thursday, there’s no action on the pitches of the Premier League until Saturday, and two of the only teams to never be relegated from the top flight are hiring new coaches.

And, incredibly, one of those clubs has been linked with bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to England, and we’re not sure we could be more tickled by a rumor.

So let’s have fun.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic! The big Swede is still without a new team despite links to AC Milan, and a Thursday report says he may retire if the Milanese side won’t pay his requested wages.

Tancredi Palmieri, though, says Ibrahimovic could head for Goodison Park.

Zlatan is not as mobile as he once was, and he’s certainly not at the peak of his powers, but we’ll be darned if he wouldn’t make for an intriguing signing.

Mou and Zlatan returning in the same season? Bonkers!

Zlatan is a pure finisher. While we cannot guarantee chemistry, the idea of Richarlison combining with the Swedish megastar in a front two or three is a big ask of any group of backs.

He’s two years removed from scoring 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for Manchester United. Since then, he’s tortured MLS to the tune of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches.

Yes there are both physical and figurative oceans between MLS and the Premier League, but goodness the possibilities. It’s difficult to believe he wouldn’t score a hatful of goals, and it wouldn’t hurt big Dominic Calvert-Lewin to learn from Ibra.

Instead of daydreaming that Ancelotti could convince Kalidou Koulibaly or Dries Mertens to trade hues of blue, think Zlatan to Goodison. There could even be an FA Cup at the end of it. Would you bet against two trophy collectors in Ibra and Ancelotti?

NWSL’s Reign FC acquired by owners of French powerhouse Lyon

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League has been acquired by the OL Groupe, the parent company of French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.

The French group will hold an 89.5 percent operating stake in the club when the sale closes, which is expected in January. Current Reign FC majority owners Teresa and Bill Predmore will own 7.5 percent and former NBA star Tony Parker will have a 3 percent share of the club.

Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors, with Parker holding a seat. Bill Predmore will remain the club’s CEO. A COO will be named later by OL Groupe and Teresa Predmore will remain as president of the Reign Academy youth programs.

Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in France’s Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.

Reign FC will continue to play its home games at Cheney Stadium, the venue it shares with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

Ferguson, Ljungberg in charge when Everton host Arsenal

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 19, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
In the end, Saturday’s clash between Everton and Arsenal (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) will be a battle of interim managers for whom time is quickly running out.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be named new Arsenal bosson Friday, and multiple reports from the UK indicate that Everton could do the same with Carlo Ancelotti. Still, that means one final outing for Freddie Ljungberg and Duncan Ferguson, respectively.

Everton confirmed in a brief statement on Thursday that Ferguson will remain in charge through Saturday’s Premier League fixture, and offered no update — or mention — of their pursuit of Ancelotti.

Everton currently sit 16th in the PL table, three points clear of the relegation zone. Arsenal are 10th, seven back of fourth-place Chelsea.

Report: Arteta to be named Arsenal manager Friday

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 19, 2019, 12:36 PM EST
Mikel Arteta will be named the new manager of Arsenal on Friday, once final contract details are agreed between the two sides, according to reports out of the UK.

A Friday appointment almost certainly means the 37-year-old year will wait until after Saturday’s game at Everton (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) before taking control of the first-team squad. Arteta is expected to be in the stands at Goodison Park in the final game of Freddie Ljungberg‘s tenure as interim boss.

Arteta reportedly said his goodbyes to members of the Manchester City playing, coaching and support staffs on Thursday. All is not well between Arsenal and Man City, though, as the two-time defending Premier League champions were reportedly annoyed by the way in which the Gunners pursued Arteta.

Arteta is set to take the Arsenal job with no first-team managerial experience after serving as Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at City since the summer of 2016. Arsenal was the final club for which Arteta played before joining Guardiola’s staff.

Preview: Liverpool to face Flamengo in Club World Cup final

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 19, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Already the reigning kings of Europe, Liverpool will go for global glory when they face Brazilian side Flamengo in the final of the 2019 Club World Cup on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET) in Doha, Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side advanced to the final on Roberto Firmino’s stoppage-time winner to defeat Mexican side Monterrey in Wednesday’s semifinal. Naby Keita opened the scoring in the 12th minute, but Rogelio Funes Mori drew the CONCACAF Champions League winners level just two minutes, and Liverpool were in for a tough fight the rest of the way.

Monterrey out-shot Liverpool 16 to 12 (8 to 6 on target) and nearly became the first side to defeat the UEFA Champions League winner since 2012, when fellow Brazilian side Corinthians topped Chelsea in the final.

The Reds were were without superstar defender Virgil Van Dijk (illness) on short notice, forcing Klopp to drop Jordan Henderson back to center back alongside Joe Gomez. At this point, it is unknown whether or not Van Dijk will be recovered to feature in the final.

Klopp described it as a thoroughly “strange” game. Given the absence of Van Dijk and the chaotic nature of the game up until Firmino’s late winner, Klopp said after the game, “I was afraid of extra time, to be honest.”

While the Club World Cup is clearly a secondary competition for Liverpool this season, James Milner was clear about one thing after Wednesday’s great escape: they are far from satisfied with having won one trophy — it’s dynasty or bust.

“It was important to get that first trophy on the board. We were unfortunate not to win in a few finals but you see how the team has moved on. Like I said before, we don’t want to be remembered as the team who won one trophy once. You want to be a part of a group where you forget which year you won one trophy.”

Flamengo advanced with a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. After falling behind in the first 20 minute, Flamengo stormed back with a trio of second-half goals.