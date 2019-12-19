MLS reveals 2020 schedule, who avoids who via new format

Major League Soccer unleashed its full 2020 schedule on Thursday.
The league’s expansion to include Inter Miami and Nashville means that each team will not face three MLS teams this season.
MLS is going the route of the NFL, with too many clubs to guarantee everyone faces each other once, and it will be interesting to see if that swings the balance for any bubble teams.
MLSSoccer.com compiled a full list here, but here are some of our observations:
— There’s no guarantee that the expansion teams won’t be great, but you have to think Montreal, New York Red Bulls, and Chicago will feel aggrieved to not face Nashville.
— In the same vein, Colorado, Sporting KC, and Vancouver won’t get to greet David Beckham’s side Miami.
— Speaking of Colorado, they’ll miss 2019 doormats Cincinnati as well as expansion Miami. Not ideal.
— Columbus won’t meet California-based sides LAFC, LA Galaxy, and San Jose, a pretty handy set-up considering the first two made the playoffs and the third was the first one out. Orlando City gets similar luck and will avoid LAFC, Seattle, and San Jose.
— FC Dallas gets to dodge Eastern Conference finalists Atlanta United and Toronto FC.
— Minnesota United goes one better, avoiding three 2019 playoff teams in Toronto, NYCFC, and Philadelphia.Follow @NicholasMendola