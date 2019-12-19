More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League storylines: Matchweek 18

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 18 of the Premier League season is swimming in storylines, even with the league leaders in Qatar battling for the Club World Cup.

We could see a change in the Top Four for the first time since Chelsea climbed into fourth with a defeat of Burnley.

Jose Mourinho aims for Top Four against 2x former employers [STREAM]

  • Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea, Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

The Mourinho bump has been very real for Spurs, and imagine the joy he’d get from getting his club back into the Top Four by beating old pals Chelsea. Spurs have lost their last two meetings with the Blues, though both were at Stamford Bridge.

If Mourinho gets the job done, he’ll sink his longtime star midfielder Frank Lampard into his deepest hole as Chelsea boss. The Blues have dropped points in four of five league outings. Lampard’s being asked a lot more about who he’ll buy in January than how well the kids have developed under his watch.

Two versus three in Manchester [STREAM]

  • Man City v. Leicester City, Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

The visitors are coming off their first dropped points in nine outings across all competitions, and have a 4-point cushion on the third-place hosts. That’s not going to scare Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium set, who is coming off a clean sheet of Arsenal, its first since October in any competition. To do the same to Leicester City would be very impressive, and a win would boost City to within a point of second.

With Top Four rivals squaring off, can Solksjaer’s Red Devils avoid a sting? [STREAM]

  • Watford v. Manchester United, Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Since an Oct. 6 loss to Newcastle, Manchester United has played 15 matches and lost just twice. One of those came in Kazakhstan with a bunch of kids. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men start the festive season with a 9W-4D-2L mark in their last 15, and a trip to Vicarage Road shouldn’t be an issue, yeah? With Chelsea facing Spurs, United could finish alone in fifth or within a win of the Top Four.

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Toffees look to continue upswing when wobbly Gunners visit [STREAM]

  • Everton v. Arsenal, Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Arsenal has been as bad as its been in ages, and Mikel Arteta saw that first hand when his Man City popped the Gunners 3-0 last weekend. He’s probably going to be in charge of the Gunners one week later, though surely watching from the stands if in the stadium.

The Gunners will go up against a group of players who bothered to respond when their manager was fired earlier this season. Duncan Ferguson is still in charge of Everton as the pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti continues, and another win would give him a nearly unparalleled interim tenure.

Loser at Villa Park spends Christmas in the bottom three [STREAM]

  • Aston Villa v. Southampton, Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold)

Eleven goals of differential is the margin separating the hosts from the visitors’ place in the relegation zone. Starting the festive fixtures with a move clear of danger sure would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Yaya Toure: Racism problem in football “can’t continue like that”

Yaya Toure racism in football
Visual China Group via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

The brazen public showings of racism in football are down to one thing, according to longtime Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

“Fans, people, now are more stupid than before.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Toure poke out Thursday, saying he’s approached FIFA about combatting the problem. He played for Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai this season, scoring twice with three assists in 14 matches.

He’s says it’s going to be a long road to the erasure of such heinous incidents. Despite the commonplace nature of racism, Toure says the incidents don’t fail to stun him.

From Sky Sports:

“Of course it is shocking because we are in 2019. In 2020, 2025 we have the kids coming through – what are we going to do? You can’t continue like that.”

The incidents have been many:

We could go on.

It doesn’t help that Serie A attempted to combat increasing incidents in Italy by using monkeys in its anti-racism campaign. That came after all 20 clubs in the league united to call racism “a serious problem.”

USMNT finishes 2019 as FIFA’s 22nd ranked team

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Belgium finishes the year in the No. 1 slot on FIFA’s rankings, something the Red Devils will hope is a harbinger of what’s to come at EURO 2020.

France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay finish second through fifth.

The United States men’s national team finishes the year at No. 22, up three spots from 2018. It’s their highest year-end finish since 2013 (14th) and one spot ahead of their all-time average spot.

The Yanks are ranked 39th by EloRatings, generally considered to be a fairer approximation of strength.

[ RELATED: Grading the USMNT’s 2019 ]

FIFA’s December release sees very few changes, and minimal ones at that. South Korea moves up a spot to 40th, South Africa up one to 71st, and Bolivia nudges its way into the Top 75.

China sinks to 76th, while only one nations moves more than a single spot. Hong Kong dips two to No. 141,

The new rankings again show which CONCACAF nations are on track to participate in the Hex.

El Salvador pulls into sixth place amongst CONCACAF teams with only six months to go until the rankings decide which six teams qualify for the Hex.

Mexico holds tight at 11, while the USMNT sits 22nd. Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras would join El Salvador to round out the Hex if it started today. That would leave Canada, Curacao, Panama, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago playing in the second group of World Cup qualifying.

The winner of that group would play in the playoff against the fourth-place team from the Hex, with the winner of that match playing an interconfederation playoffs for a spot in Qatar 2022.

Would Zlatan really join Ancelotti at Everton, and how would it go?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Look: It’s Thursday, there’s no action on the pitches of the Premier League until Saturday, and two of the only teams to never be relegated from the top flight are hiring new coaches.

And, incredibly, one of those clubs has been linked with bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to England, and we’re not sure we could be more tickled by a rumor.

So let’s have fun.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic! The big Swede is still without a new team despite links to AC Milan, and a Thursday report says he may retire if the Milanese side won’t pay his requested wages.

Tancredi Palmieri, though, says Ibrahimovic could head for Goodison Park.

Zlatan is not as mobile as he once was, and he’s certainly not at the peak of his powers, but we’ll be darned if he wouldn’t make for an intriguing signing.

Mou and Zlatan returning in the same season? Bonkers!

Zlatan is a pure finisher. While we cannot guarantee chemistry, the idea of Richarlison combining with the Swedish megastar in a front two or three is a big ask of any group of backs.

He’s two years removed from scoring 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for Manchester United. Since then, he’s tortured MLS to the tune of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches.

Yes there are both physical and figurative oceans between MLS and the Premier League, but goodness the possibilities. It’s difficult to believe he wouldn’t score a hatful of goals, and it wouldn’t hurt big Dominic Calvert-Lewin to learn from Ibra.

Instead of daydreaming that Ancelotti could convince Kalidou Koulibaly or Dries Mertens to trade hues of blue, think Zlatan to Goodison. There could even be an FA Cup at the end of it. Would you bet against two trophy collectors in Ibra and Ancelotti?

NWSL’s Reign FC acquired by owners of French powerhouse Lyon

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League has been acquired by the OL Groupe, the parent company of French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.

The French group will hold an 89.5 percent operating stake in the club when the sale closes, which is expected in January. Current Reign FC majority owners Teresa and Bill Predmore will own 7.5 percent and former NBA star Tony Parker will have a 3 percent share of the club.

Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors, with Parker holding a seat. Bill Predmore will remain the club’s CEO. A COO will be named later by OL Groupe and Teresa Predmore will remain as president of the Reign Academy youth programs.

Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in France’s Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.

Reign FC will continue to play its home games at Cheney Stadium, the venue it shares with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.