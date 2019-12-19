More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Preview: Liverpool to face Flamengo in Club World Cup final

By Andy EdwardsDec 19, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Already the reigning kings of Europe, Liverpool will go for global glory when they face Brazilian side Flamengo in the final of the 2019 Club World Cup on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET) in Doha, Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side advanced to the final on Roberto Firmino’s stoppage-time winner to defeat Mexican side Monterrey in Wednesday’s semifinal. Naby Keita opened the scoring in the 12th minute, but Rogelio Funes Mori drew the CONCACAF Champions League winners level just two minutes, and Liverpool were in for a tough fight the rest of the way.

Monterrey out-shot Liverpool 16 to 12 (8 to 6 on target) and nearly became the first side to defeat the UEFA Champions League winner since 2012, when fellow Brazilian side Corinthians topped Chelsea in the final.

The Reds were were without superstar defender Virgil Van Dijk (illness) on short notice, forcing Klopp to drop Jordan Henderson back to center back alongside Joe Gomez. At this point, it is unknown whether or not Van Dijk will be recovered to feature in the final.

Klopp described it as a thoroughly “strange” game. Given the absence of Van Dijk and the chaotic nature of the game up until Firmino’s late winner, Klopp said after the game, “I was afraid of extra time, to be honest.”

While the Club World Cup is clearly a secondary competition for Liverpool this season, James Milner was clear about one thing after Wednesday’s great escape: they are far from satisfied with having won one trophy — it’s dynasty or bust.

“It was important to get that first trophy on the board. We were unfortunate not to win in a few finals but you see how the team has moved on. Like I said before, we don’t want to be remembered as the team who won one trophy once. You want to be a part of a group where you forget which year you won one trophy.”

Flamengo advanced with a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. After falling behind in the first 20 minute, Flamengo stormed back with a trio of second-half goals.

Report: Arsenal to pay $2.5m for Arteta; Man City unhappy about pursuit

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 19, 2019, 8:54 AM EST
Manchester City are furious over how Arsenal have conducted themselves in their pursuit of head coach-to-be Mikel Arteta, though the two-time defending Premier League champions are in line for a $2.5-million payout when the Spaniard is named the new Gunners boss, according to reports out of the UK.

The Guardian reported that as late as Wednesday evening, no contact had been made between the clubs to discuss Arteta leaving Man City to replace Unai Emery — and caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg — at the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s surprising to hear that plans are being made by Arsenal to unveil our coach as their head coach on Friday on the basis that no contact has been made by the club to discuss this matter.”

Now, on Thursday, Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal will pay City around $2.5 million to release Arteta from his current contract.

City were quite keen to retain Arteta — perhaps as the long-term successor to Pep Guardiola, perhaps not — and had recently offered him a new contract through the summer of 2023.

According to widespread reports, Arteta and Arsenal are in the final stages of agreeing terms of a contract after the 37-year-old said his goodbyes to everyone at Man City’s facility on Thursday. While he won’t take charge of Saturday’s game against Everton (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Arteta is expected to be in attendance at Goodison Park.

Salzburg star Minamino signs for Liverpool, will join in January

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) Takumi Minamino will become the first Japanese player for Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders announced the signing of the 24-year-old Minamino on Thursday, saying he will officially join on Jan. 1

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” the Japan attacking midfielder said. “I’m so excited that the moment has come true.”

Minamino made a big impression in two games between Liverpool and Salzburg in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

A midfielder who can also play as a forward, Minamino joined Salzburg from Japanese club Cerezo Osaka in 2015. He reportedly had a release clause of $9.5 million.

Shinji Okazaki won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, while Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United), Hidetoshi Nakata (Bolton) and Junichi Inamoto (Arsenal and Fulham) are among other Japanese to have played in England’s top division.

Columbus Crew set to break transfer record for Liga MX playmaker

Lucas Zelarayan Tigres UANL Columbus Crew
JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
Another Liga MX star is set to join Major League Soccer, according to reports.

Lucas Zelarayan, 27, could join Columbus Crew on a transfer record deal in the next few days, giving Caleb Porter a new playmaking midfielder.

Patrick Murphy of Massive Report says the deal will hit $8 million.

The Argentine has been with Tigres since 2015, recording 23 goals with 14 assists in 139 matches. He was the 19th ranked performer in the league this season, according to SofaScore.

Zelarayan would join Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini, who moved from Puebla, and Sporting KC’s acquisition of Alan Pulido from Chivas as club record purchases.

Columbus general manager Tim Bezbatchenko previously added midfielder Darlington Nagbe and defenders Vito Wormgoor and Axel Sjoberg this offseason in a bid to help Porter turns the Crew into a playoff side.

Solskjaer, Rashford excited for Manchester Derby in League Cup semis

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 9:04 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to match up twice more with his longtime neighbors.

The former Manchester United striker and current manager saw his side drawn against Man City for the League Cup semifinals after beating Colchester United on Wednesday.

His side is feeling good after defeating the two-time reigning champion Citizens on Dec. 7. United lost 2-0 to City at Old Trafford in April last season, Solskjaer’s only other matching of wits with Pep Guardiola.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We take what comes our way we have a good memory from last time we met them,” Solskjaer said.  We played well against them but there’s things we need to improve on. It will be two fantastic nights in Manchester.”

Marcus Rashford is delivering on his potential, and dominated against Colchester United on Wednesday.

Solskjaer said he had to take the in-form striker off the training pitch on Tuesday.

“There’s hunger there, we do extras with the strikers all the time,” he said, via The Manchester Evening News. “I was trying to hold Marcus back yesterday, because he wanted to do extra, it was two days after a game, and a day before a game but he was still on the training ground practicing, and we’ll get better and better.”

Rashford reacted to the draw by a posting a cheeky caption above a photo with Mason Greenwood (See bottom of post). It’s safe to say he’s proud of the holding derby momentum.

There’s not a lot of reason to focus on the derby given a legitimate shot of perfect point collection from the four festive fixtures beginning Sunday at Vicarage Road.

United's festive fixtures
Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United
Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle
Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United