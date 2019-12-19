Manchester City are furious over how Arsenal have conducted themselves in their pursuit of head coach-to-be Mikel Arteta, though the two-time defending Premier League champions are in line for a $2.5-million payout when the Spaniard is named the new Gunners boss, according to reports out of the UK.

The Guardian reported that as late as Wednesday evening, no contact had been made between the clubs to discuss Arteta leaving Man City to replace Unai Emery — and caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg — at the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s surprising to hear that plans are being made by Arsenal to unveil our coach as their head coach on Friday on the basis that no contact has been made by the club to discuss this matter.”

Now, on Thursday, Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal will pay City around $2.5 million to release Arteta from his current contract.

City were quite keen to retain Arteta — perhaps as the long-term successor to Pep Guardiola, perhaps not — and had recently offered him a new contract through the summer of 2023.

According to widespread reports, Arteta and Arsenal are in the final stages of agreeing terms of a contract after the 37-year-old said his goodbyes to everyone at Man City’s facility on Thursday. While he won’t take charge of Saturday’s game against Everton (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Arteta is expected to be in attendance at Goodison Park.

