Mikel Arteta will be named the new manager of Arsenal on Friday, once final contract details are agreed between the two sides, according to reports out of the UK.
A Friday appointment almost certainly means the 37-year-old year will wait until after Saturday’s game at Everton (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) before taking control of the first-team squad. Arteta is expected to be in the stands at Goodison Park in the final game of Freddie Ljungberg‘s tenure as interim boss.
Arteta reportedly said his goodbyes to members of the Manchester City playing, coaching and support staffs on Thursday. All is not well between Arsenal and Man City, though, as the two-time defending Premier League champions were reportedly annoyed by the way in which the Gunners pursued Arteta.
Arteta is set to take the Arsenal job with no first-team managerial experience after serving as Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at City since the summer of 2016. Arsenal was the final club for which Arteta played before joining Guardiola’s staff.