Sane Pereira transfer news
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Sane, Havertz moving; Foxes’ Pereira to Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Leroy Sane has returned to the soccer pitch in his bid to recover from an injury suffered in August.

Whether the Manchester City star’s next game is for the Premier League outfit is another story.

German outlet Bild says Sane has already decided that he wants to go back to Germany, where he’ll join summer courters Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old was arguably City’s best player in their record run to the title in 2017/18, but last season was a step back for him.

Bild also says that Manchester City and Manchester United have engaged in “concrete talks” with representatives for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

He’s likely wanted by every team on the planet and has also been linked to Liverpool, but it’s notable that the Mancunian rivals are in the news.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur may be entering the transfer market in January despite Daniel Levy’s claims that he doesn’t expect much.

Reports out of Belgium say Spurs will chase Leicester City full back Ricardo Pereira, with the trickle down forcing the Foxes to turn southeast.

Twenty-year old Aurelio Buta would make the move from Royal Antwerp to Leicester. Buta has a goal and five assists in 18 league outings this season.

The move, of course, could still wait for the summer.

Ukrainian player defends himself against ‘Nazi’ accusations

Associated PressDec 19, 2019, 8:45 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The Ukrainian player insulted by Spanish fans in a second-division match last weekend defended himself Thursday from accusations he has Nazi sympathies.

Albacete forward Roman Zozulia reiterated that he has no connections to radical political groups in his home country, and offered explanations to the photos used by fans to say he has far-right views.

Zozulia spoke four days after the match between Albacete and Rayo Vallecano was suspended at halftime because of insults by Rayo fans against the former Ukraine national team player.

“I’m just a soccer player. I don’t have any political views,” Zozulia said through a translator during a news conference in Albacete. “I wouldn’t want in my team or in my stadium anyone whose ideology supports any type of violence.”

The 30-year-old Zozulia acknowledged he supported the Ukrainians against Russian-backed separatists back home and participated in humanitarian actions “dedicated to help save lives.”

“I’m a patriot, that is not a crime,” Zozulia said. “We never bought any weapons.”

Some Rayo fans accused him of having radical views thanks in part to a series of online photos that showed him alongside army troops, including one in which he held a gun.

“We used to visit some war zones to show our support to the troops, as patriots,” he said.

Zozulia had already been targeted by fans last season. In an Albacete match at Deportivo Lugo in March, the home fans repeated chants of “Die, Zozulia.” There also were reports of other games in which the striker was insulted by fans of Spanish clubs.

Zozulia’s loan from Real Betis to Rayo in 2017 had to be called off because of the protests by Rayo fans, many of which are known for being advocates of left-wing causes.

Zozulia thanked everyone for the messages of support he has received in Spain and at home, including by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Would any president support a Nazi?” Zozulia said. “What people have said of me is not true. I’m just a soccer player and a patriot.”

Zozulia said that despite the recent incidents, he wants to continue to play in Spain, a place he calls his “second home.”

The decision on whether Sunday’s game should be finished will be taken by the Spanish soccer federation. It will also decide what punishment, if any, will be handed to Rayo Vallecano.

MLS reveals 2020 schedule, who avoids who via new format

Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
Lucas Zelarayan Tigres UANL Columbus Crew Columbus Crew set to break transfer record for Liga MX playmaker Vancouver breaks club transfer record to sign Canada’s Cavallini Sporting KC smashes club record to sign El Tri striker Pulido

Major League Soccer unleashed its full 2020 schedule on Thursday.

The league’s expansion to include Inter Miami and Nashville means that each team will not face three MLS teams this season.

MLS is going the route of the NFL, with too many clubs to guarantee everyone faces each other once, and it will be interesting to see if that swings the balance for any bubble teams.

MLSSoccer.com compiled a full list here, but here are some of our observations:

— There’s no guarantee that the expansion teams won’t be great, but you have to think Montreal, New York Red Bulls, and Chicago will feel aggrieved to not face Nashville.

— In the same vein, Colorado, Sporting KC, and Vancouver won’t get to greet David Beckham’s side Miami.

— Speaking of Colorado, they’ll miss 2019 doormats Cincinnati as well as expansion Miami. Not ideal.

— Columbus won’t meet California-based sides LAFC, LA Galaxy, and San Jose, a pretty handy set-up considering the first two made the playoffs and the third was the first one out. Orlando City gets similar luck and will avoid LAFC, Seattle, and San Jose.

— FC Dallas gets to dodge Eastern Conference finalists Atlanta United and Toronto FC.

— Minnesota United goes one better, avoiding three 2019 playoff teams in Toronto, NYCFC, and Philadelphia.

Premier League storylines: Matchweek 18

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Matchweek 18 of the Premier League season is swimming in storylines, even with the league leaders in Qatar battling for the Club World Cup.

We could see a change in the Top Four for the first time since Chelsea climbed into fourth with a defeat of Burnley.

Jose Mourinho aims for Top Four against 2x former employers [STREAM]

  • Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea, Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

The Mourinho bump has been very real for Spurs, and imagine the joy he’d get from getting his club back into the Top Four by beating old pals Chelsea. Spurs have lost their last two meetings with the Blues, though both were at Stamford Bridge.

If Mourinho gets the job done, he’ll sink his longtime star midfielder Frank Lampard into his deepest hole as Chelsea boss. The Blues have dropped points in four of five league outings. Lampard’s being asked a lot more about who he’ll buy in January than how well the kids have developed under his watch.

Two versus three in Manchester [STREAM]

  • Man City v. Leicester City, Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

The visitors are coming off their first dropped points in nine outings across all competitions, and have a 4-point cushion on the third-place hosts. That’s not going to scare Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium set, who is coming off a clean sheet of Arsenal, its first since October in any competition. To do the same to Leicester City would be very impressive, and a win would boost City to within a point of second.

With Top Four rivals squaring off, can Solksjaer’s Red Devils avoid a sting? [STREAM]

  • Watford v. Manchester United, Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Since an Oct. 6 loss to Newcastle, Manchester United has played 15 matches and lost just twice. One of those came in Kazakhstan with a bunch of kids. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men start the festive season with a 9W-4D-2L mark in their last 15, and a trip to Vicarage Road shouldn’t be an issue, yeah? With Chelsea facing Spurs, United could finish alone in fifth or within a win of the Top Four.

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Toffees look to continue upswing when wobbly Gunners visit [STREAM]

  • Everton v. Arsenal, Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Arsenal has been as bad as its been in ages, and Mikel Arteta saw that first hand when his Man City popped the Gunners 3-0 last weekend. He’s probably going to be in charge of the Gunners one week later, though surely watching from the stands if in the stadium.

The Gunners will go up against a group of players who bothered to respond when their manager was fired earlier this season. Duncan Ferguson is still in charge of Everton as the pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti continues, and another win would give him a nearly unparalleled interim tenure.

Loser at Villa Park spends Christmas in the bottom three [STREAM]

  • Aston Villa v. Southampton, Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold)

Eleven goals of differential is the margin separating the hosts from the visitors’ place in the relegation zone. Starting the festive fixtures with a move clear of danger sure would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Yaya Toure: Racism problem in football “can’t continue like that”

Yaya Toure racism in football
Visual China Group via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
The brazen public showings of racism in football are down to one thing, according to longtime Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

“Fans, people, now are more stupid than before.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Toure poke out Thursday, saying he’s approached FIFA about combatting the problem. He played for Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai this season, scoring twice with three assists in 14 matches.

He’s says it’s going to be a long road to the erasure of such heinous incidents. Despite the commonplace nature of racism, Toure says the incidents don’t fail to stun him.

From Sky Sports:

“Of course it is shocking because we are in 2019. In 2020, 2025 we have the kids coming through – what are we going to do? You can’t continue like that.”

The incidents have been many:

We could go on.

It doesn’t help that Serie A attempted to combat increasing incidents in Italy by using monkeys in its anti-racism campaign. That came after all 20 clubs in the league united to call racism “a serious problem.”