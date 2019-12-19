Transfer rumor roundup: Sane, Havertz moving; Foxes’ Pereira to Spurs

Leroy Sane has returned to the soccer pitch in his bid to recover from an injury suffered in August.
Whether the Manchester City star’s next game is for the Premier League outfit is another story.
German outlet Bild says Sane has already decided that he wants to go back to Germany, where he’ll join summer courters Bayern Munich.
The 23-year-old was arguably City’s best player in their record run to the title in 2017/18, but last season was a step back for him.
Bild also says that Manchester City and Manchester United have engaged in “concrete talks” with representatives for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.
He’s likely wanted by every team on the planet and has also been linked to Liverpool, but it’s notable that the Mancunian rivals are in the news.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur may be entering the transfer market in January despite Daniel Levy’s claims that he doesn’t expect much.
Reports out of Belgium say Spurs will chase Leicester City full back Ricardo Pereira, with the trickle down forcing the Foxes to turn southeast.
Twenty-year old Aurelio Buta would make the move from Royal Antwerp to Leicester. Buta has a goal and five assists in 18 league outings this season.
The move, of course, could still wait for the summer.