Yaya Toure: Racism problem in football “can’t continue like that”

Matchweek 18 of the Premier League season is swimming in storylines, even with the league leaders in Qatar battling for the Club World Cup.
We could see a change in the Top Four for the first time since Chelsea climbed into fourth with a defeat of Burnley.
Jose Mourinho aims for Top Four against 2x former employers [STREAM]
Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea, Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)
The Mourinho bump has been very real for Spurs, and imagine the joy he’d get from getting his club back into the Top Four by beating old pals Chelsea. Spurs have lost their last two meetings with the Blues, though both were at Stamford Bridge.
If Mourinho gets the job done, he’ll sink his longtime star midfielder Frank Lampard into his deepest hole as Chelsea boss. The Blues have dropped points in four of five league outings. Lampard’s being asked a lot more about who he’ll buy in January than how well the kids have developed under his watch.
Man City v. Leicester City, Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)
The visitors are coming off their first dropped points in nine outings across all competitions, and have a 4-point cushion on the third-place hosts. That’s not going to scare Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium set, who is coming off a clean sheet of Arsenal, its first since October in any competition. To do the same to Leicester City would be very impressive, and a win would boost City to within a point of second.
With Top Four rivals squaring off, can Solksjaer’s Red Devils avoid a sting? [STREAM]
Watford v. Manchester United, Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN)
Since an Oct. 6 loss to Newcastle, Manchester United has played 15 matches and lost just twice. One of those came in Kazakhstan with a bunch of kids. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men start the festive season with a 9W-4D-2L mark in their last 15, and a trip to Vicarage Road shouldn’t be an issue, yeah? With Chelsea facing Spurs, United could finish alone in fifth or within a win of the Top Four.
Toffees look to continue upswing when wobbly Gunners visit [STREAM]
Everton v. Arsenal, Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
The Gunners will go up against a group of players who bothered to respond when their manager was fired earlier this season. Duncan Ferguson is still in charge of Everton as the pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti continues, and another win would give him a nearly unparalleled interim tenure.
Loser at Villa Park spends Christmas in the bottom three [STREAM]
Aston Villa v. Southampton, Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold)
Eleven goals of differential is the margin separating the hosts from the visitors’ place in the relegation zone. Starting the festive fixtures with a move clear of danger sure would be nice, wouldn’t it?
FIFA’s December release sees very few changes, and minimal ones at that. South Korea moves up a spot to 40th, South Africa up one to 71st, and Bolivia nudges its way into the Top 75.
China sinks to 76th, while only one nations moves more than a single spot. Hong Kong dips two to No. 141,
The new rankings again show which CONCACAF nations are on track to participate in the Hex.
El Salvador pulls into sixth place amongst CONCACAF teams with only six months to go until the rankings decide which six teams qualify for the Hex.
Mexico holds tight at 11, while the USMNT sits 22nd. Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras would join El Salvador to round out the Hex if it started today. That would leave Canada, Curacao, Panama, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago playing in the second group of World Cup qualifying.
The winner of that group would play in the playoff against the fourth-place team from the Hex, with the winner of that match playing an interconfederation playoffs for a spot in Qatar 2022.
Zlatan is not as mobile as he once was, and he’s certainly not at the peak of his powers, but we’ll be darned if he wouldn’t make for an intriguing signing.
Mou and Zlatan returning in the same season? Bonkers!
Zlatan is a pure finisher. While we cannot guarantee chemistry, the idea of Richarlison combining with the Swedish megastar in a front two or three is a big ask of any group of backs.
He’s two years removed from scoring 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for Manchester United. Since then, he’s tortured MLS to the tune of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches.
Yes there are both physical and figurative oceans between MLS and the Premier League, but goodness the possibilities. It’s difficult to believe he wouldn’t score a hatful of goals, and it wouldn’t hurt big Dominic Calvert-Lewin to learn from Ibra.
Instead of daydreaming that Ancelotti could convince Kalidou Koulibaly or Dries Mertens to trade hues of blue, think Zlatan to Goodison. There could even be an FA Cup at the end of it. Would you bet against two trophy collectors in Ibra and Ancelotti?
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League has been acquired by the OL Groupe, the parent company of French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.
The French group will hold an 89.5 percent operating stake in the club when the sale closes, which is expected in January. Current Reign FC majority owners Teresa and Bill Predmore will own 7.5 percent and former NBA star Tony Parker will have a 3 percent share of the club.
Jean-Michel Aulas will serve as chairman of the club’s board of directors, with Parker holding a seat. Bill Predmore will remain the club’s CEO. A COO will be named later by OL Groupe and Teresa Predmore will remain as president of the Reign Academy youth programs.
Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in France’s Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.
Reign FC will continue to play its home games at Cheney Stadium, the venue it shares with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.