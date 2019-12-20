More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
FIFA considers staging Women’s World Cup every two years

Associated PressDec 20, 2019, 11:13 AM EST
DOHA, Qatar — The Women’s World Cup could be staged every two years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday.

The competition is currently held every four years, with the Americans lifting the trophy in 2015 and again this July in France.

Infantino said he is keen on a proposal from the French federation to double the frequency of the Women’s World Cup because of its “incredible impact for the development of the game” compared to club soccer.

“We need to see what kind of big events we can create,” Infantino said. “So we are studying this of course.”

FIFA has already decided to expand the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams in 2023. The host of that tournament will be decided in June by the FIFA Council.

FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint entry from Australia and New Zealand.

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 1:15 PM EST
Matchweek 18 of the Premier League season is here, as the busy festive season continues.

Get in there.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Norwich v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Leicester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Watford v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Arteta’s top priorities as Arsenal’s new manager

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
Mikel Arteta has been named as Arsenal’s new head coach as the former Gunners skipper returns to the club after over three years as Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at Manchester City.

His arrival will bring hope that Arsenal can rediscover their DNA and that his connection with the players (many of whom were his former teammates) is so strong that they will want to go the extra mile for the cause.

Arteta, 37, has a huge job on his hands in his first head coaching position but the Spaniard oozed class on and off the pitch during his playing days and that has translated to his coaching career under Guardiola, and was clear in his opening press conference as Arsenal’s new boss.

Below is a look at the top five priorities for Arteta as he kicks off his managerial career at his beloved Arsenal.

1. Keep their attacking stars happy

There are reports that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette want out, while Nicolas Pepe has hardly settled in well at Arsenal. The Gunners have very few ‘world class’ talents in their squad right now and they need to keep this attacking trio at the Emirates Stadium and, more importantly, happy, if they’re going to rise again under Arteta.

2. Get the best out of Mesut Ozil

This is a simple one. Mesut Ozil is a very good soccer player. He needs to get back to his best. He needs someone who believes in him. Arteta is that somebody, and Ozil’s reaction to his appointment suggests he is delighted.

The German playmaker has had a rough few years. Vilified in Germany after their early exit from the 2018 World Cup, left out by Unai Emery on many occasions and off the pitch his issues have been well-documented. But he is still a supreme talent and capable of unlocking any defense in the world. We’ve seen it time and time again.

“He is a massive player for this football club. I want to understand how the players are feeling and what they need. You have to understand them,” Arteta said. “I worked with him and I know when he ticks what he can bring to the team. It is my job to get the best out of him.”

3. Add accountability defensively

It is all well and good having Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette purring in attack but Arsenal need balance. Defensively (Bernd Leno aside) they’ve been shambolic for some time and restoring some accountability and grit at the back is going to be key. Arteta was a flamboyant player on the ball but his work rate off it and ability to dig deep and win the ball back was often overlooked. He drove Everton on to their most successful period in decades and injuries aside he was a key player for Arsenal as they challenged for trophies year in, year out in his five seasons at the club. Defensively they need to either bring in new players or somehow totally change the mindset of the ones they currently have. They have to defend first and worry about the rest later. The responsibility Arteta wants at Arsenal must be shown in defense.

4. Get the fans back on side, restore DNA

A way to do this is play attractive, possession-based football. Arteta knows how to do that, both as a player and a coach. His arrival marks a return to Arsenal’s DNA and the disciple of Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola can deliver that fluid brand of play we all associate with the Gunners. Unai Emery tried to usher in a high-pressing, more dynamic style and it didn’t work with a squad largely assembled by Wenger. Arteta could actually have plenty of success right off the bat if he asks his players to keep the ball and entertain the fans with their play. He needs the fans on their side, and fast, to save this season and build for 2020-21 and beyond.

5. Win a trophy

The FA Cup, Europa League, whatever it is, win it as quickly as possible. Fans want success and of course they want to win the Premier League and Champions League, but they know that is a long way away from happening. In the meantime it doesn’t hurt to win silverware and as Arteta said in his first words as Arsenal’s manager, he needs to get them winning trophies ASAP.

“The ambition of this club is clear – you have to be in Europe and fight for trophies. The rest is not good enough,” Arteta said.

It doesn’t matter what trophy it is, Arsenal need some success after two years without silverware. Wenger was mocked for winning the FA Cup in his final few years in charge, but Arsenal’s fans would love that right now. Winning trophies builds positive vibes. Simple.

Solskjaer reveals update on Pogba, Haaland

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a busy January coming up.

Manchester United’s manager has been discussing ins and outs at Old Trafford, with the future of Paul Pogba once again in question as the French star has been missing through injury since September but could return to action in the next week.

“He’s not getting sold in January, no,” Solskjaer said, bluntly, when asked if Pogba, who wanted to leave in the summer, would be sold in the next transfer window.

Solskjaer then answered a question about what Pogba had to do to prove to the outside world that he still wants to play for United.

“When he comes back, play well and with a smile on his face. Do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul was fantastic, he’s been fantastic when he’s played for us,” Solskjaer said. “We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world when he’s playing well and when he gets fit. He needs time to get fit but he’ll make a difference for us.”

That’s a star potentially leaving. But what about a rising star arriving?

Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with a move to United consistently over the last few months as the RB Salzburg teenager continues to attract interest from all over Europe after his goalscoring exploits this season in the UEFA Champions League.

Given Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, is a close friend of Solskjaer and his former teammate at international level there are plenty of links to Man United. Over the past 24 hours there were reports from Norway that the 19-year-old striker was travelling to Manchester during his winter break but Solskjaer denied any deal for the red-hot forward was close and even knew exactly where Haaland was.

“I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway,” Solskjaer said. “You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players, I’ve said that many times and it’s one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time. He’s not coming to Manchester… I know the boy and his friends and he’s on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere [from Stavanger], you need to via via!”

Haaland’s father since posted the following message on social media, as the likes of Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, among many others, have been linked with a move for Haaland.

A young, hungry center forward who has already shown he can score plenty of goals in the Champions League is exactly what United need as Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Daniel James would be Haaland’s supporting cast.

Arsenal confirm Mikel Arteta as new boss

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 9:04 AM EST
The worst kept secret in soccer is now out.

Mikel Arteta is the new head coach of Arsenal.

The deal for the Spanish coach was confirmed by the Gunners on Friday as he’s signed a three-and-a-half year deal to lead the north London club, and the first game he will oversee will be against another of his former clubs, Everton, at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arteta, 37, was the former club captain at Arsenal and left them in 2016 to take up a position as part of Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City. He won two FA Cups while leading the team, and many of the current Arsenal squad (including Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil) were his former teammates.

“This is a huge honor. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club,” Arteta said. “We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of Arsenal’s board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, added that Arteta “knows our expectations and those of our fans around the world are high and we are confident he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand.” Kroenke also thanked Freddie Ljungberg for his professionalism during his time as interim boss over the last three weeks.

During Arteta’s time as Pep Guardiola‘s assistant coach at Man City they won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and two League Cups as they’ve dominated the domestic game. Asked by reporters about the situation, Guardiola confirmed that City will keep the same backroom staff they currently have and wished Arteta well.

“We stay with the same people who are here,” Guardiola said. “He decided to move there and when you have a dream you cannot stop it, you have to follow your dreams. Arsenal was important to him. He finished his career there, they’re one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I wish him all the best. I’m pretty sure he’ll do an excellent job.”

So, that’s it then. Arsenal have their new manager after firing Unai Emery last month. Ljungberg had been in interim charge in recent weeks but the Gunners displays had dipped even lower and the entire club needed a lift. Arteta’s arrival will do that, as the young coach has respect and love from everyone connected with Arsenal.

But is he the right man for this mammoth job?

Only time will tell but the big takeaway from his time at Man City is that he was Guardiola’s general on the training ground. A lot of Man City’s success over the past few seasons has been attributed to the work Arteta did day in, day out on the training pitch and how much the squad of players respected him.

The former Barcelona, PSG, Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Arsenal midfielder was a silky smooth player during his playing days and his transition into the coaching game has been just as effortless. When injuries hit him hard during the latter stages of his career, Arteta had plenty of time to plan for his next step. Returning to Arsenal will be a dream come true for him, but he knows that the hard work now begins.

With star players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with moves away and the defensive issues persisting, Arteta’s first focus will be on gelling the squad and improving the defensive structure. But being a disciple of Arsene Wenger and now Guardiola, we can expect his Arsenal team to play with a certain swagger and panache.

Arteta is an Arsenal man. But will he be a success? The last few years as Guardiola’s assistant have given him a great base to build from but there’s no doubting this is a huge challenge to get the Gunners back into the top four, then challenging for trophies.