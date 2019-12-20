Pep Guardiola has chosen to never remain in one place for too long since his debut with Barcelona back in 2008, but the Catalan mastermind says he wants to remain at Manchester City “as [long] as possible,” so long as his management remains “best for the club.”

[ PL PREVIEW, LIVE STREAM: Man City v. Leicester City ]

The 48-year-old’s managerial career has consisted of four seasons at Barcelona, three seasons at Bayern Munich, and now his fourth season at Man City. With his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, a five-year tenure would go down as his longest stint at a club. However, Guardiola says he isn’t set on moving to another of the world’s biggest clubs at that time, which most pundits see as a foregone conclusion — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think in football one and a half years is a lot of time for a manager. We’ll have to see altogether how it works, what is going on. I’ve said many times how incredibly good it is for me here and of course I would like to stay as much as possible. “So that is my desire, but I want to be sure this is the best for the club, that they want me to stay longer. “It would be five years at one club and in this competition that is many, many years, so that’s why it’s better to be sure your decision is perfect for both sides. There’s no rush. It’s not finishing in three or four months and the club is working perfectly in all departments, so it’s not a problem, honestly.”

Guardiola also confirmed on Friday that first-team coach Rodolfo Borrell will replace Mikel Arteta as his assistant manager following Arteta’s departure and appointment as new Arsenal manager.

Follow @AndyEdMLS