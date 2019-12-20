More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Pep wants to stay at Man City long-term, if it’s ‘best for the club’

By Andy EdwardsDec 20, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
Pep Guardiola has chosen to never remain in one place for too long since his debut with Barcelona back in 2008, but the Catalan mastermind says he wants to remain at Manchester City “as [long] as possible,” so long as his management remains “best for the club.”

The 48-year-old’s managerial career has consisted of four seasons at Barcelona, three seasons at Bayern Munich, and now his fourth season at Man City. With his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2021, a five-year tenure would go down as his longest stint at a club. However, Guardiola says he isn’t set on moving to another of the world’s biggest clubs at that time, which most pundits see as a foregone conclusion — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think in football one and a half years is a lot of time for a manager. We’ll have to see altogether how it works, what is going on. I’ve said many times how incredibly good it is for me here and of course I would like to stay as much as possible.

“So that is my desire, but I want to be sure this is the best for the club, that they want me to stay longer.

“It would be five years at one club and in this competition that is many, many years, so that’s why it’s better to be sure your decision is perfect for both sides. There’s no rush. It’s not finishing in three or four months and the club is working perfectly in all departments, so it’s not a problem, honestly.”

Guardiola also confirmed on Friday that first-team coach Rodolfo Borrell will replace Mikel Arteta as his assistant manager following Arteta’s departure and appointment as new Arsenal manager.

Bundesliga: Dortmund title hopes take a hit with loss to Hoffenheim

Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 20, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund let a lead slip for the second consecutive game as Hoffenheim scored two late goals to win 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dortmund, which twice dropped a lead in allowing Leipzig to draw 3-3 on Tuesday, was again left to rue mistakes after Mario Gotze gave the visitors an early lead.

Sargis Adamyan equalized in the 79th minute and set up Andrej Kramaric for the winner in the 87th.

It was the ninth game from 17 so far in which Dortmund has dropped points, and it will cast a shadow over Lucien Favre’s team as it goes into the Bundesliga’s winter break.

Dortmund, which had declared a title challenge before the season, remained fourth, four points off the lead having played a game more and with the prospect of being overtaken by bitter rival Schalke on Saturday.

“We really needed three points here,” Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl said. “We’re bitterly disappointed.”

Gotze made the most of his rare start with the opening goal in the 17th. Much of it was down to Achraf Hakimi, who outpaced a Hoffenheim defender to reach Thorgan Hazard‘s through ball and cut it back for Gotze. Sebastian Rudy’s attempt to clear off the line came too late.

Robert Skov struck the crossbar with a free kick in the closest Hoffenheim came in the first half.

Dortmund missed a number of chances but seemed to have the game under control until it paid the price for becoming increasingly passive late on.

Report: Inter Miami confident Vieira will be first head coach

Photo by Rich Sellers/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 20, 2019, 9:15 PM EST
The folks running MLS expansion side Inter Miami are confident they will be able to lure Patrick Vieira away from Ligue 1 side Nice and make him the first head coach in franchise history, according to a report from ESPN.

Miami will kick off its inaugural MLS season in just over two months, yet perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle — the head coach/manager — is yet to be appointed.

After striking out on a handful of prospective coaches already, Miami have reportedly settled on Vieira, who joined Nice from another MLS side, New York City FC in the summer of 2018. Nice currently sit 13th in Ligue 1 and are yet to take a massive step forward under Vieira. If a deal is to be agreed between all involved parties, it could come by the end of December.

According to the report, Miami also approached currently unemployed manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian is expected to be named the new Everton manager in the coming hours or days.

Almiron: ‘Newcastle is my home now,’ ‘honestly not worried’ about goal drought

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United
By Andy EdwardsDec 20, 2019, 8:10 PM EST
Miguel Almiron insists he is thoroughly enjoying his time at Newcastle United, despite the fact he is yet to score his first goal for the club since signing nearly 12 months ago for a then-record transfer fee of $27 million.

The 25-year-old Paraguay international has at times dazzled with the creativity and pace which saw him run rampant for MLS side Atlanta United, but the final product has thus far evaded Almiron to the point that some pundits have already labeled him a bust of a signing. Furthermore, Almiron only just tallied his first Premier League assist on the final day of November.

“I can honestly say my failure to score isn’t something I’m worried too much about. I’m sure goals will come. I score goals. I did it in South America, the MLS and I score for my country too. It’s just about doing what I’ve done throughout my career.

“Let’s hope the goals start flowing very, very soon. But I’ve felt the support of the fans so much from the start and they have been just fantastic. Their support has made me feel calm. I appreciate their backing and it makes me work even harder.

“I just love the game so much and I want to be involved all over the place — I want to be everywhere. I’m like one of the kids in the playground who is just chasing the ball all over the place. Football is my life, it is my world. It is my happy place.”

Almiron’s next chance for his first Newcastle goal could come on Saturday, when the Magpies host Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold), assuming he is fit to return from a minor hamstring injury which caused him to miss last weekend’s defeat to Burnley — a game which saw the Newcastle attack fail to create much of anything in Almiron’s absence.

As for life off the field, it sounds as though the northeast of England has made quite the impression on Almiron, and that’s made it rather easy for him to adjust to the culture shock.

“Settling in at first was a bit tough, I can’t deny. It was the first time I had been to England and it was all very different. The language, the weather, the culture, and of course there was the pressure. It’s still there. But I’m relaxed now.

“My English is coming along okay, I can understand most things but I’m a bit shy so coming out and speaking is not always for me.”

“Now everything is perfect, I am very happy with the city and the club. It feels right. Newcastle is my home now. I dedicate my life to the club.

“My family have been great for moral support but I feel I handle it well. In the modern game, most players are used to being away from home and having to support themselves and this is no different.”

Diego Forlan gets first managerial gig at Peñarol

Photo credit: @OficialCAP
Associated PressDec 20, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguayan giant Penarol gave former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan his first coaching job on Friday.

Forlan will replace head coach Diego Lopez, whose contract ends at the end of this month.

The 40-year-old Forlan said in a news conference his brother Pablo will be one of his assistants.

“To have my first experience in a club of traditions and of a high level like Penarol is more than I dreamed of,” Forlan said.

“When you play you notice if you like soccer itself. It isn’t only about playing. I enjoy it, I like it, I analyze it, I see it.”

Forlan played for Penarol in 2015-2016, near the end of a successful career that also included spells at Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Argentina’s Independiente.

FIFA chose him as the best player of the 2010 World Cup, where Uruguay finished third.

Penarol lost the Uruguayan title to archrival Nacional this month.