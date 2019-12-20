More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Man City v. Leicester City

By Andy EdwardsDec 20, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Raise your hand if you thought Saturday’s meeting between Manchester City and Leicester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBCSports.com) would turn out to be a head-to-head battle for the right to finish second, miles behind Liverpool, in the Premier League title race. If your hand is in the air, please put it down now because you’re lying and everyone knows it.

The two-time defending champions have struggled badly — by their own otherworldly standards, at least — and have already lost as many games (four) this season as they did all of last campaign. Two years ago, when they broke virtually every PL record, they lost just twice. The main culprit, beyond their own unrealistic standard and expectations, has been injuries to an already-thin defensive unit. When Vincent Kompany left in the summer, no replacement was signed; Aymeric Laporte suffered a serious knee injury in August and hasn’t played since; now, John Stones is also out. As such, Man City are currently on pace to concede 38 goals this season — an astounding defensive record for just about any other PL side, until you see they conceded just 23 and 27 in each of their title-winning campaigns.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

When one side falls down the pecking order, the door opens for another to capitalize and climb a few rungs higher. That’s exactly what Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes have done this season, largely through their nearly impenetrable backline which is led by 23-year-old Caglar Soyuncu. The Turkish international joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 and played just six games in his first season at the King Power Stadium, before emerging as one of the best center backs in the world this campaign. Then, there’s Jamie Vardy, who has 16 goals through 17 games and looks set to smash his career-best output of 24 goals in the Foxes’ title-winning 2015-16 season.

Last time out, Leicester suffered a rare setback in the form of a 1-1 draw with Norwich City. It was the first time they had dropped points in the PL since losing to Liverpool in early October — a run of eight straight wins followed and saw them surge past the likes of City and Chelsea in the table.

Injuries/suspensions

Man City: OUT – John Stones (hamstring), Aymeric Laporte (knee), Leroy Sane (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (thigh), David Silva (leg)

Leicester: OUT – Matty James (achilles)

Projected lineups

Man City: Ederson — Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy — Rodrigo, Gundogan — Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling — Jesus

Leicester: Schmeichel — Pereria, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell — Praet, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Gray — Vardy

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola, on Leicester’s strong start: “Last year after the game, it was my feeling that this season they would be fighting for the top-four and it’s happened. They did really well last season when [Rodgers] took over the team. They have been so consistent this season and they are a fantastic team. They have a lot of quality up front and through the middle. At the back they are solid and they play so good on the counter-attack. They control all departments in the game.”

Rodgers, on the PL title race: “At the beginning, of the season nobody really expected us to be in the position that we’re in. However, for us, we have a belief in our work and how we work. The players have been absolutely first class throughout the season and this is another opportunity for us. We’re not even at the halfway point. There is still so much football to play. … It is still so early. You have just got to approach each game, be really focused and looked to bring the best quality game that you can.”

Prediction

The only sides to beat Leicester this season are Liverpool and Manchester United, a class of opponent which obviously includes Man City. The ease with which the Foxes can sit back and watch an opponent dominate possession, which City will undoubtedly do, and play for the counter-attack makes them an incredibly dangerous opposition for Guardiola and Co. Man City 2-2 Leicester.

Diego Forlan gets first managerial gig at Peñarol

Photo credit: @OficialCAP
Associated PressDec 20, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguayan giant Penarol gave former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan his first coaching job on Friday.

[ MORE: Arteta’s top priorities as Arsenal’s new manager ]

Forlan will replace head coach Diego Lopez, whose contract ends at the end of this month.

The 40-year-old Forlan said in a news conference his brother Pablo will be one of his assistants.

“To have my first experience in a club of traditions and of a high level like Penarol is more than I dreamed of,” Forlan said.

“When you play you notice if you like soccer itself. It isn’t only about playing. I enjoy it, I like it, I analyze it, I see it.”

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

Forlan played for Penarol in 2015-2016, near the end of a successful career that also included spells at Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Argentina’s Independiente.

FIFA chose him as the best player of the 2010 World Cup, where Uruguay finished third.

Penarol lost the Uruguayan title to archrival Nacional this month.

Premier League Preview: Everton v. Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsDec 20, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Everton (18 points) sit 16th in PL table
  • Arsenal (22 points) sit 10th
  • Last meeting: Everton 1-0 Arsenal

Freddie Ljungberg‘s tenure as interim manager has but one game remaining, and the same could also be true for Duncan Ferguson at Everton, when the two sides meet at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Mikel Arteta was announced as the Gunners’ new boss on Friday (he’ll take control of the first team beginning on Sunday), and Carlo Ancelotti is still widely expected to take over the Toffees in the coming hours or days.

Before the inevitable change takes place, though, Saturday offers another opportunity for a pair of hugely underperforming clubs to start the difficult climb up the Premier League table.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Arsenal currently sit 10th, though they trail fourth-place Chelsea by just seven points. A second-half resurgence under Arteta could easily see them return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time after three seasons in the dreaded Europa League. For revenue purposes, it’s something the club desperately needs to achieve. With just one win in their last nine PL games, the Gunners should be nearly out of striking distance for a top-four finish, but all three of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have struggled to varying degrees and left the door wide open.

As for Everton, three wins from their last nine games were enough to pull them out of the relegation zone, though they still sit 16th, just three points clear of 18th-place Southampton. Ferguson guided the Toffees to a 3-1 demolition of Chelsea two weeks ago, followed by a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United a week ago. Despite their current place in the table — they are just four points out of 10th — things might already have begun to turn around at Everton.

Injuries/suspensions

Everton: OUT – Andre Gomes (ankle), Theo Walcott (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh), Morgan Schneiderlin (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (groin), Gylfi Sigurdsson (illness), Djibril Sidibe (illness), Fabian Delph (hamstring)

Arsenal: OUT – Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Dani Ceballos (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Rob Holding (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Hector Bellerin (hamstring)

Projected lineups

Everton: Pickford — Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne — Iwobi, Davies, Holgate, BernardRicharlison, Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal: Leno — Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Chambers — Guendouzi, Torreira — Pepe, Ozil — Lacazette, Aubameyang

What they’re saying

Ljungberg, on the future of Arsenal: “The message from me is still the same, get behind us and support the team. It’s been an honor to have helped the club I love for the last few weeks and I am excited to work with [Arteta] and his staff moving forward.”

Ferguson, on his future: “Obviously [Ancelotti] is an incredible manager, he’s won everything. It would be fantastic to work under a top manager. I’ve worked with a few in the past, so I would like to continue my education if possible. I’m not looking to move away. I just want Everton to be successful. I want the new manager to come in and do a fantastic job. If I can be a part of that, then brilliant. I love the club and I love my job. If I go back to being a coach, then that’s fine by me.”

Prediction

Arsenal’s defensive depth is set to be tested with Kolasinac, Tierney and possibly Bellerin unavailable due to injuries. Every Everton attack should originate from wide areas, where they’re particularly strong, which should bring plenty of success on Saturday. Everton 2-1 Arsenal.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 18 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast during the festive season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Leicester – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 0-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-2 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Everton 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Norwich City 2-1 Wolves – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Your latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Plenty of players from Liverpool, Leicester City, Spurs and Man City continue to dominate our top 20, while Everton, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace all have big players in very good form.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]  

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1.  Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 14
2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 2
3. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Even
4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
5. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
6. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 4
7. John Fleck (Sheffield United) – New entry
8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even
9. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) – New entry
10. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Down 9
11. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – New entry
12. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
13. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Up 6
14. Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) – New entry
15. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Down 5
16. Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
17. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) – New entry
18. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
19. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
20. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Down 11