More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Solskjaer reveals update on Pogba, Haaland

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a busy January coming up.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Manchester United’s manager has been discussing ins and outs at Old Trafford, with the future of Paul Pogba once again in question as the French star has been missing through injury since September but could return to action in the next week.

“He’s not getting sold in January, no,” Solskjaer said, bluntly, when asked if Pogba, who wanted to leave in the summer, would be sold in the next transfer window.

Solskjaer then answered a question about what Pogba had to do to prove to the outside world that he still wants to play for United.

“When he comes back, play well and with a smile on his face. Do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul was fantastic, he’s been fantastic when he’s played for us,” Solskjaer said. “We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world when he’s playing well and when he gets fit. He needs time to get fit but he’ll make a difference for us.”

That’s a star potentially leaving. But what about a rising star arriving?

Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with a move to United consistently over the last few months as the RB Salzburg teenager continues to attract interest from all over Europe after his goalscoring exploits this season in the UEFA Champions League.

Given Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, is a close friend of Solskjaer and his former teammate at international level there are plenty of links to Man United. Over the past 24 hours there were reports from Norway that the 19-year-old striker was travelling to Manchester during his winter break but Solskjaer denied any deal for the red-hot forward was close and even knew exactly where Haaland was.

“I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway,” Solskjaer said. “You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players, I’ve said that many times and it’s one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time. He’s not coming to Manchester… I know the boy and his friends and he’s on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere [from Stavanger], you need to via via!”

Haaland’s father since posted the following message on social media, as the likes of Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, among many others, have been linked with a move for Haaland.

A young, hungry center forward who has already shown he can score plenty of goals in the Champions League is exactly what United need as Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Daniel James would be Haaland’s supporting cast.

Arsenal confirm Mikel Arteta as new boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 9:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

The worst kept secret in soccer is now out.

Mikel Arteta is the new head coach of Arsenal.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The deal for the Spanish coach was confirmed by the Gunners on Friday as he’s signed a three-and-a-half year deal to lead the north London club, and the first game he will oversee will be against another of his former clubs, Everton, at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arteta, 37, was the former club captain at Arsenal and left them in 2016 to take up a position as part of Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City. He won two FA Cups while leading the team, and many of the current Arsenal squad (including Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil) were his former teammates.

“This is a huge honor. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club,” Arteta said. “We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of Arsenal’s board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, added that Arteta “knows our expectations and those of our fans around the world are high and we are confident he can play a lead role in taking the club back to the levels we all demand.” Kroenke also thanked Freddie Ljungberg for his professionalism during his time as interim boss over the last three weeks.

During Arteta’s time as Pep Guardiola‘s assistant coach at Man City they won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and two League Cups as they’ve dominated the domestic game. Asked by reporters about the situation, Guardiola confirmed that City will keep the same backroom staff they currently have and wished Arteta well.

“We stay with the same people who are here,” Guardiola said. “He decided to move there and when you have a dream you cannot stop it, you have to follow your dreams. Arsenal was important to him. He finished his career there, they’re one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I wish him all the best. I’m pretty sure he’ll do an excellent job.”

So, that’s it then. Arsenal have their new manager after firing Unai Emery last month. Ljungberg had been in interim charge in recent weeks but the Gunners displays had dipped even lower and the entire club needed a lift. Arteta’s arrival will do that, as the young coach has respect and love from everyone connected with Arsenal.

But is he the right man for this mammoth job?

Only time will tell but the big takeaway from his time at Man City is that he was Guardiola’s general on the training ground. A lot of Man City’s success over the past few seasons has been attributed to the work Arteta did day in, day out on the training pitch and how much the squad of players respected him.

The former Barcelona, PSG, Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Arsenal midfielder was a silky smooth player during his playing days and his transition into the coaching game has been just as effortless. When injuries hit him hard during the latter stages of his career, Arteta had plenty of time to plan for his next step. Returning to Arsenal will be a dream come true for him, but he knows that the hard work now begins.

With star players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with moves away and the defensive issues persisting, Arteta’s first focus will be on gelling the squad and improving the defensive structure. But being a disciple of Arsene Wenger and now Guardiola, we can expect his Arsenal team to play with a certain swagger and panache.

Arteta is an Arsenal man. But will he be a success? The last few years as Guardiola’s assistant have given him a great base to build from but there’s no doubting this is a huge challenge to get the Gunners back into the top four, then challenging for trophies.

Toby Alderweireld signs new Tottenham contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 8:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ah, the old Jose Mourinho factor has come into play here.

After months, no, years, of stalling, Toby Alderweireld has finally signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The Belgian center back, 30, has agreed a new three-year extension to his current deal, which was due to expire in the summer, and it is believed he is now being paid over $130,000 per week. Per reports, Mourinho played a big factor in convincing Chairman Daniel Levy to offer the deal to the experienced Belgium international.

Aldwereireld had a year left on his previous deal after a clause was triggered which extended his stay at Spurs but also meant he would be available for a knockdown $35 million in the summer window.

In the end nobody bought Alderweireld and he remained at Spurs, and now he will remain a little longer.

This is a huge relief for Tottenham, as Alderweireld has consistently been their best central defender since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

His former teammate at Germania Beerschot and Ajax, Jan Vertonghen, is set to see his contract expire in the summer but seeing Toby re-sign may now give him a nudge in the same direction.

The only other ‘contract rebel’ left at Spurs would then be Christian Eriksen, who has struggled badly for form this season and out of the three players who’s contracts were running out he always seemed the most likely to leave.

Alderweireld is steady and underrated but Mourinho has obviously already seen just how important he is to this Spurs team.

Premier League winter break, February schedule announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 20, 2019, 8:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

With the first-ever winter break for the Premier League coming up in February, the five games which will be played on two consecutive weekends have been announced.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The PL schedule will be split across the weekends of Feb. 8-9 and 15-16 as the league takes the winter break, as 10 teams will play on one weekend and 10 on another.

Below are the new dates and times for games in February in full.

Saturday 1 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester v Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Man Utd v Wolves

Sunday 2 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Burnley v Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Man City

Saturday 8 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v Watford

Sunday 9 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
11:30 a.m. ET: Man City v West Ham

Friday 14 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 15 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v Burnley
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich v Liverpool

Sunday 16 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v Tottenham
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Newcastle

Monday 17 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v Man United

Saturday 22 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Tottenham
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester v Man City

Sunday 23 February 2020
9 a.m. ET: Man United v Watford*
9 a.m. ET: Wolves v Norwich*
*Due to Man United and Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Everton

Monday 24 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v West Ham

Friday 28 February 2020
3 p.m. ET: Norwich v Leicester
*Subject to EFL Cup final participation

Saturday 29 February 2020
7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford v Liverpool

Sunday 1 March 2020
9 a.m. ET: Man City v Arsenal*
or
9 a.m. ET: Everton v Man United*
*Subject to League Cup final participation
9 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Wolves*
*Due to Wolves’ participation in UEFA Europa League

Orlando City hoping to secure prolific scorer from Pareja’s old club

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Orlando City is getting close to signing a veteran striker in the form of Argentine scorer German Cano, according to manager Oscar Pareja.

Cano has spent the last two seasons lighting up the scoreboard for longtime club Independiente Medellin, where he’s scored 94 times in 134 games in two stints (2012-14 and 2018-19).

[ MORE: MLS announces 2020 schedule ]

Cano will be 32 at the start of the season, and recorded 19 goals and six assists in parts of four seasons in Liga MX.

So there’s no guarantee he’ll walk into MLS and be Orlando’s missing striker, but Pareja will have a keen understanding of Cano due to their shared lineage at Independiente. Pareja was also born in Medellin.

Can he combine with Nani and Dom Dwyer to light up the scoreboard? Pareja has organized the right pieces at two different MLS clubs, but doing it in Orlando would be his biggest achievement.