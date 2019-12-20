Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a busy January coming up.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Manchester United’s manager has been discussing ins and outs at Old Trafford, with the future of Paul Pogba once again in question as the French star has been missing through injury since September but could return to action in the next week.
“He’s not getting sold in January, no,” Solskjaer said, bluntly, when asked if Pogba, who wanted to leave in the summer, would be sold in the next transfer window.
Solskjaer then answered a question about what Pogba had to do to prove to the outside world that he still wants to play for United.
“When he comes back, play well and with a smile on his face. Do what he did a year ago when I came here. Paul was fantastic, he’s been fantastic when he’s played for us,” Solskjaer said. “We know we’ve got one of the best players in the world when he’s playing well and when he gets fit. He needs time to get fit but he’ll make a difference for us.”
That’s a star potentially leaving. But what about a rising star arriving?
Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with a move to United consistently over the last few months as the RB Salzburg teenager continues to attract interest from all over Europe after his goalscoring exploits this season in the UEFA Champions League.
Given Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, is a close friend of Solskjaer and his former teammate at international level there are plenty of links to Man United. Over the past 24 hours there were reports from Norway that the 19-year-old striker was travelling to Manchester during his winter break but Solskjaer denied any deal for the red-hot forward was close and even knew exactly where Haaland was.
“I don’t think he’s en route here, to be fair, not through me anyway,” Solskjaer said. “You know I can’t comment on other teams’ players, I’ve said that many times and it’s one of those things in this job you get speculation a lot of the time. He’s not coming to Manchester… I know the boy and his friends and he’s on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere [from Stavanger], you need to via via!”
Haaland’s father since posted the following message on social media, as the likes of Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, among many others, have been linked with a move for Haaland.
A young, hungry center forward who has already shown he can score plenty of goals in the Champions League is exactly what United need as Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Daniel James would be Haaland’s supporting cast.
Come on @StigNilssen Have another guess😁 pic.twitter.com/YZedQUD2TX
— Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) December 20, 2019