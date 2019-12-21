Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

American midfielder Tyler Adams returned to the field for the first time since the summer as RB Leipzig held onto the table’s first position on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig blasted Augsburg and has a little breathing room after Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin drew Gladbach to continue his fine early tenure

Bayern Munich again got teenage heroics to move third.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg

Adams’ first action in more than a half-year saw the 20-year-old go 86 minutes at right back. The New Yorker had two interceptions and won 7 of 10 duels while making 84 touches and being fouled four times.

He didn’t factor in the scoring, as Leipzig trailed to an 8th minute Florian Niederlechner goal until breaking out for three in the second half. Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick, and Yussuf Poulsen scored, and RBL leads the table by two points.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg

USMNT center back John Brooks and the visitors put a scare into the reigning champs, but late heroics came from a familiar place as Bayern broke through for all three points.

Teenager Joshua Zirkzee came on as a late sub and again scored with one of his first touches, just like he did at midweek.

The 83rd minute marker was followed quickly by a Serge Gnabry goal, also just like midweek.

IT'S JOSHUA ZIRKZEE AGAIN! The 18-year-old puts @FCBayernUS ahead with his first touch seconds after coming on! pic.twitter.com/4TgsN1ca69 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 21, 2019

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

The new manager bounce is real in Berlin, where Jurgen Klinsmann has led Hertha to a 2W-2D-1L mark. The club was 3-1-7 when he took over, and this time got a point against second place Gladbach. Hertha kept Gladbach from manufacturing a single “big chance,” according to SofaScore.

The fixtures haven’t been easy: Borussia Dortmund (loss), Eintracht Frankfurt (draw), Freiburg (win), Bayer (win), and now Gladbach.

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 2-1 Borussia Dortmund — Friday

Koln 1-0 Werder Bremen

Mainz 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke 2-2 Freiburg

Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Paderborn v. Eintracht Frankfurt — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS