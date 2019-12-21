More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Rodriguez goal pushes Burnley past Bournemouth on dreary day

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
Jay Rodriguez scored at the death as Burnley won one a dreary match over Bounremouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

His header of an Ashley Westwood cross was the game’s lone shot on target, as Burnley moves 10th with 24 points.

The Cherries fail to build on their win over Chelsea and are four points clear of the Bottom Three.

Three things we learned

1. Teams embody the weather: On a cold, rainy December day, the Clarets and Cherries were more interested in projecting their misery on the opposition than playing any sort of football. Bournemouth passed at 77 percent, the visitors barely completing more than half of their passes (58%).

2. This was a bad game: Thirty-four fouls, one shot on target.

3. Bournemouth playing with fire: Eddie Howe‘s Cherries are one of the best stories in English football, but have been very poor this season. Losing matches like this at home isn’t just below them, it’s handing three points to a team in a similar predicament. Right now, Bournemouth’s best Fortune comes in the form of struggling Watford, Norwich City, and Aston Villa.

Man of the Match: Philip Billing was quite good in defeat again, but he was a bit lucky not to be sent off.

It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the entertainment level of the first half was nil, two sides coming off wins and hesitant to try much.

The hour mark saw little improvement, with 22 fouls meeting and four yellow cards out-performing the zero shots on target.

Philip Billing avoided a red card despite a VAR review, maybe the only moment of action before Rodriguez headed home in the 89th minute.

Wolves come back to beat misfiring Norwich City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 12:16 PM EST
Wolves were far from their best but came back to beat wasteful Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez scored for Wolves, who sit two points back of fourth place Chelsea and a point back of Sheffield United.

Norwich was ahead on a Todd Cantwell goal, but finishes the day six points back of 17th place Saints.

Three things we learned

1. Bad Wolves still win: For more than an hour, Wolves looked nothing like a side competing for a place in the Top Four. But Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men found a way to get the job done in coming back for their three points. That’s a good sign against a desperate home side.

2. The Year of Raul Jimenez continues: El Tri’s star striker is going as well as any center forward not named Robert Lewandowski. So it comes as little surprise that the Mexican was the man to supply the match-winning goal at Carrow Road. The stats now say 16 goals and eight assists in 28 matches this season, and Wolves’ only worry is the amount of teams who will try to woo him in January.

3. Pukki loses his powers: On another day, the Wolves’ poor first half sees this match done at half. But Teemu Pukki uncharacteristically missed two prime chances to make the match 2 (and 3) to nil at home. Emiliano Buendia was phenomenal for the Canaries and Cantwell pretty good, but few others showed up over 90 minutes.

Man of the Match: Raul was great, but it comes down to the Adama “Mou calls me a train” Traore and Rui Patricio. We’ll give it to the Portuguese goalkeeper for his saves on Pukki and others in Wolves’ win.

Wolves supplied some dreadful defending to allow Norwich to its opener, the Canaries doubtlessly pleased with the ease of Cantwell’s opener.

Kenny McLean was wide open for a huge diagonal ball, his dribbles and cutback poorly cleared to Cantwell.

Teemu Pukki slipped a shot past Patricio but wide of the goal in the 24th. No party, and he misfired again in the 44th minute after driving toward goal.

Emiliano Buendia came very close to 2-0 when a Wolves giveaway provided a chance to rip from atop the arc. It was deflected, but a corner not given to the Canaries.

They paid for the misses, as Saiss headed home from a Joao Moutinho cross at the hour mark and Jimenez did what he does best 21 minutes later.

Sheffield United edge Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
Sheffield United beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as Chris Wilder‘s side continue their incredible start to life back in the Premier League.

Ollie McBurnie scored the only goal of the game in the first half as the Blades had two goals chalked off by VAR but held on for the win despite Brighton improving after the break.

With the victory Sheffield United are in fifth place and have 28 points for the season, while Brighton have 20 points and are five points clear of the relegation zone.

3 things we learned

1. Blades stay sharp: Sheffield United are fifth in the Premier League table as we approach the halfway point. Fifth. The newly-promoted side didn’t have it all their own way at Brighton but they found a way to win, as they looked dangerous from set pieces and McBurnie was bullish on the break as their usual prowess out wide was halted by Brighton and their possession-based style. Chris Wilder is doing a fabulous job and even though he won’t admit it, Sheffield United look set for a season-long battle to qualify for Europe.

2. VAR gets it right: Sheffield United had a goal in each half chalked off by VAR and the technology got it spot on. First Enda Stevens saw the ball hit his hand last and then go in, and in the second half Jack O'Connell had an effort which he bundled home but was clearly offside. A good day for VAR, for once.

3. Half time subs have impact for Brighton: Glenn Murray and Aaron Connolly came on at half time and they made a big difference. Brighton pinned Sheffield United back and were more direct than usual, which shows they do have a Plan B, but Graham Potter will be disappointed with the lack of clear chances his side created. For all of their good play early in the season, the Seagulls are in the relegation scrap. Murray and Connolly should play a more prominent role in the weeks to come as Neal Maupay needs more support in the final third.

Man of the Match: Ollie McBurnie – Took the winning goal really well and gave the Sheffield United attack a vocal point.

The Blades thought they had got off to a perfect start as John Egan bundled the ball home but the goal was ruled out via VAR as the Sheffield United defender saw the ball hit his thigh and then his hand as it went over the line.

John Lundstram then smashed a shot into the side-netting as Sheffield United continued to do all of the early pressing.

At the other end Brighton thought they had gone ahead but Martin Montoya was offside as he played in Neal Maupay to slot home.

Soon after Brighton were behind as one long ball caught out Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk, with McBurnie hunting it down and finishing off the near post to make it 1-0.

Jack O’Connell nodded wide at the back post as Sheffield United continued to do all the pressing.

In the second half David McGoldrick broke free and rounded Mat Ryan but somehow sent his shot against the post with the goal wide open as Sheffield United should have doubled their lead.

Moments later they thought they had but O’Connell was ruled offside after finishing from close range, as for the second time in the game VAR denied the Blades.

Half time sub Aaron Connolly made a difference off the bench as Dean Henderson saved well from his powerful shot, as he and Glenn Murray made a difference in the second half.

Yves Bissouma went down in the box late on and was booked for simulation as he Seagulls lost.

Southampton hammer Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Southampton beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Saturday in a massive win in the relegation battle.

Saints raced into a 3-0 lead at Villa with in-form Danny Ings scoring twice and Jack Stephens grabbing another, and although Jack Grealish scored a beauty late on it was too little, too late for Villa.

With the win Southampton jump out of the relegation zone and have 18 points for the season, while Villa slip into the bottom three after their fourth defeat in arow in the Premier League.

3 things we learned

1. McGinn’s injury hits Villa hard: It looked like a really nasty injury to John McGinn in just third third minute as he caught his left ankle in the turf and required lengthy treatment. The Scotsman has been influential for Villa this season and if he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines that is a big blow for the Midlands giants. Jack Grealish is rightly praised as Villa’s main man going forward but McGinn makes them tick.

2. Danny Ings is on fire: He has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League games and is only the third Saints player to score 10 or more goals before Christmas in PL history. He is the main reason Saints are sitting out of the bottom three as the approach the midway point. The local lad is doing good, and Ings is so sharp and is finally benefitting from a stretch of not being injured. Right now he looks certain to get a call-up for the England national team in March and although Gareth Southgate isn’t short of options in attack, Ings’ pace and ability to be in the right place in the right time is Jamie Vardy-esque. Vardy probably isn’t going to come out of retirement for EURO 2020, so Ings would be a great option.

3. Dean Smith‘s honeymoon period over: He is a Villa fan and got them promoted back to the Premier League, so Dean Smith will always have the thanks of the Villa faithful. But his honeymoon period is definitely over. After a summer of big spending plenty was expected of this Villa team but they aren’t delivering on that promise. Calls from Villa fans for Smith to be fired have started and defensively they continue to leak goals, while Wesley just isn’t providing the attacking fulcrum they need.

Man of the Match: Danny Ings – Two goals and he continues his fine start to the season. A constant pest and he could have scored four or five on Saturday.

Villa lost John McGinn just three minutes into the game as he caught his studs in the turf and injured his left ankle as he spent plenty of time getting treatment.

The home side had the first big chance as Alex McCarthy denied Anwar El Ghazi, then Shane Long somehow headed over from two yards out as Ryan Bertrand flashed a ball across the box.

Southampton then took the lead as Long was played in over the top by Redmond and his shot was saved by Tom Heaton but Ings was on hand to tap home.

Saints were well on top by this point and Jack Stephens crossed for Long but he couldn’t finish and moments later Long’s header almost snuck in off Kortney Hause.

Frederic Guilbert had a shot on half time which Alex McCarthy pushed over as Villa tried to get going after a poor first half.

Southampton grabbed a third at the start of the second half as Villa only half cleared and Ings pounced on some hesitancy to rifle home his second and Saints’ third of the game.

Ings almost got in again but Redmond overhit his pass and he then smashed a shot into the near post, as Villa left plenty of gaps as they piled forward in search of a way back into the game.

Grealish smashed home an unstoppable effort from distance to make it 3-1 with 15 minutes to go.

Saints should have wrapped up the win but Ings had a shot saved and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s follow-up was over the bar.

Grealish had a late effort from distance which McCarthy tipped over the bar as the home side finished well but the damage was done in the first half.

Almiron’s long-sought first Premier League goal drives Newcastle to win

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Newcastle United got back to winning ways via a first Premier League goal from Miguel Almiron.

The ex-Atlanta United man broke a 26-match scoreless streak with a second half goal as the Magpies beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Andy Carroll had the assist, as Newcastle rose ninth with 25 points.

Palace drops into 12th with 23 points.

Three things we learned

1. Almiron… finally: The Paraguayan regularly runs his shorts off for Newcastle, but his confidence has been so low. You wouldn’t have known it by the way he laced a side volley home for an 83rd minute winner. He had an exceptional day, passing at 93 percent while making four tackles, two interceptions, a blocked shot and a clearance.

2. Zaha neutralized: Javier Manquillo played one of the best matches of his life, the ex-Liverpool man tidy in dealing with Palace behemoth Wilfried Zaha. The oft-fouled Ivorian lost 15 of his 24 challenges, and was successful on just four of 12 dribbles.

3. Bruce takes another chance: The Magpies didn’t have Jetro Willems for the left side of a 5-3-2, and installed center back Florian Lejeune as a left back in a 4-4-2. So who played left mid? Bafflingly, it was Paul Dummett, but the Geordie big man fired in cross after cross. It was a surprise to everyone including Roy Hodgson. Kinda stunned that it worked, honestly.

Man of the Match: Manquillo is the tactician’s pick, but you can’t take the day away from the man they call Miggy.

Miguel Almiron and Jonjo Shelvey put the first two shots on target, relatively easy work for Vicente Guaita. Florian Lejeune then zipped a shot from distance, saved by Guaita.

Palace had a single moment of danger, Wilfried Zaha forcing Martin Dubravka into a prone block and catch.

The Eagles were better to start the second half, with Dubravka charging out to stymy a James McArthur chance.

Patrick Van Aanholt nearly curled an Olimpico past Dubravka in the 66th minute, the match begging for excitement.

Dubravka made a terrific stop on Benteke when Jordan Ayew played him into the box.

Newcastle scored on perhaps its first true chance since halftime, as a long ball was knocked down by Andy Carroll and Almiron painted the side netting with his side volley.