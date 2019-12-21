Carlo Ancelotti is back in the game.
The legendary Italian coach has been named as the new manager of Everton, with the former Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli coach hired on Saturday to lead the Toffees.
He has won the league title in five different countries as a manager and he’s won the UEFA Champions League three times, as Ancelotti managed Chelsea from 2009-11 and won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Blues in 2010.
Ancelotti, 60, signed a four-and-a-half year contract with Everton, as he left Serie A side Napoli just 10 days ago after he guided them to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality,” Ancelotti said.
He then went on to praise the “strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation” of the team are their recent win against Chelsea and draw at Man United and confirmed he would be keeping interim boss Duncan Ferguson as part of his backroom staff.
This is a massive coup for Everton. Ancelotti has won league titles in Italy, England, Spain, France and Germany and he’s known as a coach who will not only turn teams into solid winning machines but also give them attacking flair.
Majority owner Farhad Moshiri has always been willing to splash the cash and with Everton languishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League, Ancelotti needs to overhaul this squad in the January transfer window and the summer with the help of director of football Marcel Brands.
Ancelotti’s name attracts top players and this really is a landmark moment for the Merseyside club as they aim to win their first piece of silverware since 1995 and return to European action.
For the time being the Italian coach will be focusing on keeping Everton in the Premier League, but after this season the future is looking much brighter for the Toffees as one of the most experienced and successful managers on the planet is now in charge at Goodison.