Southampton hail “absolutely outrageous” Ings

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
Southampton’s savior this season has been local lad Danny Ings.

He now has 11 goals in the Premier League so far this season, with seven in his last seven as he scored twice to set them up for a huge 3-1 win away at relegation rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

After spending last season on loan at Saints, the move became a $26 million permanent transfer from Liverpool in the summer and Ings was finally injury free and had a full preseason.

Speaking after the win at Villa to BBC Sport, Ings’ manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted.

“Danny is fantastic at the moment, he’s absolutely outrageous at the moment and I’m very happy for him,” Hasenhuttl said.

As for the man of the moment, he praised the work the team is putting in as they’ve now won three of their last five games to bounce back after a tough start to the season.

“It is very, very important for us as a team, the fans and everyone at the club,” Ings told BBC Solent. “We didn’t start the season too strong but to come here and win the way we did today, that shows real promise for us as a team that we are working hard to turn all our mistakes from previous games into positives. Today we showed a proper professional performance.”

Ings’ comeback has been so impressive and he looks like he’s going to score every time he steps on the pitch right now. He was denied by the post and crossbar last week against West Ham, while he also scored a screamer which was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up, and he scored in his five games before he fired a blank against the Hammers.

Simply put, Ings is on fire. If he stayed fit, this was always likely to happen.

He is just the third player in Southampton’s history to hit double figures in a season before Christmas Day and he says it is all down to an intense offseason.

“It is great, it really is great, I worked extremely hard in the offseason,” Ings said. “Last year I couldn’t give as much as I wanted to due to fitness and things like that but this year I’ve worked really hard to get into the shape I’m in and every day, coming into training, for games, I am having fun. I am enjoying my football again. When I’m enjoying my football it brings out the best in me and I know there is still more to come and I’m going to work extremely hard to make sure I fulfil my potential here.”

Right now he looks certain to get a call-up for the England national team in March and although Gareth Southgate isn’t short of options in attack, Ings’ pace and ability to be in the right place at the right time is Jamie Vardy-esque. Vardy probably isn’t going to come out of retirement for EURO 2020, so Ings would be a great option for England.

Saints hope he will 1) stay fit and 2) keep scoring as they are now out of the relegation zone and three points clear of trouble ahead of a tough festive period with Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Liverpool up next.

Bruce raves about Almiron after Newcastle striker finally gets goal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
Steve Bruce celebrated Miguel Almiron’s match-winner so hard that he hurt himself.

The Newcastle United manager was as happy as anyone not named Almiron that the Paraguayan finally scored a Premier League goal on Saturday.

The Magpies ran out 1-0 winners over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park, and Almiron’s cool side volley off an Andy Carroll flick did the trick.

That’s when Brucie hurt himself. From The Chronicle:

“I nearly did Jose Mourinho and my hip came out. I’m delighted. Everyone who has seen him play, as I have over 5 months, is delighted. He’s a good player, great pro, great lad and he’s very popular. You want people like that to succeed. He’s got it off his back.”

Bruce loved a lot about the goal and how it was constructed, and the playmaking veteran Geordie center forward was a bit part of it.

Newcastle’s manager says that the finally healthy Carroll is key to both the side’s on-field fate and the growth of record signing Joelinton.

And Bruce says he decided to give Almiron more of a role like the one he played for Tata Martino in MLS.

“Coming from a bit deeper helped,” said Bruce. “We have seen him play there, he played as number 10 for Atlanta for that. He’s no stranger to that role. It was his best performance for a while. It was a great cross from my center back Schar,  I don’t know what he’s doing there with five minutes to go. If Andy stays well he’s going to be a threat for us. He can teach Big Jo for us as well. It’s important for him to respond now as well.”

Newcastle will finish the weekend in ninth with 25 points, though the Magpies are through the soft spot of the schedule. They’ll next meet Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves, and Chelsea.

WATCH: Barnes, Vardy team up for sensational goal (video)

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 1:06 PM EST
Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City featured a straight-up soccer sucker punch in the form of a Jamie Vardy goal.

The Foxes were second best in every way when the league’s leading scorer put the visitors ahead at the Etihad Stadium.

Harvey Barnes, fresh off a miscue, hit a sensational outside of the boot pass to find the industrious Vardy on the break.

Vardy had blazed past Fernandinho, and the Man City defender hoped his goalkeeper would save him blushes.

Ederson charged out hard, but Vardy’s little chip was perfect and found its way into the goal.

Man City has since leveled the score line, as Mahrez had his way with Ben Chilwell and drove a deflected shot home at the half-hour mark.

The end line camera shows the brilliance of Barnes pass, as Vardy nabs his 17th goal of the season.

Rodriguez goal pushes Burnley past Bournemouth on dreary day

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
Jay Rodriguez scored at the death as Burnley won one a dreary match over Bounremouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

His header of an Ashley Westwood cross was the game’s lone shot on target, as Burnley moves 10th with 24 points.

The Cherries fail to build on their win over Chelsea and are four points clear of the Bottom Three.

Three things we learned

1. Teams embody the weather: On a cold, rainy December day, the Clarets and Cherries were more interested in projecting their misery on the opposition than playing any sort of football. Bournemouth passed at 77 percent, the visitors barely completing more than half of their passes (58%).

2. This was a bad game: Thirty-four fouls, one shot on target.

3. Bournemouth playing with fire: Eddie Howe‘s Cherries are one of the best stories in English football, but have been very poor this season. Losing matches like this at home isn’t just below them, it’s handing three points to a team in a similar predicament. Right now, Bournemouth’s best Fortune comes in the form of struggling Watford, Norwich City, and Aston Villa.

Man of the Match: Philip Billing was quite good in defeat again, but he was a bit lucky not to be sent off.

It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the entertainment level of the first half was nil, two sides coming off wins and hesitant to try much.

The hour mark saw little improvement, with 22 fouls meeting and four yellow cards out-performing the zero shots on target.

Philip Billing avoided a red card despite a VAR review, maybe the only moment of action before Rodriguez headed home in the 89th minute.

Wolves come back to beat misfiring Norwich City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 12:16 PM EST
Wolves were far from their best but came back to beat wasteful Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez scored for Wolves, who sit two points back of fourth place Chelsea and a point back of Sheffield United.

Norwich was ahead on a Todd Cantwell goal, but finishes the day six points back of 17th place Saints.

Three things we learned

1. Bad Wolves still win: For more than an hour, Wolves looked nothing like a side competing for a place in the Top Four. But Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men found a way to get the job done in coming back for their three points. That’s a good sign against a desperate home side.

2. The Year of Raul Jimenez continues: El Tri’s star striker is going as well as any center forward not named Robert Lewandowski. So it comes as little surprise that the Mexican was the man to supply the match-winning goal at Carrow Road. The stats now say 16 goals and eight assists in 28 matches this season, and Wolves’ only worry is the amount of teams who will try to woo him in January.

3. Pukki loses his powers: On another day, the Wolves’ poor first half sees this match done at half. But Teemu Pukki uncharacteristically missed two prime chances to make the match 2 (and 3) to nil at home. Emiliano Buendia was phenomenal for the Canaries and Cantwell pretty good, but few others showed up over 90 minutes.

Man of the Match: Raul was great, but it comes down to the Adama “Mou calls me a train” Traore and Rui Patricio. We’ll give it to the Portuguese goalkeeper for his saves on Pukki and others in Wolves’ win.

Wolves supplied some dreadful defending to allow Norwich to its opener, the Canaries doubtlessly pleased with the ease of Cantwell’s opener.

Kenny McLean was wide open for a huge diagonal ball, his dribbles and cutback poorly cleared to Cantwell.

Teemu Pukki slipped a shot past Patricio but wide of the goal in the 24th. No party, and he misfired again in the 44th minute after driving toward goal.

Emiliano Buendia came very close to 2-0 when a Wolves giveaway provided a chance to rip from atop the arc. It was deflected, but a corner not given to the Canaries.

They paid for the misses, as Saiss headed home from a Joao Moutinho cross at the hour mark and Jimenez did what he does best 21 minutes later.