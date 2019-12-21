Klopp: ‘I struggle for the right words to describe my respect for the boys’

With an extra-time 1-0 victory over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final, Liverpool have landed on the moon.

At least that’s how Jurgen Klopp described what winning the trophy would be like: “I don’t know how you approach something that has never been done before – it is like landing on the moon,” Klopp told reporters in Qatar on Friday.

It was not an exaggeration from the German coach.

Liverpool are the first English club to secure the continental treble – Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. Saturday’s historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without Roberto Firmino, whose goal in extra time sealed it for the Reds, similar to his game-winning goal against Monterrey in the semifinal bout.

Last-minute goals are becoming one of the many strengths this unbeaten Liverpool boasts.

“It looks like a strength,” manager Klopp said after the match about his team’s knack for scoring late recently. “We don’t want to have [the late goals] but they are necessary as it was level in the game. They were all very important like tonight. When you start believing, you believe for the 90 or 120 minutes. We believe in a chance.” “In moments like this, I struggle for the right words to describe my respect for the boys,” Klopp added. “I don’t how they do it. An incredible performance against a good team.”

The chances for Liverpool – and Firmino – were plentiful throughout the 120 minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. As usual, the Reds’ captain, Jordan Henderson, was pulling the strings.

The 29-year-old’s cutting pass to an attacking Sadio Mane eventually led to the Brazilian’s goal from point-blank range.

On the podium, Henderson, like a true captain, was the first to lift Liverpool’s first-ever Club Word Cup silverware, giving outsiders every reason to believe that there is no team better than Liverpool at the moment.

For Henderson, however, the thirst to improve is there.

“It was an interesting game,” the Liverpool captain said. “I am sure it was interesting to watch but we kept going, good performance and mentality shined through. We could have scored a couple more. Overall delighted with the result and performance in difficult conditions.”

“We have found a way for a long time now,” he added. “Some late goals, we just want to keep going, keep improving. Keep working hard and putting in performances like that.”

