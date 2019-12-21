Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Liverpool are officially the best club team on the planet. The Premier League leaders won the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday as they beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha, Qatar.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in the 99th minute, as Jurgen Klopp‘s reigning European champs beat the South American champions in a draining, tense final.

The Reds have never won the Club World Cup and they become just the second Premier League club, after Manchester United in 2008, to win the title.

Naby Keita should have put Liverpool 1-0 up early after Jordan Henderson set Mohamed Salah free over the top and he set up the onrushing Keita who fired high and wide.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flashed a shot just wide from distance as Liverpool dominated the early stages.

Flamengo improved drastically as Bruno Henrique caused Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez plenty of problems, with Gabigol sniffing around for a chance.

Liverpool came flying out of the traps in the second half as Roberto Firmino hit the post then Salah flicked a shot just wide.

Flamengo answered as Gabigol’s low shot was pushed wide by Alisson as the Brazilian giants impressed.

Salah then smashed over after catching Flamengo on the break as Liverpool huffed and puffed in the latter stages.

Gabigol sent an acrobatic effort in on goal which Alisson scrambled to save and then came Liverpool’s predictable late onslaught.

Salah had a shot blocked then Jordan Henderson’s superb shot was tipped over by Diego Alves and a huge moment of controversy arrived in stoppage time.

Sadio Mane was played in and Rafinha appeared to trip him as he raced in on goal as the referee awarded a penalty kick. But VAR was used and no penalty was awarded as the game went to extra time.

Firmino then struck in extra time as a counter attack led by Mane saw him flick the ball to Firmino and the Brazilian striker slotted home to spark wild scenes of celebration.

In the 119th minute Flamengo had their best chance of the game to score but Lincoln fired over, as the European champions were crowned as the best club team on the planet.

