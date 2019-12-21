More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Classy Man City humbles Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
Manchester City humbled second place Leicester City with a controlling 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gabriel Jesus scored for Man City, who pulls to within a point of the second place Foxes.

Jamie Vardy gave Leicester a surprise lead against the run of play, but the Foxes failed to make up ground on Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. Lessons for Rodgers, Leicester City: The Foxes have been very good this season, no question about that, but for the second time this season they were shown how much work is left to keep up with the leaders. Liverpool barely beat Leicester in terms of the score line, but controlled the match.

This was worse for Brendan Rodgers‘ boys, who will meet Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Leicester was out shot 18-2 in the aforementioned loss to Liverpool.

This was probably worse. Man City had 63 percent of the ball and a 23-5 edge in shots. *Twelve* of those were on target as Kasper Schmeichel bailed out his men. Seventeen of the 23 attempts came inside the box.

Pep Guardiola surprised Brendan Rodgers by leaving Rodri out of the midfield in a bid to out-sly the Foxes, and Gundogan, De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva were very, very creative. Wilfred Ndidi did his best to keep the group from being overrun, but the remaining midfielders were absent aside from Barnes’ great assist.

2. No one’s quite like KDB right now: There are better dribblers and players with quicker pace, but there is no Premier League attacker quite as complete as De Bruyne. The Belgian’s work on Man City’s deserved this goal showed just that. It wasn’t his only moment on the day, of course, but his show of power down the right side was unstoppable in setting up Jesus’ sliding goal. And the PL’s top assist man also strikes the ball about as pure as anyone.

3. Sensational Schmeichel saves Foxes from uglier outcome: Leicester City’s goalkeeper is the reason this one wasn’t a massive and deflating blowout for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes. He stopped some pummeled shots from the champs, and kept Leicester alive for a point.

Man of the Match: Mahrez over De Bruyne and Schmeichel, but just.

Man City came out of the gates with vigor, and was nearly rewarded with a goal when Kevin De Bruyne blasted the far post in the 13th minute.

Riyad Mahrez stung a deflected shot to Kasper Schmeichel soon after, the hosts all over the Foxes. The Algerian then set up Gabriel Jesus for a half-chance that Schmeichel did very well to slap away from the line.

Vardy scored out of nothing when Harvey Barnes, fresh off a miscue, hit a sensational outside of the boot pass to find the industrious English striker on the break.

Vardy had blazed past Fernandinho, and the Man City defender hoped his goalkeeper would save him blushes. Ederson charged out hard, but Vardy’s little chip was perfect and found its way into the goal.

Mahrez continued to have his way with Ben Chilwell to set up the equalizer, his drive taking a wicked turn to beat Schmeichel. The Leicester keeper then did very well to stop a De Bruyne rocket in the 41st.

Sterling chased after a loose ball when Mike Dean played advantage moments later, and the Englishman sidestepped Ricardo Pereira to win a penalty.

James Maddison swung a hopeful shot through traffic and Ederson did well to palm it wide of the goal.

Klopp: ‘I struggle for the right words to describe my respect for the boys’

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
With an extra-time 1-0 victory over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final, Liverpool have landed on the moon.

At least that’s how Jurgen Klopp described what winning the trophy would be like: “I don’t know how you approach something that has never been done before – it is like landing on the moon,” Klopp told reporters in Qatar on Friday.

It was not an exaggeration from the German coach.

Liverpool are the first English club to secure the continental treble – Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. Saturday’s historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without Roberto Firmino, whose goal in extra time sealed it for the Reds, similar to his game-winning goal against Monterrey in the semifinal bout.

Last-minute goals are becoming one of the many strengths this unbeaten Liverpool boasts.

“It looks like a strength,” manager Klopp said after the match about his team’s knack for scoring late recently. “We don’t want to have [the late goals] but they are necessary as it was level in the game. They were all very important like tonight. When you start believing, you believe for the 90 or 120 minutes. We believe in a chance.”

“In moments like this, I struggle for the right words to describe my respect for the boys,” Klopp added. “I don’t how they do it. An incredible performance against a good team.”

The chances for Liverpool – and Firmino – were plentiful throughout the 120 minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. As usual, the Reds’ captain, Jordan Henderson, was pulling the strings.

The 29-year-old’s cutting pass to an attacking Sadio Mane eventually led to the Brazilian’s goal from point-blank range.

On the podium, Henderson, like a true captain, was the first to lift Liverpool’s first-ever Club Word Cup silverware, giving outsiders every reason to believe that there is no team better than Liverpool at the moment.

For Henderson, however, the thirst to improve is there.

“It was an interesting game,” the Liverpool captain said. “I am sure it was interesting to watch but we kept going, good performance and mentality shined through. We could have scored a couple more. Overall delighted with the result and performance in difficult conditions.”

“We have found a way for a long time now,” he added. “Some late goals, we just want to keep going, keep improving. Keep working hard and putting in performances like that.”

Guardiola: Man City ‘can compete with everyone’ with performances like Saturday

By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 3:19 PM EST
Manchester City isn’t in second place yet, but it made a statement of power against the Premier League’s current No. 2 side on Saturday.

The two-time reigning champions dominated Leicester City from Moment One, allowing a goal against the counter attack but coming back for a 3-1 win.

[ RECAP, 3 THINGS: Man City 3-1 Leicester ]

The Etihad Stadium saw the side that’s thrilled them in recent seasons, and Leicester learned how far it has to go to contend for a title.

“We missed the kind of energy we had today with our fans,” Guardiola said. “We know that is our identity and if we are able to do it we can compete with everyone.”

Guardiola bristled when asked if showings like Saturday give him hope of catching Liverpool and winning a third-straight title.

Pep implied that Liverpool’s incredible season is what’s leading the league more than anything Man City is doing wrong. The champs’ 38 points would be one back of Barcelona in La Liga, Guardiola said.

Liverpool has 49 points and a match-in-hand.

“When we lose we are a disaster, and it’s impossible and when we win we can catch them, so come on,” he said. “We are one point behind Leicester. We are third. It’s good. … What I want to see is my team trying to play with and without the ball like that. After that, when one team is 70 games, 60 victories and one draw, hats’ off. We have one less point that Barcelona who are leading Spain.”

Liverpool win Club World Cup, beat Flamengo

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 3:08 PM EST
Liverpool are officially the best club team on the planet. The Premier League leaders won the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday as they beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha, Qatar.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in the 99th minute, as Jurgen Klopp‘s reigning European champs beat the South American champions in a draining, tense final.

The Reds have never won the Club World Cup and they become just the second Premier League club, after Manchester United in 2008, to win the title.

Naby Keita should have put Liverpool 1-0 up early after Jordan Henderson set Mohamed Salah free over the top and he set up the onrushing Keita who fired high and wide.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flashed a shot just wide from distance as Liverpool dominated the early stages.

Flamengo improved drastically as Bruno Henrique caused Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez plenty of problems, with Gabigol sniffing around for a chance.

Liverpool came flying out of the traps in the second half as Roberto Firmino hit the post then Salah flicked a shot just wide.

Flamengo answered as Gabigol’s low shot was pushed wide by Alisson as the Brazilian giants impressed.

Salah then smashed over after catching Flamengo on the break as Liverpool huffed and puffed in the latter stages.

Gabigol sent an acrobatic effort in on goal which Alisson scrambled to save and then came Liverpool’s predictable late onslaught.

Salah had a shot blocked then Jordan Henderson’s superb shot was tipped over by Diego Alves and a huge moment of controversy arrived in stoppage time.

Sadio Mane was played in and Rafinha appeared to trip him as he raced in on goal as the referee awarded a penalty kick. But VAR was used and no penalty was awarded as the game went to extra time.

Firmino then struck in extra time as a counter attack led by Mane saw him flick the ball to Firmino and the Brazilian striker slotted home to spark wild scenes of celebration.

In the 119th minute Flamengo had their best chance of the game to score but Lincoln fired over, as the European champions were crowned as the best club team on the planet.

Bundesliga wrap: Adams returns, Leipzig goes top; Bayern teen strikes again

Tyler Adams Bundesliga Leipzig
Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 21, 2019, 2:57 PM EST
American midfielder Tyler Adams returned to the field for the first time since the summer as RB Leipzig held onto the table’s first position on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig blasted Augsburg and has a little breathing room after Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin drew Gladbach to continue his fine early tenure

Bayern Munich again got teenage heroics to move third.

RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg

Adams’ first action in more than a half-year saw the 20-year-old go 86 minutes at right back. The New Yorker had two interceptions and won 7 of 10 duels while making 84 touches and being fouled four times.

He didn’t factor in the scoring, as Leipzig trailed to an 8th minute Florian Niederlechner goal until breaking out for three in the second half. Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick, and Yussuf Poulsen scored, and RBL leads the table by two points.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg

USMNT center back John Brooks and the visitors put a scare into the reigning champs, but late heroics came from a familiar place as Bayern broke through for all three points.

Teenager Joshua Zirkzee came on as a late sub and again scored with one of his first touches, just like he did at midweek.

The 83rd minute marker was followed quickly by a Serge Gnabry goal, also just like midweek.

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

The new manager bounce is real in Berlin, where Jurgen Klinsmann has led Hertha to a 2W-2D-1L mark. The club was 3-1-7 when he took over, and this time got a point against second place Gladbach. Hertha kept Gladbach from manufacturing a single “big chance,” according to SofaScore.

The fixtures haven’t been easy: Borussia Dortmund (loss), Eintracht Frankfurt (draw), Freiburg (win), Bayer (win), and now Gladbach.

Elsewhere
Hoffenheim 2-1 Borussia Dortmund — Friday
Koln 1-0 Werder Bremen
Mainz 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke 2-2 Freiburg
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Koln — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Paderborn v. Eintracht Frankfurt — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 17 11 4 2 48 20 28 5-2-1 6-2-1 37
 Mönchengladbach 17 11 2 4 33 18 15 7-1-1 4-1-3 35
 Bayern Munich 17 10 3 4 46 22 24 6-1-2 4-2-2 33
 Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 41 24 17 5-3-0 3-3-3 30
 FC Schalke 04 17 8 6 3 29 21 8 4-4-1 4-2-2 30
 Bayer Leverkusen 17 8 4 5 23 21 2 3-4-2 5-0-3 28
 1899 Hoffenheim 17 8 3 6 25 28 -3 4-1-4 4-2-2 27
 SC Freiburg 17 7 5 5 27 23 4 4-2-2 3-3-3 26
 VfL Wolfsburg 17 6 6 5 18 18 0 3-4-2 3-2-3 24
 FC Augsburg 17 6 5 6 28 31 -3 4-2-2 2-3-4 23
 1. FC Union Berlin 16 6 2 8 19 22 -3 5-0-4 1-2-4 20
 Hertha BSC Berlin 17 5 4 8 22 29 -7 3-1-4 2-3-4 19
 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 5 3 8 26 27 -1 4-3-2 1-0-6 18
 FSV Mainz 05 17 6 0 11 25 39 -14 3-0-5 3-0-6 18
 1. FC Köln 17 5 2 10 19 32 -13 3-1-4 2-1-6 17
 Werder Bremen 17 3 5 9 23 41 -18 1-2-5 2-3-4 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 16 3 3 10 16 35 -19 2-1-4 1-2-6 12
 SC Paderborn 16 2 3 11 18 35 -17 1-1-6 1-2-5 9