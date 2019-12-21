Steve Bruce celebrated Miguel Almiron’s match-winner so hard that he hurt himself.

The Newcastle United manager was as happy as anyone not named Almiron that the Paraguayan finally scored a Premier League goal on Saturday.

The Magpies ran out 1-0 winners over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park, and Almiron’s cool side volley off an Andy Carroll flick did the trick.

That’s when Brucie hurt himself. From The Chronicle:

“I nearly did Jose Mourinho and my hip came out. I’m delighted. Everyone who has seen him play, as I have over 5 months, is delighted. He’s a good player, great pro, great lad and he’s very popular. You want people like that to succeed. He’s got it off his back.”

Bruce loved a lot about the goal and how it was constructed, and the playmaking veteran Geordie center forward was a bit part of it.

Newcastle’s manager says that the finally healthy Carroll is key to both the side’s on-field fate and the growth of record signing Joelinton.

And Bruce says he decided to give Almiron more of a role like the one he played for Tata Martino in MLS.

“Coming from a bit deeper helped,” said Bruce. “We have seen him play there, he played as number 10 for Atlanta for that. He’s no stranger to that role. It was his best performance for a while. It was a great cross from my center back Schar, I don’t know what he’s doing there with five minutes to go. If Andy stays well he’s going to be a threat for us. He can teach Big Jo for us as well. It’s important for him to respond now as well.”

Newcastle will finish the weekend in ninth with 25 points, though the Magpies are through the soft spot of the schedule. They’ll next meet Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves, and Chelsea.