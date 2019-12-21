More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: Man Utd travel to Watford; Mourinho’s Tottenham host Lampard’s Chelsea

By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 7:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

With seven Premier League fixtures on Saturday, two more remain in Matchweek 18.

Watford v. Manchester United  — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

If this had not been said already: Watford are in trouble.

The Hornets have yet to win a home match this season, with their last win at Vicarage Road dating back to April. Over 17 games this season, Watford have registered one win – a 2-0 win over Norwich City in November – conceding 32 goals along the way. At home, Watford have scored four goals this season – a Premier League-low.

With the odds definitely against him, it is tough seeing recently-appointed Nigel Pearson overturning, possibly even if club owner Gino Pozzo commits to revamping the squad over the winter transfer window.

“It’s stating the obvious – it’s clear to everybody we need to affect our fortunes as soon as possible,” the 56-year-old said ahead of Sunday’s match.

“We’ve got another difficult game and when you play against Manchester United you know they’ve got quality, they’ve got players who are very capable of being match winners, so the most important thing for us is to raise our own levels of performance and find a level of consistency that will generate a better feeling within our fan base.”

Meanwhile, over in Manchester, the aura is overwhelmingly unrecognizable. United are riding a six-game unbeaten streak in Premier League play, and are in their best shape this season.

As a result, the talk at Old Trafford has been the first team’s ascendance over the past few months, but it’s quickly becoming the January transfer window.

Is Erling Haaland reuniting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Theatre of Dreams? Are Paul Pogba‘s days numbered with the Red Devils? These are the type of questions that the Norwegian manager is taking on.

“As a manager, you always hope you can do something but, then again, it’s not something that’s nailed on,” he said regarding United’s potential signings over the winter transfer window.

“It has to be the right player, the right age, he’s got to fit into this squad and for the right value. We’re always looking and the transfer window will be open but it might not happen.”

Getting three points at Vicarage Road doesn’t pose as a daunting task, obviously.

INJURIES: Watford —  OUT: Cleverley (calf), Holebas (ankle), Janmaat (knee), Prödl (knee), Welbeck (hamstring) | Manchester United — OUT:  Bailly (knee), Fosu-Mensah (knee), Pogba (ankle)

Tottenham v. Chelsea — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

For the first team in a Premier League match, Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard will square off as managers.

And if Derby County’s win against Manchester United via penalties in the Carabao Cup last year told us anything it’s that the student learned a lot from his master.

“I am happy to go up against Jose [Mourinho], it was a big deal last year [with Derby against Manchester United],” Chelsea boss Lampard said when asked about playing against a Mourinho-led Spurs.

“I have a big respect for him,” he added. “The big thing is Chelsea versus Spurs, it is what the rivalry means to my players.”

For a second time in his storied managerial career, Mourinho will take on Chelsea – the club he managed for nearly six years – representing a different English club. For the first time ever, however, the match will be a derby.

So, is the Portuguese in any sort of emotional quandary going up against his former team and his former standout player?

“I am 100% Tottenham,” he stated. “I am 100% my club always. No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs.”

“My club is Tottenham so it’s so, so easy for me,” he said. “Not difficult from the emotional side of things.”

Now that sound like the Mourinho, who knows that there’s a clear pathway to dethrone Chelsea from the fourth position with a win.

INJURIES: Tottenham —  OUT: Lamela (hamstring), Lloris (elbow), Davies (ankle) | Chelsea  — OUT: Loftus-Cheek (achilles)

Fiorentina fires coach Montella after Roma defeat

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Fiorentina fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Saturday, the day after a 4-1 home defeat to Roma.

Montella was given a reprieve after a stoppage-time equalizer secured a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan last week but Fiorentina heads into the winter break with five defeats in six matches.

“The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team’s performances and results,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

“Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option.”

Montella returned to Fiorentina for his second spell in charge in April but has lost 13 of his 24 Serie A matches.

It is the eighth coaching change in the Italian top flight this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Serie A roundup: Lukaku registers brace, Inter defeat Genoa (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 9:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Inter Milan’s 4-0 victory over Genoa highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Inter 4-0 Genoa

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals and registered an assist as Inter Milan smothered struggling Genoa to go level with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.

Antonio Conte‘s side go into winter break with a ten-game unbeaten streak powering them.

What was a stellar night for Lukaku ended up being one of the best days in teenage forward Sebastiano Esposito’s young life.

With an opportunity to record a hat trick after Inter were awarded a penalty, the Belgian forward handed he responsibility to the 17-year-old. Esposito converted the second-half penalty, becoming the second youngest player to score for the Italian giant.

Following the match, the youngster rushed to hug his mother while in tears.

“It’s been a fantastic week, I can’t lie, I didn’t sleep a lot thinking about how this game would go,” Esposito said. “I’d like to thank the team, the coach, the club and Romelu, especially for the goal … He told me to be sure of myself when I stepped up to strike the ball and to score.

“They’re all great people before they’re professionals. I found myself in sync with Romelu right away, he’s a fantastic person who’s always looking to help me, he reassured me a lot by saying that everything would go alright and I’m so happy to have scored.”

 

Joining the senior team over the summer, Esposito made his Champions League debut in October.

“He was practically a child when he arrived at the training camp this summer, but he’s grown massively in the last few months and I had said that at some unexpected point I’d be counting on him in times of need,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

“He had a big chance today and he certainly made the most of it. He’s got a great future ahead of him, both his family and myself will help him, and if he continues like this then he’ll only improve.”

Esposito will have plenty of time to soak it in as Inter’s two-week break is officially underway.

Elsewhere

Udinese 2-1 Cagliari

Torino 1-2 SPAL

La Liga roundup: Messi, Suarez, Griezmann score as Barcelona thump Alaves (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 8:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona’s near-flawless performance against Alaves highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 4-1 Alaves

On Saturday at the Camp Nou, Barcelona demonstrated what they can be on a good day: a dangerous force, spearheaded by an unstoppable front three.

After a sloppy 0-0 draw against Real Madrid, the defending champions came out firing against a visiting Alaves side. The star-studded trio of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez scored, while Arturo Vidal also scored.

In the 56th minute, Pere Pons’ unstoppable header jetted past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, putting the visitors one goal behind Ernesto Valverde and company.

It wouldn’t take long for the hosts to respond, however.

In quintessential Messi fashion, Barcelona’s No. 10 struck the ball from distance with his left foot. The ball, traveling with obvious pace, guided itself directly into the back of the net. For a sixth consecutive year, Messi’s goal count has hit 50 goals.

“All matches require a lot,” Valverde said after the match. “When they scored, they were spurred on and they had the chance to equalise, but Leo scored a great goal and things are seen in a different way from there.

“I think we played the game well, I would say the first half was very good, then we had less momentum at the beginning of the second. We got a boost with the third goal.

“These things happen with Messi. We see it all the time. Something like that can happen, and it’s a huge advantage that we have Messi.”

“Leo appears and makes you a goal from anywhere,” he added.

Suarez capped off the night, converting from the spot and earning Barcelona a much-needed victory to stay atop of La Liga.

Barcelona now prepares for the Derbi Barceloní, while Alaves sets their sights on Real Betis.

Elsewhere in La Liga

RCD Mallorca 0-2 Sevilla

Villarreal 1-0 Getafe

Real Valladolid 1-1 Valencia

Mbappé enjoys turning 21 with 2 goals as PSG routs Amiens

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 7:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Kylian Mbappe celebrated turning 21 with a silvery-looking haircut and two more clinical finishes as league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat struggling Amiens 4-1 on Saturday.

It was a familiar sight as the lightning-fast France star with his new dyed hair – after his birthday on Friday – latched onto a long pass from Neymar and adroitly clipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

Mbappe has been involved in 15 goals in his last 12 league games – 11 goals and four assists – and his partnership with Brazil star Neymar continues to flourish.

Neymar danced in front of the home fans after tapping home from close range early into the second half. Mauro Icardi’s effort was blocked and the loose ball rolled kindly across to Neymar.

Angel Di Maria then set up Mbappe with a clever reverse pass down the right, with Mbappe drilling a low shot into the corner in the 65th.

However rampant in attack, PSG remains prone to lapses in concentration at the back and Colombian forward Steven Mendoza was left unmarked when he pulled a goal back five minutes later.

Icardi has been in prolific form since joining on a season’s loan from Inter Milan and notched his ninth league goal in only 11 games, showing his usual dexterity when sliding to the back post to volley in a cross from the left with minutes remaining.

The win kept PSG seven points clear of second-place Marseille heading into the mid-season winter break. PSG has played one game less and has a vastly superior goal difference.

Marseille enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 home win against 19th-place Nimes for a sixth win in seven games. Midfield schemer Dimitri Payet was involved in all the goals – and in another disallowed goal – after a tight first half.

Nimes players were exasperated not to get a penalty on the stroke of halftime, following a video review after center half Duje Caleta-Car appeared to impede Sofiane Alakouch.

Alakouch inadvertently sent the ball into his own net in the 47th after sliding to stop a cross from the right from reaching Payet.

Marseille then had a goal ruled out by VAR after Payet’s deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area clipped striker Dario Benedetto, who was in an offside position.

Benedetto’s next effort stood as he volleyed into the roof of the net from close range in the 66th, after midfielder Morgan Sanson’s saved shot from Payet’s pass bounced up invitingly to him.

Payet got an ovation when he was substituted soon after his well-struck goal in the 82nd. Payet was one of France’s best players at the European Championship in 2016, but then lost his place.

With Euro 2020 looming, he is pushing for a return to coach Didier Deschamps’ squad and has four goals and three assists in six games.

The French league resumes on Jan. 10.

OTHER MATCHES

Striker M’Baye Niang’s late goal gave Rennes a 1-0 home win against Bordeaux and moved it two points above Lille into third place.

Lille was routed 5-1 away to Monaco, despite Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen’s 10th league goal of the season giving Lille a 14th-minute lead.

The prolific Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed two second-half goals to take his league-leading tally to 13 – two more than Mbappe.

Nantes is two points behind Lille in fifth spot after losing 2-1 at home to Angers.

Midfielder Ludovic Blas celebrated his goal after a shot from outside the penalty area in the 18th. Goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle clumsily spilled what was otherwise a comfortable shot to stop.

Midfielder Antonin Bobichon leveled for Angers in the 51st and Algerian striker Farid El Melali pounced late on.

Lyon was missing top scorer Memphis Depay and attacking midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide to serious knee injuries sustained last weekend, but still took an early lead at sixth-place Reims through midfielder Lucas Tousart.

After midfielder Mathieu Cafaro leveled from the penalty spot for Reims in the 44th, striker Moussa Dembele missed a late penalty for Lyon in a 1-1 draw.

Center forward Gaetan Laborde netted twice as ninth-place Montpellier easily beat Brest 4-0.

Headers from Malang Sarr and Hicham Boudaoui put 10th-place Nice 2-0 up inside 20 minutes at home to last-place Toulouse, and a brilliant curling shot by midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou. also in the first half, made it 3-0.

Saint-Etienne slumped to a fifth defeat in the last seven games overall, losing 2-1 at 11th-place Strasbourg.

Dijon midfielder Romain Amalfitano’s first league goal since January 2016 was worth the wait in a 2-2 home draw with Metz. As the ball dropped on the edge of the penalty area he struck a superb volley into the bottom corner to equalize moments after Senegal striker Habib Diallo’s 10th of the season gave Metz a 15th-minute lead.

Metz had a player sent off in the second half but earned a point thanks to Habib Maiga’s injury-time goal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports