Manchester City isn’t in second place yet, but it made a statement of power against the Premier League’s current No. 2 side on Saturday.

The two-time reigning champions dominated Leicester City from Moment One, allowing a goal against the counter attack but coming back for a 3-1 win.

The Etihad Stadium saw the side that’s thrilled them in recent seasons, and Leicester learned how far it has to go to contend for a title.

“We missed the kind of energy we had today with our fans,” Guardiola said. “We know that is our identity and if we are able to do it we can compete with everyone.”

Guardiola bristled when asked if showings like Saturday give him hope of catching Liverpool and winning a third-straight title.

Pep implied that Liverpool’s incredible season is what’s leading the league more than anything Man City is doing wrong. The champs’ 38 points would be one back of Barcelona in La Liga, Guardiola said.

Liverpool has 49 points and a match-in-hand.

“When we lose we are a disaster, and it’s impossible and when we win we can catch them, so come on,” he said. “We are one point behind Leicester. We are third. It’s good. … What I want to see is my team trying to play with and without the ball like that. After that, when one team is 70 games, 60 victories and one draw, hats’ off. We have one less point that Barcelona who are leading Spain.”