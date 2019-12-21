Serie A roundup: Lukaku registers brace, Inter defeat Genoa (video)

Inter Milan’s 4-0 victory over Genoa highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.
Inter 4-0 Genoa
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals and registered an assist as Inter Milan smothered struggling Genoa to go level with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.
Antonio Conte‘s side go into winter break with a ten-game unbeaten streak powering them.
What was a stellar night for Lukaku ended up being one of the best days in teenage forward Sebastiano Esposito’s young life.
With an opportunity to record a hat trick after Inter were awarded a penalty, the Belgian forward handed he responsibility to the 17-year-old. Esposito converted the second-half penalty, becoming the second youngest player to score for the Italian giant.
Following the match, the youngster rushed to hug his mother while in tears.
“It’s been a fantastic week, I can’t lie, I didn’t sleep a lot thinking about how this game would go,” Esposito said. “I’d like to thank the team, the coach, the club and Romelu, especially for the goal … He told me to be sure of myself when I stepped up to strike the ball and to score.
“They’re all great people before they’re professionals. I found myself in sync with Romelu right away, he’s a fantastic person who’s always looking to help me, he reassured me a lot by saying that everything would go alright and I’m so happy to have scored.”
Joining the senior team over the summer, Esposito made his Champions League debut in October.
“He was practically a child when he arrived at the training camp this summer, but he’s grown massively in the last few months and I had said that at some unexpected point I’d be counting on him in times of need,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.
“He had a big chance today and he certainly made the most of it. He’s got a great future ahead of him, both his family and myself will help him, and if he continues like this then he’ll only improve.”
Esposito will have plenty of time to soak it in as Inter’s two-week break is officially underway.
Elsewhere
Udinese 2-1 Cagliari
Torino 1-2 SPAL