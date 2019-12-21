More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watch Live: Everton v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 7:31 AM EST
Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams aim to inject new life into their respective campaigns.

The Toffees still have club legend Duncan Ferguson in temporary charge as Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has been confirmed, while Arsenal appointed former captain Mikel Arteta as their new boss on Friday and he will be an interested observer against his former club.

In team news Everton make four changes with DIgne, Sidibe, Delph and Sigurdsson back in the starting lineup.

Arsenal make five changes with plenty of youth in the side as David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Nelson and Smith Rowe all come in.

LINEUPS

Pochettino ready to return after Tottenham exit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Fired by Tottenham despite reaching a Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino said he is adapting to the growing instability of management as he relaxes, re-energizes and eyes a new club.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

In his first interview since being replaced by Jose Mourinho last month, Pochettino reflected on the challenge to ensure Tottenham competed at the top of the Premier League for a sustained period for the first time.

“Five-and-a-half years, that was so, so, so tough,” Pochettino told The Associated Press on Saturday. “The journey was amazing. I don’t need to talk about what happened only that it was an honor for me to be at Tottenham.”

After top-four finishes in four consecutive seasons — and reaching June’s European final despite spending nothing on players last season — Pochettino was dismissed with Tottenham 14th in the Premier League.

It was a ruthless decision by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in a bid to halt the decline, reflecting how hard it is to stay as long as Pochettino in any managerial job. Unai Emery followed Pochettino out of north London rival Arsenal 10 days later.

“You need a result today, it’s not important what happened the past,” Pochettino said. “But for us and for the fans, of course, it is so important what happened in the past.

“But, yes, we need to accept that this is a different football, a different business, and we need to adapt today because young men, coaches that we need to adapt to a work for the company, need to accept that new era of football.”

The Argentine was speaking to the AP at the Club World Cup where he could have been coaching had Tottenham not lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final.

“Five-and-a-half years working in Tottenham was a very enjoyable time, a very nice journey and I only keep good memories,” Pochettino said. “I think what happened in the past, happened in the past and now moving on is the best for everyone. That is happening in life and happening in football.”

Reduced job security does open up opportunities for out-of-work coaches like Pochettino.

“We know very well how our job is,” Pochettino said. “In the last 10 years you see a little how it’s changed and … it’s unbelievable. But that is our job and we accept that.”

However much he has enjoyed returning to visit family and friends in Argentina, Pochettino does not want a prolonged period out of the game.

“I tried to enjoy relaxing, tried to recharge the batteries,” Pochettino said. “This type of thing helps us to again to feel all the energy. We’ll see what happens. I am a person that is always open to listen to people. And of course, we’ll see about the future.

“But at the moment, I only try to get relaxed, spend time with my friends, my family, the things that before were impossible to do. And we’ll see. Football is going to find a way to put us into the race again.” Pochettino would manage another English club, despite his deep affinity to Tottenham.

“In football you never know what can happen in the future. you need to be only free and open to listen and anything can happen,” Pochettino said. “I am a coach and I would love to be in in the best place that you can.

“Now is a moment to recharge the batteries. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. But it’s not only the Premier League, there are a lot of leagues in the world that can be exciting or a very good challenge.”

One lingering uncertainty is whether Pochettino will get to keep the Bentley given to him by Levy as an appreciation of his loyalty to Tottenham in 2016.

“I don’t know. I need to ask him,” Pochettino said. “At the moment it is in my house and … I will see in a few months if it was a present or it was only to say, `You use the car and when you will not be here you return the car.’

“I don’t know you need to ask Daniel not me. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Carlo Ancelotti named new Everton manager

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 21, 2019, 7:57 AM EST
Carlo Ancelotti is back in the game.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The legendary Italian coach has been named as the new manager of Everton, with the former Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli coach hired on Saturday to lead the Toffees.

He has won the league title in five different countries as a manager and he’s won the UEFA Champions League three times, as Ancelotti managed Chelsea from 2009-11 and won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Blues in 2010.

Ancelotti, 60, signed a four-and-a-half year contract with Everton, as he left Serie A side Napoli just 10 days ago after he guided them to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality,” Ancelotti said.

He then went on to praise the “strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation” of the team are their recent win against Chelsea and draw at Man United and confirmed he would be keeping interim boss Duncan Ferguson as part of his backroom staff.

This is a massive coup for Everton. Ancelotti has won league titles in Italy, England, Spain, France and Germany and he’s known as a coach who will not only turn teams into solid winning machines but also give them attacking flair.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri has always been willing to splash the cash and with Everton languishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League, Ancelotti needs to overhaul this squad in the January transfer window and the summer with the help of director of football Marcel Brands.

Ancelotti’s name attracts top players and this really is a landmark moment for the Merseyside club as they aim to win their first piece of silverware since 1995 and return to European action.

For the time being the Italian coach will be focusing on keeping Everton in the Premier League, but after this season the future is looking much brighter for the Toffees as one of the most experienced and successful managers on the planet is now in charge at Goodison.

Bundesliga: Dortmund title hopes take a hit with loss to Hoffenheim

Associated PressDec 20, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund let a lead slip for the second consecutive game as Hoffenheim scored two late goals to win 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Dortmund, which twice dropped a lead in allowing Leipzig to draw 3-3 on Tuesday, was again left to rue mistakes after Mario Gotze gave the visitors an early lead.

Sargis Adamyan equalized in the 79th minute and set up Andrej Kramaric for the winner in the 87th.

It was the ninth game from 17 so far in which Dortmund has dropped points, and it will cast a shadow over Lucien Favre’s team as it goes into the Bundesliga’s winter break.

Dortmund, which had declared a title challenge before the season, remained fourth, four points off the lead having played a game more and with the prospect of being overtaken by bitter rival Schalke on Saturday.

“We really needed three points here,” Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl said. “We’re bitterly disappointed.”

Gotze made the most of his rare start with the opening goal in the 17th. Much of it was down to Achraf Hakimi, who outpaced a Hoffenheim defender to reach Thorgan Hazard‘s through ball and cut it back for Gotze. Sebastian Rudy’s attempt to clear off the line came too late.

Robert Skov struck the crossbar with a free kick in the closest Hoffenheim came in the first half.

Dortmund missed a number of chances but seemed to have the game under control until it paid the price for becoming increasingly passive late on.

Report: Inter Miami confident Vieira will be first head coach

By Andy EdwardsDec 20, 2019, 9:15 PM EST
The folks running MLS expansion side Inter Miami are confident they will be able to lure Patrick Vieira away from Ligue 1 side Nice and make him the first head coach in franchise history, according to a report from ESPN.

[ MORE: From MLS to Premier League, Miguel Almiron loving life at Newcastle ]

Miami will kick off its inaugural MLS season in just over two months, yet perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle — the head coach/manager — is yet to be appointed.

After striking out on a handful of prospective coaches already, Miami have reportedly settled on Vieira, who joined Nice from another MLS side, New York City FC in the summer of 2018. Nice currently sit 13th in Ligue 1 and are yet to take a massive step forward under Vieira. If a deal is to be agreed between all involved parties, it could come by the end of December.

[ MORE: Arteta's top priorities as Arsenal's new manager ]

According to the report, Miami also approached currently unemployed manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian is expected to be named the new Everton manager in the coming hours or days.