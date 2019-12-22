Americans Abroad: Cameron, Boyd score, Lichaj registers assist

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

It was a blatantly unbalanced weekend for Americans abroad, with Christian Pulisic left on the bench in Chelsea’s win, Geoff Cameron scoring his first goal in over a year, and Tyler Adams making his return to RB Leipzig’s starting lineup.

But also a positive one, as Eric Lichaj also and Terrence Boyd also headlined the weekend, with one assisting in Hull City’s commanding win and the other scoring in Germany’s third division, respectively.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — On Sunday, Pulisic viewed Chelsea’s decisive, 2-0 victory over Tottenham from the bench.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin was called off the bench by Steve Bruce towards the end of Saturday’s match, playing only a minute in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Wigan play Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Reading.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender scored in the sixth minute in QPR’s 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers wasn’t on Stoke’s 18 on Friday.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes drew a yellow card in Derby’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 draw loss to Champions Bayern Munich.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie is out with a shoulder injury.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes and recorded four saves in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin. Morales also started and played all 90 minutes on Sunday.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Sargent is out with a hamstring injury.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams started and played 86 minutes as a fullback in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson didn’t feature for Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler started and played in Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Paderborn on Sunday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 6-1 win on Sunday.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Venlo’s 3-0 loss to Vitesse.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t feature for FC Emmen on Sunday.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Saturday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Saturday.

