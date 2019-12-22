John McGinn suffers ankle fracture

It has been revealed that Aston Villa’s star central midfielder John McGinn suffered a fractured ankle in their defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

The Scottish midfielder came off early after injuring his ankle in the third minute as he appeared to catch his studs in the ground at Villa Park.

McGinn has been a key figure for Villa this season and his absence was certainly missed on Saturday as Villa lost 3-1 to their relegation rivals and slipped into the bottom three after a fourth-straight defeat in the Premier League.

He will likely be out for the next few months and that is a huge blow to a team scrapping for their lives in the PL who also have two massive League Cup semifinals coming up against Leicester City in January.

Jack Grealish may have the keys to Aston Villa’s attack but McGinn does pretty much everything else as he makes Villa tick.

