John McGinn suffers ankle fracture

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 8:28 AM EST
It has been revealed that Aston Villa’s star central midfielder John McGinn suffered a fractured ankle in their defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Scottish midfielder came off early after injuring his ankle in the third minute as he appeared to catch his studs in the ground at Villa Park.

McGinn has been a key figure for Villa this season and his absence was certainly missed on Saturday as Villa lost 3-1 to their relegation rivals and slipped into the bottom three after a fourth-straight defeat in the Premier League.

He will likely be out for the next few months and that is a huge blow to a team scrapping for their lives in the PL who also have two massive League Cup semifinals coming up against Leicester City in January.

Jack Grealish may have the keys to Aston Villa’s attack but McGinn does pretty much everything else as he makes Villa tick.

Watch Live: Watford v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Watford host Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for the points for very different reasons.

New Watford boss Nigel Pearson saw his side put up a brave battle at Liverpool last time out, but they’re now nine points off safety and remain bottom of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United are in the top four hunt but continue to drop points against teams lower down the table after beating the teams at the top.

In team news Watford are unchanged from last week as Mesina and Pereyra are back on the bench.

Man United are unchanged but Paul Pogba returns to the bench after his lengthy spell out with injury.

LINEUPS

Fiorentina fires coach Montella after Roma defeat

By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Fiorentina fired coach Vincenzo Montella on Saturday, the day after a 4-1 home defeat to Roma.

Montella was given a reprieve after a stoppage-time equalizer secured a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan last week but Fiorentina heads into the winter break with five defeats in six matches.

“The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team’s performances and results,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

“Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option.”

Montella returned to Fiorentina for his second spell in charge in April but has lost 13 of his 24 Serie A matches.

It is the eighth coaching change in the Italian top flight this season.

Serie A roundup: Lukaku registers brace, Inter defeat Genoa (video)

By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 9:04 PM EST
Inter Milan’s 4-0 victory over Genoa highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Inter 4-0 Genoa

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals and registered an assist as Inter Milan smothered struggling Genoa to go level with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.

Antonio Conte‘s side go into winter break with a ten-game unbeaten streak powering them.

What was a stellar night for Lukaku ended up being one of the best days in teenage forward Sebastiano Esposito’s young life.

With an opportunity to record a hat trick after Inter were awarded a penalty, the Belgian forward handed he responsibility to the 17-year-old. Esposito converted the second-half penalty, becoming the second youngest player to score for the Italian giant.

Following the match, the youngster rushed to hug his mother while in tears.

“It’s been a fantastic week, I can’t lie, I didn’t sleep a lot thinking about how this game would go,” Esposito said. “I’d like to thank the team, the coach, the club and Romelu, especially for the goal … He told me to be sure of myself when I stepped up to strike the ball and to score.

“They’re all great people before they’re professionals. I found myself in sync with Romelu right away, he’s a fantastic person who’s always looking to help me, he reassured me a lot by saying that everything would go alright and I’m so happy to have scored.”

 

Joining the senior team over the summer, Esposito made his Champions League debut in October.

“He was practically a child when he arrived at the training camp this summer, but he’s grown massively in the last few months and I had said that at some unexpected point I’d be counting on him in times of need,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

“He had a big chance today and he certainly made the most of it. He’s got a great future ahead of him, both his family and myself will help him, and if he continues like this then he’ll only improve.”

Esposito will have plenty of time to soak it in as Inter’s two-week break is officially underway.

Elsewhere

Udinese 2-1 Cagliari

Torino 1-2 SPAL

La Liga roundup: Messi, Suarez, Griezmann score as Barcelona thump Alaves (video)

By Joel SoriaDec 21, 2019, 8:26 PM EST
Barcelona’s near-flawless performance against Alaves highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 4-1 Alaves

On Saturday at the Camp Nou, Barcelona demonstrated what they can be on a good day: a dangerous force, spearheaded by an unstoppable front three.

After a sloppy 0-0 draw against Real Madrid, the defending champions came out firing against a visiting Alaves side. The star-studded trio of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez scored, while Arturo Vidal also scored.

In the 56th minute, Pere Pons’ unstoppable header jetted past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, putting the visitors one goal behind Ernesto Valverde and company.

It wouldn’t take long for the hosts to respond, however.

In quintessential Messi fashion, Barcelona’s No. 10 struck the ball from distance with his left foot. The ball, traveling with obvious pace, guided itself directly into the back of the net. For a sixth consecutive year, Messi’s goal count has hit 50 goals.

“All matches require a lot,” Valverde said after the match. “When they scored, they were spurred on and they had the chance to equalise, but Leo scored a great goal and things are seen in a different way from there.

“I think we played the game well, I would say the first half was very good, then we had less momentum at the beginning of the second. We got a boost with the third goal.

“These things happen with Messi. We see it all the time. Something like that can happen, and it’s a huge advantage that we have Messi.”

“Leo appears and makes you a goal from anywhere,” he added.

Suarez capped off the night, converting from the spot and earning Barcelona a much-needed victory to stay atop of La Liga.

Barcelona now prepares for the Derbi Barceloní, while Alaves sets their sights on Real Betis.

Elsewhere in La Liga

RCD Mallorca 0-2 Sevilla

Villarreal 1-0 Getafe

Real Valladolid 1-1 Valencia