La Liga roundup: Real Madrid held to back-to-back draw (video)

By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Real Madrid’s second consecutive league draw highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona head into La Liga’s mid-season break with a two point cushion as Real Madrid were held to a draw by Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s Zinedine Zidane and company second consecutive draw as Los Blancos are just days removed from Wednesday’s stalemate at Camp Nou in El Clasico.

Despite controlling possession completely, Real Madrid were unable to break the deadlock. Nacho and Luka Modric each hit the crossbar, while subsitute Luka Jovic struck the post in the dying minutes of Sunday’s bout.

“I’m very disappointed for my players,”Zidane said in his post-match press conference. “They put in a lot of effort and had a good match, but we lacked a goal again. In football, it’s true that you have to score them. We had three or four in the first half where if you score then the match could be different.”

“It’s only a couple of matches without scoring, so we have to remain calm because the performance was good,” he added. “I think we’ve gotten better and we’re strong defensively. Today, we just lacked a goal, but the important thing is to create chances. After the match I spoke to the players and told them that the most important thing was that they gave their all. Today, the ball just didn’t want to go in. We hit the post three times.”

When the home side managed to put shots on target, Bilbao’s Unai Simon was there to prevent a goal. The Basque goalkeeper registered eight saves throughout the 90 minutes.

With the draw, defending champions Barcelona go two points clear of Los Blancos, who return to action January 4 when they visit Getafe, while Bilbao – now seventh on the table – go against Sevilla to start the new year.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 2-0 Espanyol 

Osasuna 3-4 Real Sociedad

Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Levante 3-1 Celta Vigo

Lazio beats Juventus 3-1 to win Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 on Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time amid a background of protests and political outrage at the game being held in Saudi Arabia.

Senad Lulic scored in the 73rd minute for Lazio after Juve’s Paulo Dybala had canceled out Luis Alberto‘s opener at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

Danilo Cataldi sealed the result in stoppage time with a free kick. That was conceded by Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

It was the second time in three years that Lazio had beaten Juventus in the Super Cup. The capital side had also won 3-1 when the two clubs met in Serie A two weeks ago in what was Maurizio Sarri‘s only previous defeat as Juventus coach.

Amnesty International and the journalists union for Italian state TV RAI had written a joint letter to the presidents of Juventus and Lazio. The letter asked the clubs not to play the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia because of the country’s human rights record.

Italian politicians and human rights activists also objected to last season’s game being played in Saudi Arabia, citing the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Italian league has a contract with Saudi Arabia to play three Super Cups in the country over five years and – just like last year – the match went ahead.

Lazio took the lead in the 16th minute when Lulic crossed for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the back post, and he cut it back for Luis Alberto to fire into the roof of the net.

Sarri had again started with the superstar trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain and the first two combined for the equalizer on the stroke of halftime.

Dybala turned in the rebound from close range after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could only parry Ronaldo’s effort.

But Lazio captain Lulic helped to win the match with a splendid volley at the back post after Marco Parolo had nodded on Manuel Lazzari’s cross.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tottenham issue statement on alleged racist abuse

By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Tottenham are investigating the alleged racist abuse aimed at Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during the Blues’ 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

According to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger expressed to him that racist chants were being aimed at him during the second half of Sunday’s match, shortly after his incident with Son Heung-min.

“It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it. Tony came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him so I reported it to the referee,” Azpilicueta said. “We are very concerned and aware of this behavior. Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It‘s an issue not just in football but in life.”

The alleged incident caused the match to be paused momentarily by referee Anthony Taylor, in accordance to official protocol issued by FIFA.

Following the match, Spurs confirmed through a statement that they have launched an investigation and are ready to “take the strongest possible action” against anyone found guilty of the alleged racist abuse.

The club’s statement reads: “We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans.”

Mourinho on Son’s red card: Rudiger ‘will have broken ribs for sure’

By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
In his classical sarcastic tone, Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho directly indicated that Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger made the most of his collision with Son Heung-min on Sunday, which was marred by the alleged racist abuse of Rudiger.

Both players tangled up as they went after the ball during the second half of the match, with Son falling to the floor. Visibly upset with the initial call, Son irresponsibly grazed his studs across Rudiger’s midsection, sending the defender to the floor.

After a lengthy VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor handed the Korean his third red card of the season, a decisive blow to Tottenham’s chances of overturning a two-goal deficit.

Speaking to our UK partners, Sky Sports, Mourinho took a subtle, ironic jab at Chelsea’s defender.

“I hope Rudiger will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure,” the manager quipped to Sky Sports. “If he does nothing and the referee immediately gives a yellow card to Rudiger then he won’t have a reaction.

“But if he doesn’t then you can have this sort of emotional reaction. which the referee and VAR has to analyse. For me football is football, the Premier League will be English football and for me that red card is a strange one.

“But I don’t want to focus on that because my team lost and I have to be complimentary to my opponents because they had the better handle on the game.”

Following their 2-0 victory, Chelsea remain fourth on the table with 32, four clear of Sheffield United. Spurs, on the other hand, sit seventh with 26 points.

Since taking over, Mourinho has guided Spurs to four, Premier League wins and two defeats in six bouts.

Chelsea, Tottenham react to racist incident

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reacted to the alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger. 

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta told our partners in the UK Sky Sports that Rudiger came to him and reported racist chants in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it. Tony came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him so I reported it to the referee,” Azpilicueta said. “We are very concerned and aware of this behavior. Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It‘s an issue not just in football but in life.”

Spurs boss Jose, also speaking to Sky Sports, had the following to say about the incident.

“I saw nothing, I saw the referee follow the protocol, he came to Andre Marriner (fourth official), he came to me and Frank Lampard and told us what was happening. The protocol was followed and we are one of the clubs…every club is together on this situation and of course we are disappointed,” Mourinho said.

Tottenham’s manager then told the BBC’s Match of the Day that: “Tottenham are a very proud club and we will deal internally with that.”

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld hit out at the individuals involved and said some of the players weren’t aware of the incident until after the game.

“I did not know on the pitch was was happening but obviously after the game we heard more about it. It does not belong in football, I hope they find the individuals quickly because it is not good and we are all sick of it,” Alderweireld said.