Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday and celebrations continued long into the night among the players and staff.

Roberto Firmino’s goal in extra time won the Reds their first-ever World Club Cup and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are the first English team to hold three continental trophies at the same time with the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Goalscorer Firmino, who scored the winner in the semifinal and final and is the first Liverpool player to score in a Club World Cup final, was overwhelmed by the win.

“To be world champions is incredible,” Firmino said. “It’s a unique feeling. Wearing the badge of world champions for the next year will be amazing.”

Left back Andy Robertson summed up what it means to the players and the club to etch their name into club history.

“We were so determined to win this,” Robertson said. “A week before Christmas, coming away from your families and it’s a tough time of year being away from them for that long, but it has all been worth it. Now we go back as champions and put this trophy in a cabinet it has never been in before. We’ve written history in Liverpool’s long history and it’s a fantastic feeling, nobody can take that away from us.”

Below are a few messages Liverpool’s players posted on social media.

Top players. Top set of staff. And now the top team. pic.twitter.com/B7zWlXXwx3 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 21, 2019

