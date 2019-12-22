Watford picked up just their second win of the Premier League season as Nigel Pearson has lift off as the new Hornets manager.

They beat Manchester United 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday as David De Gea‘s howler allowed Ismaila Sarr to make it 1-0, then Troy Deeney scored a penalty kick moments later as United imploded.

With the win Watford remain bottom but are now on 12 points and are six points from safety, while United lose further ground in the top four battle after a lackluster display.

3 things we learned

1. United’s final third movement not there: United have now lost five games this season. They’ve lost to Watford, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham and in all five games they were handed plenty of the ball but didn’t do much with it. Teams know they are dangerous on the counter so why let United play to their strengths? This is a worrying theme for the Red Devils as a lack of movement and creativity in the final third makes them too easy to defend against.

2. Watford make the most of United mistakes: Pearson has a had a huge impact in his two games in charge as Watford looked well-drilled and tough to break down at Liverpool last week and then against Man United. Their two goals were handed to them on a plate, but Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu had plenty of cutting edge and there is real hope the Hornets will now stay in the Premier League as they are only six points off safety.

3. Pogba makes a difference: He came on for the final 25 minutes with United 2-0 down and Pogba made a difference on his return from injury. His passing, runs and efforts in and around the box prove that he will have a big part to play in the second half of the season. United have lacked creativity in the final third and Pogba’s return will provide that.

Man of the Match: Ismaila Sarr – Scored one and won a penalty kick, Sarr gave Luke Shaw a torrid time out on the right. The Senegalese winger is really coming into his own in recent weeks.

Anthony Martial had the first big chance of the game as he started a counter but dragged his shot wide of the target after good work from Daniel James.

United had plenty of the ball as Watford sat back and soaked up the pressure and then launched counters, as Luke Shaw brilliantly blocked Troy Deeney’s shot from one breakaway from the Hornets.

Jesse Lingard was then played in and was clean through on goal but his dink over Ben Foster landed on the roof of the net as a glorious chance came and went. Abdoulaye Doucoure then flicked a header just wide as Watford continued to be a threat on the break.

Watford took the lead in bizarre circumstances as Sarr’s weak effort on goal somehow slipped through De Gea’s grasp as the howler from Man United’s star goalkeeper gave the Hornets the lead.

Moments later Wan-Bissaka gave away a penalty kick as he slid in on Sarr and Deeney stepped up to smash home to double Watford’s lead.

Late on Scott McTominay had two efforts for United as Paul Pogba came on to try and spark their attack into life.

Watford looked more likely to grab another goal than United getting back into the game as Gerard Deulofeu and Deeney both had efforts blocked.

United did have a flurry of late chances as Harry Maguire headed in on goal but Foster saved, Pogba then forced Foster into a fine stop, Mason Greenwood lobbed over and Foster then denied Rashford.

