Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez, Tecatito Corona continue to shine

Deservingly so, Raul Jimenez has been the Mexican sensation abroad, scoring 20 goals for Wolverhampton this season – throughout all competitions – alone.

But only a two-hour flight from Wolverhampton stands Porto, Portugal, home of Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and, of course, FC Porto. It is there (and throughout all of Portugal) that Corona continues to make a name for himself.

The crafty winger/fullback has started all of Porto’s league games this season, recording five assists along the way. And on Sunday, Tecatito recorded his second assist in three days in cup play with the Dragons.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — In superstar fashion, Jimenez scored his 20th goal of the season on Saturday, giving Wolves a late win against Norwich City. The 28-year-old leads all Mexicans abroad in goals scored – and by a lot.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Starting and playing all 90 minutes as a right midfielder, Herrera flourished in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Real Betis. the 29-year-old completed 90 percent of his passes and registered two key passes on Sunday.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito was left out of Sevilla’s 18 on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — The 33-year-old started and played 70 minutes in Betis’ 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. Already on the bench, Guardado was awarded a yellow card for arguing.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — Just days removed from his goalscoring performance in cup play, Lainez took the field in the 70th minute and managed to register a shot on goal.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was busy on Sunday during Celta’s 3-1 loss to Levante. The defender registered an assist – his first of the season – but picked up a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano’s current situation in Napoli is far from ideal at the moment. The frenetic winger, who became Napoli’s most lucrative signing this summer, has yet to start a match under newly-minted Gennaro Gattuso. On Sunday, Lozano was left on the bench as Napoli earned a last-gasp victory over Sassuolo.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona started and played 64 minutes in Porto’s 4-2 victory over Chaves on Sunday. The 26-year-old assisted Tiquinho Soares in the eighth minute.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left out of PSV’s 18 on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez spectated Ajax’s 6-1 victory over Ado Den Haag from the bench on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 45 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 loss against Cercle Brugge.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa — Moreno and Al Gharafa take on Al Sadd on Monday.

