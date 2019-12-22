More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Serie A roundup: Atalanta hand Milan worst league loss in 21 years (video)

By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 8:39 PM EST
AC Milan’s worst league loss in 21 years highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Atalanta 5-0 AC Milan

With a brace from Josip Ilicic and goals from Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel, Atalanta ran all over AC Milan in Bergamo on Sunday.

It was the fourth time in the club’s 120-year history that the Rossoneri suffered a loss by more than five goal, with the last one occurring in May of 1998. Milan’s Chief Football Officer, Zvonimir Boban, labeled the seven-time European’s performance “embarrassing”.

Milan – lead by Stafano Piolo, who signed a two-year deal in October – are sitting eleventh on the table, only seven points clear of the drop zone. During the match, Atalanta fans taunted Milan fans with ‘Serie B, Serie B’ chants, predicting a possible relegation for one of Italy’s most important clubs.

Throughout the night, Milan registered a lone shot on target, 10 short of the amount that the home side registered.

“We have to work and improve. We entered the pitch with too little technical and tactical clarity. It’s a terribly insufficient performance,” acknowledged Milan coach Pioli.

That’s not the only hot topic Pioli touched on, however.

Conveniently enough, reporters pressed the 54-year-old about Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s possible arrival and whether or not the former Milan striker can ameliorate their situation.

“These are questions for the club owners,” he told DAZN when asked about Ibrahimovic, who is a free agent and has been rumored to make a return to Italy.

“People have talked about Ibrahimovic for over a month now. I’ve already said he is a champion and would bring that determination and character to raise the intensity and focus even during training, more so than in games.”

With their next match not until January 6, the Rossoneri will have plenty of time to reflect on one of the darkest nights in club history. And maybe sign themselves an Ibrahimovic, too.

Elsewhere

Lecce 2-3 Bologna

Parma 1-1 Brescia

Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli

Americans Abroad: Cameron, Boyd score, Lichaj registers assist

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 11:26 PM EST
It was a blatantly unbalanced weekend for Americans abroad, with Christian Pulisic left on the bench in Chelsea’s win, Geoff Cameron scoring his first goal in over a year, and Tyler Adams making his return to RB Leipzig’s starting lineup.

But also a positive one, as Eric Lichaj also and Terrence Boyd also headlined the weekend, with one assisting in Hull City’s commanding win and the other scoring in Germany’s third division, respectively.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — On Sunday, Pulisic viewed Chelsea’s decisive, 2-0 victory over Tottenham from the bench.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin was called off the bench by Steve Bruce towards the end of Saturday’s match, playing only a minute in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  Wigan play Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Reading.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender scored in the sixth minute in QPR’s 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers wasn’t on Stoke’s 18 on Friday.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes drew a yellow card in Derby’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 draw loss to Champions Bayern Munich.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie is out with a shoulder injury.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes and recorded four saves in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin. Morales also started and played all 90 minutes on Sunday.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent is out with a hamstring injury.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams started and played 86 minutes as a fullback in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson didn’t feature for Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler started and played in Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Paderborn on Sunday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 6-1 win on Sunday.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Venlo’s 3-0 loss to Vitesse. 

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t feature for FC Emmen on Sunday.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Saturday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Saturday.

Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez, Tecatito Corona continue to shine

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
Deservingly so, Raul Jimenez has been the Mexican sensation abroad, scoring 20 goals for Wolverhampton this season – throughout all competitions – alone.

But only a two-hour flight from Wolverhampton stands Porto, Portugal, home of Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and, of course, FC Porto. It is there (and throughout all of Portugal) that Corona continues to make a name for himself.

The crafty winger/fullback has started all of Porto’s league games this season, recording five assists along the way. And on Sunday, Tecatito recorded his second assist in three days in cup play with the Dragons.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — In superstar fashion, Jimenez scored his 20th goal of the season on Saturday, giving Wolves a late win against Norwich City. The 28-year-old leads all Mexicans abroad in goals scored – and by a lot.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  Starting and playing all 90 minutes as a right midfielder, Herrera flourished in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Real Betis. the 29-year-old completed 90 percent of his passes and registered two key passes on Sunday.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito was left out of Sevilla’s 18 on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  The 33-year-old started and played 70 minutes in Betis’ 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. Already on the bench, Guardado was awarded a yellow card for arguing.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — Just days removed from his goalscoring performance in cup play, Lainez took the field in the 70th minute and managed to register a shot on goal.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was busy on Sunday during Celta’s 3-1 loss to Levante. The defender registered an assist – his first of the season – but picked up a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano’s current situation in Napoli is far from ideal at the moment. The frenetic winger, who became Napoli’s most lucrative signing this summer, has yet to start a match under newly-minted Gennaro Gattuso. On Sunday, Lozano was left on the bench as Napoli earned a last-gasp victory over Sassuolo.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona started and played 64 minutes in Porto’s 4-2 victory over Chaves on Sunday. The 26-year-old assisted Tiquinho Soares in the eighth minute.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left out of PSV’s 18 on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez spectated Ajax’s 6-1 victory over Ado Den Haag from the bench on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 45 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 loss against Cercle Brugge.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno and Al Gharafa take on Al Sadd on Monday.

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid held to back-to-back draw (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Real Madrid’s second consecutive league draw highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona head into La Liga’s mid-season break with a two point cushion as Real Madrid were held to a draw by Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s Zinedine Zidane and company second consecutive draw as Los Blancos are just days removed from Wednesday’s stalemate at Camp Nou in El Clasico.

Despite controlling possession completely, Real Madrid were unable to break the deadlock. Nacho and Luka Modric each hit the crossbar, while subsitute Luka Jovic struck the post in the dying minutes of Sunday’s bout.

“I’m very disappointed for my players,”Zidane said in his post-match press conference. “They put in a lot of effort and had a good match, but we lacked a goal again. In football, it’s true that you have to score them. We had three or four in the first half where if you score then the match could be different.”

“It’s only a couple of matches without scoring, so we have to remain calm because the performance was good,” he added. “I think we’ve gotten better and we’re strong defensively. Today, we just lacked a goal, but the important thing is to create chances. After the match I spoke to the players and told them that the most important thing was that they gave their all. Today, the ball just didn’t want to go in. We hit the post three times.”

When the home side managed to put shots on target, Bilbao’s Unai Simon was there to prevent a goal. The Basque goalkeeper registered eight saves throughout the 90 minutes.

With the draw, defending champions Barcelona go two points clear of Los Blancos, who return to action January 4 when they visit Getafe, while Bilbao – now seventh on the table – go against Sevilla to start the new year.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 2-0 Espanyol 

Osasuna 3-4 Real Sociedad

Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Levante 3-1 Celta Vigo

Lazio beats Juventus 3-1 to win Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 on Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time amid a background of protests and political outrage at the game being held in Saudi Arabia.

Senad Lulic scored in the 73rd minute for Lazio after Juve’s Paulo Dybala had canceled out Luis Alberto‘s opener at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

Danilo Cataldi sealed the result in stoppage time with a free kick. That was conceded by Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

It was the second time in three years that Lazio had beaten Juventus in the Super Cup. The capital side had also won 3-1 when the two clubs met in Serie A two weeks ago in what was Maurizio Sarri‘s only previous defeat as Juventus coach.

Amnesty International and the journalists union for Italian state TV RAI had written a joint letter to the presidents of Juventus and Lazio. The letter asked the clubs not to play the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia because of the country’s human rights record.

Italian politicians and human rights activists also objected to last season’s game being played in Saudi Arabia, citing the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Italian league has a contract with Saudi Arabia to play three Super Cups in the country over five years and – just like last year – the match went ahead.

Lazio took the lead in the 16th minute when Lulic crossed for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the back post, and he cut it back for Luis Alberto to fire into the roof of the net.

Sarri had again started with the superstar trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain and the first two combined for the equalizer on the stroke of halftime.

Dybala turned in the rebound from close range after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could only parry Ronaldo’s effort.

But Lazio captain Lulic helped to win the match with a splendid volley at the back post after Marco Parolo had nodded on Manuel Lazzari’s cross.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports