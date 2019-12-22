Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not a happy man during and after Manchester United’s defeat at Watford on Sunday.
Going into the game on a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League after big wins against Man City and Tottenham in recent weeks, United once again struggled against a team from the lower reaches of the table and didn’t make the most of their superior possession as defensive mistakes cost them dear.
David De Gea‘s howler gifted Watford their first goal and United never truly recovered as Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave away a penalty kick moments later. Asked about DDG’s big mistake after the game, Solskjaer couldn’t hide hid disappointment.
“It was a mistake, it happens in football and it is what we train for every day to make sure they don’t happen again. David has been very good lately, it is just one of those things that happen,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “You have to earn every point on the pitch and today we didn’t deserve that. I can talk about it all day long. We have to face the fact we have two games coming up that we have to improve on.”
United lost ground in the top four battle heading into the busy festive period and they now face Newcastle and Burnley, who will provide similar challenges to Watford and the teams they’ve struggled against this season. United have played so well against the top six when they have space to hurt their opponents on the counter but against teams who sit back and soak up pressure, they struggled as their five PL defeats have come against Newcastle, West Ham, Watford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.
Solskjaer knows that the performance at Watford just wasn’t good enough as his young Jekyll and Hyde team showed their ugly side once again
“We started the game slow,” Solskajer added. “The first half was very, very poor from both sides and when you concede two goals like we did in quick succession with their two shots on target we gave ourselves too much to do. We had been doing well but you have to earn every single point in this league. It was too slow, it was like a testimonial in the first half from both teams.”