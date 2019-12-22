More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Tottenham issue statement on alleged racist abuse

By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Tottenham are investigating the alleged racist abuse aimed at Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger during the Blues’ 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

According to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger expressed to him that racist chants were being aimed at him during the second half of Sunday’s match, shortly after his incident with Son Heung-min.

“It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it. Tony came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him so I reported it to the referee,” Azpilicueta said. “We are very concerned and aware of this behavior. Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It‘s an issue not just in football but in life.”

The alleged incident caused the match to be paused momentarily by referee Anthony Taylor, in accordance to official protocol issued by FIFA.

Following the match, Spurs confirmed through a statement that they have launched an investigation and are ready to “take the strongest possible action” against anyone found guilty of the alleged racist abuse.

The club’s statement reads: “We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans.”

Lazio beats Juventus 3-1 to win Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 on Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time amid a background of protests and political outrage at the game being held in Saudi Arabia.

Senad Lulic scored in the 73rd minute for Lazio after Juve’s Paulo Dybala had canceled out Luis Alberto‘s opener at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

Danilo Cataldi sealed the result in stoppage time with a free kick. That was conceded by Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

It was the second time in three years that Lazio had beaten Juventus in the Super Cup. The capital side had also won 3-1 when the two clubs met in Serie A two weeks ago in what was Maurizio Sarri‘s only previous defeat as Juventus coach.

Amnesty International and the journalists union for Italian state TV RAI had written a joint letter to the presidents of Juventus and Lazio. The letter asked the clubs not to play the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia because of the country’s human rights record.

Italian politicians and human rights activists also objected to last season’s game being played in Saudi Arabia, citing the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Italian league has a contract with Saudi Arabia to play three Super Cups in the country over five years and – just like last year – the match went ahead.

Lazio took the lead in the 16th minute when Lulic crossed for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the back post, and he cut it back for Luis Alberto to fire into the roof of the net.

Sarri had again started with the superstar trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain and the first two combined for the equalizer on the stroke of halftime.

Dybala turned in the rebound from close range after Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could only parry Ronaldo’s effort.

But Lazio captain Lulic helped to win the match with a splendid volley at the back post after Marco Parolo had nodded on Manuel Lazzari’s cross.

Mourinho on Son’s red card: Rudiger ‘will have broken ribs for sure’

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
In his classical sarcastic tone, Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho directly indicated that Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger made the most of his collision with Son Heung-min on Sunday, which was marred by the alleged racist abuse of Rudiger.

Both players tangled up as they went after the ball during the second half of the match, with Son falling to the floor. Visibly upset with the initial call, Son irresponsibly grazed his studs across Rudiger’s midsection, sending the defender to the floor.

After a lengthy VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor handed the Korean his third red card of the season, a decisive blow to Tottenham’s chances of overturning a two-goal deficit.

Speaking to our UK partners, Sky Sports, Mourinho took a subtle, ironic jab at Chelsea’s defender.

“I hope Rudiger will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure,” the manager quipped to Sky Sports. “If he does nothing and the referee immediately gives a yellow card to Rudiger then he won’t have a reaction.

“But if he doesn’t then you can have this sort of emotional reaction. which the referee and VAR has to analyse. For me football is football, the Premier League will be English football and for me that red card is a strange one.

“But I don’t want to focus on that because my team lost and I have to be complimentary to my opponents because they had the better handle on the game.”

Following their 2-0 victory, Chelsea remain fourth on the table with 32, four clear of Sheffield United. Spurs, on the other hand, sit seventh with 26 points.

Since taking over, Mourinho has guided Spurs to four, Premier League wins and two defeats in six bouts.

Chelsea, Tottenham react to racist incident

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reacted to the alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger. 

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta told our partners in the UK Sky Sports that Rudiger came to him and reported racist chants in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it. Tony came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him so I reported it to the referee,” Azpilicueta said. “We are very concerned and aware of this behavior. Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It‘s an issue not just in football but in life.”

Spurs boss Jose, also speaking to Sky Sports, had the following to say about the incident.

“I saw nothing, I saw the referee follow the protocol, he came to Andre Marriner (fourth official), he came to me and Frank Lampard and told us what was happening. The protocol was followed and we are one of the clubs…every club is together on this situation and of course we are disappointed,” Mourinho said.

Tottenham’s manager then told the BBC’s Match of the Day that: “Tottenham are a very proud club and we will deal internally with that.”

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld hit out at the individuals involved and said some of the players weren’t aware of the incident until after the game.

“I did not know on the pitch was was happening but obviously after the game we heard more about it. It does not belong in football, I hope they find the individuals quickly because it is not good and we are all sick of it,” Alderweireld said.

Chelsea dominate Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 1:48 PM EST
Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Sunday as Frank Lampard got one over his old manager Jose Mourinho.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Blues dominated from start to finish as Willian‘s early goal set the tone and his penalty kick right on half time sealed the victory. It was the first time Jose Mourinho had lost against one of his former teams at home, as his former star player Lampard totally got the better of him tactically.

In the second half the game was secondary as Heung-Min Son was sent off via VAR for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger and then the Chelsea player was allegedly subjected to racist abuse from someone in the home end. Multiple announcements were then made to fans to make them aware of the incident.

With the win Chelsea strengthen their grip on a top four finish and move six points ahead of Spurs.

4 things we learned

1. Shameful racist incident: Three announcements were made in the final 20 minutes as it is alleged Antonio Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse by a home supporter. Players from both teams made a complaint to the officials about the incident, and then three announcements were made over the PA system to warn supporters that “racist behavior from spectators is interfering with the game.” After the recent incident at the Manchester Derby there is absolutely no place for this in society or the Premier League. More details on the protocol in place and what action will be taken will follow, but this incident soured an otherwise lively and heated London derby.

2. Lampard wins the tactical battle: Setting Chelsea up in a 3-4-3 was a brave move and it worked a treat. The apprentice got one over the master. Chelsea played Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta and they both dominated the wide areas, while Mount and Willian kept popping up in dangerous areas going forward. Defensively Chelsea looked more solid and the clean sheet was their fourth of the season in the PL. Lampard may have to stick with this system going forward but even if he doesn’t, it worked a treat to get the better of Mourinho and Spurs.

3. Willian on a different level: His first goal was trademark Willian and the Brazilian, who almost joined Spurs before a last-minute change of heart to move to Chelsea, was the best player on the pitch. His quick feet and ability to whip in crosses and pick out teammates in the final third caused Spurs so many issues and this display will remind Chelsea’s hierarchy that they need to lock him down and push the boat out to sign him up to a new contract. Willian was wonderful.

4. Costly errors from Gazzaniga, Son: It was clear Spurs weren’t at it, at all, but silly mistakes from Gazzaniga right on half time and then Son in the second half cost them dear. Gazzaniga made a huge error when he could have caught the ball but instead karate kicked Alonso in the chest to concede a penalty kick. Had Spurs gone in just 1-0 down at the half, it would have allowed them to regroup. Then Son reacted badly to a strong challenge from Rudiger and kicked out. It wasn’t that violent but the intent was there and he will now not play in the PL again until Jan. 10.

Man of the Match: Willian – Scored twice but did so much more than that as he set the tone for Chelsea’s display. Gave Serge Aurier so many problems defensively and kept popping up in dangerous areas. Boy, Willian really made Spurs pay for not signing him…

Chelsea started well and took the lead as Willian got the ball from a corner, wandered into the box and curled home an unstoppable effort into the far corner.

The Blues continued to look the more likely to score next as Tammy Abraham was causing problems in the air and the likes of Willian and Mason Mount were finding gaps in the Spurs defense.

Kane had Spurs’ first big chance of the game as Moussa Sissoko crossed but Kane shanked his effort off target and Heung-min Son slammed an effort over as the home side couldn’t cope with Chelsea’s new 3-4-3 shape and never got going.

Right on half time Chelsea doubled their lead in bizarre fashion as Paulo Gazzaniga aimed a flying kick at Marcos Alonso to give away a penalty kick, awarded by VAR, and Willian slotted home his and Chelsea’s second of the day.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Spurs threw caution to the wind as they switched to a back three and had Lucas Moura at left wing back.

Gazzaniga made another big error as he spilled the ball when trying to save Alonso’s shot and although Abraham slotted the rebound home, he was offside.

A bad day got worse for Spurs and Heung-min Son was shown a straight red card after a VAR check as he caught Antonio Rudiger.

Later on there was an announcement made over the PA system in the stadium as reports stated that Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse from some of the Tottenham fans.

Michy Batshuayi had a late chance to put a little extra gloss on the scoreline but Chelsea never looked in danger of letting their lead slip as Lampard was left to celebrate with the away fans at the full time whistle.