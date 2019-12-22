More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watch Live: Tottenham v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in a massive London derby on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard do battle in the dugout.

Chelsea sit fourth in the table but after a run of four defeats in their last five Premier League games they are now just three points ahead of a resurgent Tottenham side. Mourinho’s men will climb into the top four with a win in front of their own fans in a massive derby game.

In team news Tottenham are unchanged from their late win at Wolves last weekend.

Chelsea switch things up into a 3-4-3 formation with Marcos Alonso back in the team for the first time since November as USMNT star Christian Pulisic drops to the bench.

LINEUPS

Willian stunner, Gazzaniga error has Chelsea ahead at Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
Willian‘s superb curler and an awful error from Paul Gazzaniga have Chelsea ahead at Tottenham at half time, as the Brazilian sent a trademark shot into the far corner to make it 1-0, then Gazzaniga came flying out to clatter Marcos Alonso right on the break to give away a penalty kick which Willian dispatched.

Frank Lampard‘s switch to a 3-4-3 formation is working a treat as Spurs and Jose Mourinho are reacting to Chelsea’s every move in the London derby,

Click on the link above to watch the second half of a pivotal clash in the top four battle, while you can see Willian’s goal by hitting play on the video above and Gazzaniga’s huge error which went to VAR before a penalty was awarded.

Solskjaer reacts to De Gea’s blunder, United’s shock defeat

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not a happy man during and after Manchester United’s defeat at Watford on Sunday.

Premier League schedule

Going into the game on a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League after big wins against Man City and Tottenham in recent weeks, United once again struggled against a team from the lower reaches of the table and didn’t make the most of their superior possession as defensive mistakes cost them dear.

David De Gea‘s howler gifted Watford their first goal and United never truly recovered as Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave away a penalty kick moments later. Asked about DDG’s big mistake after the game, Solskjaer couldn’t hide hid disappointment.

“It was a mistake, it happens in football and it is what we train for every day to make sure they don’t happen again. David has been very good lately, it is just one of those things that happen,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “You have to earn every point on the pitch and today we didn’t deserve that. I can talk about it all day long. We have to face the fact we have two games coming up that we have to improve on.”

United lost ground in the top four battle heading into the busy festive period and they now face Newcastle and Burnley, who will provide similar challenges to Watford and the teams they’ve struggled against this season. United have played so well against the top six when they have space to hurt their opponents on the counter but against teams who sit back and soak up pressure, they struggled as their five PL defeats have come against Newcastle, West Ham, Watford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Solskjaer knows that the performance at Watford just wasn’t good enough as his young Jekyll and Hyde team showed their ugly side once again

“We started the game slow,” Solskajer added. “The first half was very, very poor from both sides and when you concede two goals like we did in quick succession with their two shots on target we gave ourselves too much to do. We had been doing well but you have to earn every single point in this league. It was too slow, it was like a testimonial in the first half from both teams.”

Watford stun sloppy Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 10:53 AM EST
Watford picked up just their second win of the Premier League season as Nigel Pearson has lift off as the new Hornets manager.

Premier League schedule

They beat Manchester United 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday as David De Gea‘s howler allowed Ismaila Sarr to make it 1-0, then Troy Deeney scored a penalty kick moments later as United imploded.

With the win Watford remain bottom but are now on 12 points and are six points from safety, while United lose further ground in the top four battle after a lackluster display.

3 things we learned

1. United’s final third movement not there: United have now lost five games this season. They’ve lost to Watford, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham and in all five games they were handed plenty of the ball but didn’t do much with it. Teams know they are dangerous on the counter so why let United play to their strengths? This is a worrying theme for the Red Devils as a lack of movement and creativity in the final third makes them too easy to defend against.

2. Watford make the most of United mistakes: Pearson has a had a huge impact in his two games in charge as Watford looked well-drilled and tough to break down at Liverpool last week and then against Man United. Their two goals were handed to them on a plate, but Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu had plenty of cutting edge and there is real hope the Hornets will now stay in the Premier League as they are only six points off safety.

3. Pogba makes a difference: He came on for the final 25 minutes with United 2-0 down and Pogba made a difference on his return from injury. His passing, runs and efforts in and around the box prove that he will have a big part to play in the second half of the season. United have lacked creativity in the final third and Pogba’s return will provide that.

Man of the Match: Ismaila Sarr – Scored one and won a penalty kick, Sarr gave Luke Shaw a torrid time out on the right. The Senegalese winger is really coming into his own in recent weeks.

Anthony Martial had the first big chance of the game as he started a counter but dragged his shot wide of the target after good work from Daniel James.

United had plenty of the ball as Watford sat back and soaked up the pressure and then launched counters, as Luke Shaw brilliantly blocked Troy Deeney’s shot from one breakaway from the Hornets.

Jesse Lingard was then played in and was clean through on goal but his dink over Ben Foster landed on the roof of the net as a glorious chance came and went. Abdoulaye Doucoure then flicked a header just wide as Watford continued to be a threat on the break.

Premier League highlights

Watford took the lead in bizarre circumstances as Sarr’s weak effort on goal somehow slipped through De Gea’s grasp as the howler from Man United’s star goalkeeper gave the Hornets the lead.

Moments later Wan-Bissaka gave away a penalty kick as he slid in on Sarr and Deeney stepped up to smash home to double Watford’s lead.

Late on Scott McTominay had two efforts for United as Paul Pogba came on to try and spark their attack into life.

Watford looked more likely to grab another goal than United getting back into the game as Gerard Deulofeu and Deeney both had efforts blocked.

United did have a flurry of late chances as Harry Maguire headed in on goal but Foster saved, Pogba then forced Foster into a fine stop, Mason Greenwood lobbed over and Foster then denied Rashford.

David de Gea howler against Watford

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2019, 10:18 AM EST
David De Gea, wyd?

Premier League schedule

Manchester United’s star goalkeeper will not want to see this back as his howler allowed Watford to take the lead on Sunday at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr‘s tame effort on goal was straight at DDG but somehow he let the ball slip through his grasp as he fell to the floor in disgust with himself.

Watch the mistake below as De Gea’s mistake allowed Watford to go ahead.