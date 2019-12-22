Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Sunday as Frank Lampard got one over his old manager Jose Mourinho.

The Blues dominated from start to finish as Willian‘s early goal set the tone and his penalty kick right on half time sealed the victory. It was the first time Jose Mourinho had lost against one of his former teams at home, as his former star player Lampard totally got the better of him tactically.

In the second half the game was secondary as Heung-Min Son was sent off via VAR for kicking out at Antonio Rudiger and then the Chelsea player was allegedly subjected to racist abuse from someone in the home end. Multiple announcements were then made to fans to make them aware of the incident.

With the win Chelsea strengthen their grip on a top four finish and move six points ahead of Spurs.

4 things we learned

1. Shameful racist incident: Three announcements were made in the final 20 minutes as it is alleged Antonio Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse by a home supporter. Players from both teams made a complaint to the officials about the incident, and then three announcements were made over the PA system to warn supporters that “racist behavior from spectators is interfering with the game.” After the recent incident at the Manchester Derby there is absolutely no place for this in society or the Premier League. More details on the protocol in place and what action will be taken will follow, but this incident soured an otherwise lively and heated London derby.

2. Lampard wins the tactical battle: Setting Chelsea up in a 3-4-3 was a brave move and it worked a treat. The apprentice got one over the master. Chelsea played Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta and they both dominated the wide areas, while Mount and Willian kept popping up in dangerous areas going forward. Defensively Chelsea looked more solid and the clean sheet was their fourth of the season in the PL. Lampard may have to stick with this system going forward but even if he doesn’t, it worked a treat to get the better of Mourinho and Spurs.

3. Willian on a different level: His first goal was trademark Willian and the Brazilian, who almost joined Spurs before a last-minute change of heart to move to Chelsea, was the best player on the pitch. His quick feet and ability to whip in crosses and pick out teammates in the final third caused Spurs so many issues and this display will remind Chelsea’s hierarchy that they need to lock him down and push the boat out to sign him up to a new contract. Willian was wonderful.

4. Costly errors from Gazzaniga, Son: It was clear Spurs weren’t at it, at all, but silly mistakes from Gazzaniga right on half time and then Son in the second half cost them dear. Gazzaniga made a huge error when he could have caught the ball but instead karate kicked Alonso in the chest to concede a penalty kick. Had Spurs gone in just 1-0 down at the half, it would have allowed them to regroup. Then Son reacted badly to a strong challenge from Rudiger and kicked out. It wasn’t that violent but the intent was there and he will now not play in the PL again until Jan. 10.

Man of the Match: Willian – Scored twice but did so much more than that as he set the tone for Chelsea’s display. Gave Serge Aurier so many problems defensively and kept popping up in dangerous areas. Boy, Willian really made Spurs pay for not signing him…

Chelsea started well and took the lead as Willian got the ball from a corner, wandered into the box and curled home an unstoppable effort into the far corner.

The Blues continued to look the more likely to score next as Tammy Abraham was causing problems in the air and the likes of Willian and Mason Mount were finding gaps in the Spurs defense.

Kane had Spurs’ first big chance of the game as Moussa Sissoko crossed but Kane shanked his effort off target and Heung-min Son slammed an effort over as the home side couldn’t cope with Chelsea’s new 3-4-3 shape and never got going.

Right on half time Chelsea doubled their lead in bizarre fashion as Paulo Gazzaniga aimed a flying kick at Marcos Alonso to give away a penalty kick, awarded by VAR, and Willian slotted home his and Chelsea’s second of the day.

In the second half Spurs threw caution to the wind as they switched to a back three and had Lucas Moura at left wing back.

Gazzaniga made another big error as he spilled the ball when trying to save Alonso’s shot and although Abraham slotted the rebound home, he was offside.

A bad day got worse for Spurs and Heung-min Son was shown a straight red card after a VAR check as he caught Antonio Rudiger.

Later on there was an announcement made over the PA system in the stadium as reports stated that Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse from some of the Tottenham fans.

Michy Batshuayi had a late chance to put a little extra gloss on the scoreline but Chelsea never looked in danger of letting their lead slip as Lampard was left to celebrate with the away fans at the full time whistle.

