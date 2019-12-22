Roberto Firmino’s goal in extra time won the Reds their first-ever World Club Cup and Jurgen Klopp‘s side are the first English team to hold three continental trophies at the same time with the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Goalscorer Firmino, who scored the winner in the semifinal and final and is the first Liverpool player to score in a Club World Cup final, was overwhelmed by the win.
“To be world champions is incredible,” Firmino said. “It’s a unique feeling. Wearing the badge of world champions for the next year will be amazing.”
Left back Andy Robertson summed up what it means to the players and the club to etch their name into club history.
“We were so determined to win this,” Robertson said. “A week before Christmas, coming away from your families and it’s a tough time of year being away from them for that long, but it has all been worth it. Now we go back as champions and put this trophy in a cabinet it has never been in before. We’ve written history in Liverpool’s long history and it’s a fantastic feeling, nobody can take that away from us.”
The Scottish midfielder came off early after injuring his ankle in the third minute as he appeared to catch his studs in the ground at Villa Park.
McGinn has been a key figure for Villa this season and his absence was certainly missed on Saturday as Villa lost 3-1 to their relegation rivals and slipped into the bottom three after a fourth-straight defeat in the Premier League.
He will likely be out for the next few months and that is a huge blow to a team scrapping for their lives in the PL who also have two massive League Cup semifinals coming up against Leicester City in January.
Jack Grealish may have the keys to Aston Villa’s attack but McGinn does pretty much everything else as he makes Villa tick.
Romelu Lukaku scored two goals and registered an assist as Inter Milan smothered struggling Genoa to go level with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.
Antonio Conte‘s side go into winter break with a ten-game unbeaten streak powering them.
What was a stellar night for Lukaku ended up being one of the best days in teenage forward Sebastiano Esposito’s young life.
With an opportunity to record a hat trick after Inter were awarded a penalty, the Belgian forward handed he responsibility to the 17-year-old. Esposito converted the second-half penalty, becoming the second youngest player to score for the Italian giant.
Following the match, the youngster rushed to hug his mother while in tears.
“It’s been a fantastic week, I can’t lie, I didn’t sleep a lot thinking about how this game would go,” Esposito said. “I’d like to thank the team, the coach, the club and Romelu, especially for the goal … He told me to be sure of myself when I stepped up to strike the ball and to score.
“They’re all great people before they’re professionals. I found myself in sync with Romelu right away, he’s a fantastic person who’s always looking to help me, he reassured me a lot by saying that everything would go alright and I’m so happy to have scored.”
Joining the senior team over the summer, Esposito made his Champions League debut in October.
“He was practically a child when he arrived at the training camp this summer, but he’s grown massively in the last few months and I had said that at some unexpected point I’d be counting on him in times of need,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.
“He had a big chance today and he certainly made the most of it. He’s got a great future ahead of him, both his family and myself will help him, and if he continues like this then he’ll only improve.”
Esposito will have plenty of time to soak it in as Inter’s two-week break is officially underway.