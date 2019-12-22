Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Watford host Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for the points for very different reasons.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

New Watford boss Nigel Pearson saw his side put up a brave battle at Liverpool last time out, but they’re now nine points off safety and remain bottom of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United are in the top four hunt but continue to drop points against teams lower down the table after beating the teams at the top.

In team news Watford are unchanged from last week as Mesina and Pereyra are back on the bench.

Man United are unchanged but Paul Pogba returns to the bench after his lengthy spell out with injury.

LINEUPS

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 We're unchanged from last weekend! Pereyra & Masina return to the bench!#WATMUN pic.twitter.com/kshiTKIJKv — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 22, 2019

👥 #MUFC team news time! Here's how we'll line up for #WATMUN… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2019

Follow @JPW_NBCSports