Getty Images

American group GACP unlikely to purchase Newcastle

By Daniel KarellDec 23, 2019, 5:40 PM EST
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley continues to keep the club in the shop window over a potential sale, but it looks as though one American ownership group won’t be able to seal the deal, despite some recent media speculation.

Great American Capital Partners CEO and Chairman Joseph DaGrosa confirmed in an interview with Pro Soccer Talk that despite positive talks between his group and Newcastle, a deal to purchase the Premier League club was looking unlikely as of press time. Although DaGrosa didn’t mention a specific reason, it’s likely that Ashley’s high valuation, or a lack of capital partners to help leverage the sale, have meant Ashley will continue to be looking for a new steward for the club.

“I can certainly confirm interest,” DaGrosa said in a phone interview. “I will confirm that I’ve had conversations with Mike Ashley’s top representative. I would describe those conversations as very positive. I would say Mike Ashley and his team are a lot easier and a lot friendlier and business savvy than anyone gives them credit for. We’re still talking. I’m not sure we’re going to reach an agreement, but that’s certainly not because of either side’s intractability or unwillingness to move forward.”

The news is a bit of a blow to Newcastle fans, who again were hoping that this holiday season would bring them relief from the Ashley ownership group. Ironically, Newcastle is having its best season in years, and currently sits in 9th place in the table with 25 points from 18 matches.

It was thought that recent events could have sped up a purchase for Newcastle from GACP Sports. On December 16, Bordeaux announced that GACP Sports had sold its stake in the club from King Street Capital Management, just 18 months after helping lead the takeover of the Ligue 1 club. According to DaGrosa, the departure was over a difference in management styles between King Street and his group.

“As we publicly announced, it was really based on irreconcilable differences with the management and operations of the club,” DaGrosa said. “We thought it was in the best interest of the club and the fans to part ways. Both sides, GACP and King Street recognized that having that much uncertainty as to how the club was going to be run going forward wasn’t in anyone’s interest, so we decided that we would do our best to part ways amicably, which we’ve done, and I certainly wish the team nothing but success going forward.”

DaGrosa lauded his business partner Hugo Varela’s work behind the scenes, making hires at coach and academy levels to turn around Bordeaux’s fortunes this season. After finishing 14th last year, Bordeaux is currently in the top ten. The on-field success would have been enticing to Newcastle fans who are desperate for some serious investment in the playing squad and coaching staff.

Even with GACP Sports gone from Bordeaux and unlikely to take over Newcastle, DaGrosa hinted they’ll be back in soccer ownership sooner rather than later.

“In terms of our other plans, we’ve maintained all along we want to be players in sports, particularly soccer, and we’re looking not only in Europe but in South America right now,” DaGrosa said. “Negotiations are going on right now with a couple of clubs, and I think the best is yet to come for GACP Sports.”

Premier League issues statement supporting Tottenham, Chelsea

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 23, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
The Premier League is giving it’s backing to its clubs, Tottenham and Chelsea in particular, as investigations continue into alleged racist abuse from White Hart Lane on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, the Premier League re-iterated its support for whatever punishment Tottenham and Chelsea decide for their supporters who are proven to have committed racist abuse during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

“The Premier League and our clubs will not tolerate discrimination in any form,” the Premier League wrote. ”If people are found to have racially abused Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger or Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, they deserve to be punished.

“We will support Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC in their pursuit of any perpetrators and call for appropriate action to be taken by the authorities and the clubs. We appreciate the millions of supporters who help create a positive Premier League matchday atmosphere and have made it clear that racist conduct or language is unacceptable.

“The Premier League uses a protocol specifically designed to support players, managers and match officials who believe they are being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a match. This protocol is intended to ensure that abuse is stopped and offenders dealt with efficiently by clubs and police.”

Survey finds Barcelona is best-paid team in world sports

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 23, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
LONDON — Soccer players at Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy champion Juventus are on the best-paid teams in world sports, according to a survey published on Monday.

The 10th edition of the Global Sports Salaries study by sportingintelligence.com placed Barcelona top of the list with an average basic salary of a first team player of $12.8 million. That figure is down on last year when Barcelona was also first with an average of $13.7 million, swelled by the basic pay check of Lionel Messi, which exceeds $65 million.

Real Madrid retains second place with an average of $11.6 million and Juventus, ninth on the list last year, is up to third with $10.54 million. The other soccer teams in the top 20 are PSG at No. 12 and Manchester City at No. 13.

The figures used in the survey represent basic annual pay and do not include signing bonuses, performance bonuses and other extras.

Teams from the NBA fill the remaining seven spots in the top 10 and take 15 of the top 20 places.

In 2017, the top three teams in the survey were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors, while in 2018 three NBA teams broke the average pay ceiling of $10 million per player. This year, the Portland Trail Blazers are in fourth place at just over $10.4 million, Golden State fifth at $10.28 million and Oklahoma City has fallen to sixth at $9.83 million

Among teams ranked 21 to 30 this year, nine are from the NBA, joined by German soccer champion Bayern Munich at No. 22.

Juventus was ranked No. 32 in 2017 but leapt to 10th place last year with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and other high-priced players.

The biggest risers in the latest survey were the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, who climbed 60 places from No. 152 to No. 92, and the Atlanta Falcons, up 59 spots from No. 123 to No. 64.

Four of the five biggest falls were recorded by Major League Baseball teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who are down 123 places to No. 172. The New York Yankees were the top-ranked team in the inaugural survey in 2012.

FC Salzburg defender Farkas back in training after stroke

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Two months ago, FC Salzburg defender Patrick Farkas collapsed just before a morning training session and couldn’t move.

“I was a prisoner in my own body,” Farkas said in a video posted to the official club website. While Salzburg kept quiet about the extent of his injury in the buildup to the Champions League game against Napoli, the 27-year-old has gone public with his struggles, revealing that he suffered a stroke and confirming that he is back in training eyeing a January return to the field.

“I have nothing to hide and everyone should know what I really had: It was a stroke,” Farkas revealed. “I wanted to move, but I couldn’t. I thought about what was happening and briefly thought this was the end.”

The defender told fans that he has a defect in his heart, leading to a blood clot that made its way to his brain. He said that he is cleared for a return to action and will not need surgery to fix the defect, at least before the end of his career, although he does now take blood thinners.

Farkas said he hopes to hear stories that are similar to his, because to this point he believes he is alone in his quest to return to action.

“I want to put this behind me,” he added. “But also because despite long internet research I could not find another professional sportsperson with a similar fate. If there’s anyone out there, he can contact me. I want to bolster other people and show them you get out of this with new strength.”

Farkas joined Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2017 from fellow Austrian side Mattersburg, where he had spent the previous eight seasons. He was a critical player in the squad before falling ill, delivering four assists from the right-back position in eight Austrian Bundesliga games.

Tottenham issues update on racism investigation

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur publicly issued an update to their investigation of alleged racial abuse of Antonio Rudiger during the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea, describing their findings as “inconclusive” to this point while ensuring fans that the investigation is continuing.

Rudiger claimed that he was the target of racial abuse shortly after his coming together with Heung-Son Min which left the Spurs attacker red carded by referee Anthony Taylor. This was relayed to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who then alerted the referee.

“We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage,” the statement read. “We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players. We have also taken statements from other parties present at the time. The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us. Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.”

“Any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban,” the statement continued. “At this time however we should point out that our findings are inconclusive and would ask that comment is reserved until the facts are established.”

A key part of the update regards the handling of the incident by the referee. According to the statement, Anthony Taylor chose to activate phase one of the UEFA protocol, rather than Premier League protocol. The two statutes differ as UEFA orders the referee to ask for a stadium-wide announcement rather than directly deal with the individuals, which the Premier League dictates.

In respect of protocols,” the Tottenham statement reads, “when the incident was conveyed to the referee Anthony Taylor, he took the decision to call for the implementation of Stage 1 of the UEFA protocol – rather than the Premier League protocol – and asked for an announcement to be made, as well as requesting a further announcement which created a misconception that any issue was on-going. The Premier League protocol differs from UEFA protocol in that it does not call for an announcement rather that the individual(s) be dealt with by the Safety Team in the first instance.”

While serving as a Premier League referee since 2009, Anthony Taylor is also a Champions League official and has taken charge of 37 European games in his career. Therefore, the club is calling to light a clear contradiction between UEFA and Premier League protocols and how it may be confusing for the referee to handle racist incidents in different competitions differently. The club has therefore requested that the Premier League clean up any discrepancies, asking them to make clear how they would like referees and clubs to handle abuse in the future.

“We have asked that the Premier League clarifies the position regarding the use of these protocols to all stakeholders going forward.”

Earlier Monday, the club stated it was launching an investigation and promised that racist chanting “will not be tolerated in our stadium.”