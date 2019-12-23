More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Cavani linked to Atletico Madrid move

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 8:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Edinson Cavani is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but according to a new report, he could be set to leave Parc des Princes before that.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reports that Atletico Madrid has interest in bringing Cavani to the Spanish capital in the summer for free, and despite the possibility of a pre-contract agreement as soon as February, Atletico may look to strike earlier.

With the loss of lead striker Diego Costa with a neck injury, Atletico could look to pay for Cavani’s services early, and according to di Marzio, there’s already an agreement between the club and the player. Now Atletico Madrid must negotiate with PSG, a tall task given that Cavani is a fan favorite and the French side would likely not wish to part with the Uruguayan before giving him a proper send-off.

At 32 years old, Cavani has just two goals in eight Ligue 1 games this season and has shown serious signs of decline. He has also dealt with injuries this season, missing time due to hip and calf problems. Still, di Marzio’s report states that Cavani has already agreed to a three-year deal at Atletico Madrid and that is his preferred destination, whether the move comes in the winter or after the season.

Di Marzio’s report makes note of how Cavani was recently courted by the LA Galaxy who hoped El Matador could replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic as their talismanic striker, but now his only desire is to join Atletico, the report states.

Arteta confirms Ljungberg remains on Arsenal staff

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 10:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Just as Carlo Ancelotti did with Duncan Ferguson, so too will Mikel Arteta keep Freddie Ljungberg on staff at Arsenal.

The former Arsenal player impressed and endeared himself to fans during his time as interim manager, taking charge following the dismissal of Unai Emery and seeing the club to five points across his five Premier League matches in charge. Arteta took note, and has made sure to carve out a space for Ljungberg on his new Arsenal staff.

[ MORE: Lamela set for Spurs return ]

“I spoke to Freddie after the [Everton] game,” Arteta said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s game against Bournemouth, his first match in charge of the club. “I told him my ideas about the people I want to bring to form my coaching staff, the roles and responsibilities of each of them and I wanted to know what he was feeling. I wanted to know what he had in mind and what his expectations were. We talk and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to carry on with us.”

With all the changes of late at Arsenal, a bit of continuity can be helpful and Arteta confirmed as much. “I think he can be very valuable, he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history and where we’re coming from. As well, his knowledge of the game is going to help us get better.”

Arteta was also asked about Mesut Ozil, and while he mostly danced around the question regarding the German international, he did seem to indicate Ozil would be given a clean slate.

“It’s a question for him [Freddie],” Arteta said in response to a question about Ljungberg’s previous indication that he wouldn’t have picked Ozil even if he had been fit. “I just wanted him to pick the best possible lineup for the game.”

“You’re not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative,” Arteta said later when pressed on Ozil. “We will try to put the most competitive team out, we are to be ready and nullify them [Bournemouth] as much as possible.”

Tottenham needs Erik Lamela now more than ever

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 9:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Erik Lamela has made 138 Premier League appearances for Tottenham in his career. None will be more important than the coming stretch.

Set to return from a hamstring injury that sapped him of the last two months, Erik Lamela may suddenly be the most important player on the Tottenham roster.

[ MORE: Spurs statement on racial abuse ]

The club confirmed this morning on social media that Lamela has made his return to the squad, and concurrent with manager Jose Mourinho’s comments last week, he could be in contention to play in the Boxing Day game against Brighton, and if not then, he will almost certainly return for the game two days later against Norwich City. His return could not have been more perfectly timed.

Heung-Min Son will almost certainly be suspended three games for his red card against Chelsea for kicking Antonio Rudiger in the chest, and while Jose Mourinho confirmed that the club will appeal, it’s highly unlikely to be rescinded, even if the Chelsea defender made a meal of the situation.

With Son suspended and Christian Eriksen still unable to pull himself from this season’s doldrums, Lamela becomes the focal point of the Tottenham attack. Spurs haven’t exactly been devoid of goals recently – they blew five past Burnley, scored two in the win over Wolves, plus three a-piece against Bournemouth and West Ham – but the goose egg against a mediocre Chelsea defense highlights the need for better consistency as Mourinho continues to institute his tactical structure.

Lamela was solid to begin this season before the hamstring injury left him on the outside looking in. Always known as an excellent player who struggled with consistency, he seemed to be finding his best Tottenham form as the season began. He had two goals in nine league matches before succumbing to injury, producing particularly impressive displays against Manchester City and Aston Villa to kick off the campaign. His return now is vital to a Mourinho side that is begging for creativity. Against Chelsea before the red card, Tottenham completed just five one-on-one dribbles and none in the attacking third, leading to just three total shots – none on target – before Son’s moment of idiocy.

The creativity obviously wasn’t the only issue during the match – Eric Dier was also useless in the defensive midfield, and replacing him with Giovani Lo Celso would add positivity to the lineup as Sissoko moves back into a covering role. But Lamela’s return marks a well-timed and much-needed addition to the Spurs squad, and Jose Mourinho must capitalize on it. He’s likely to.

“I need him,” Mourinho said of Lamela last week. We’ll find out just how much soon.

Americans Abroad: Cameron, Boyd score, Lichaj registers assist

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 11:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was a blatantly unbalanced weekend for Americans abroad, with Christian Pulisic left on the bench in Chelsea’s win, Geoff Cameron scoring his first goal in over a year, and Tyler Adams making his return to RB Leipzig’s starting lineup.

But also a positive one, as Eric Lichaj also and Terrence Boyd also headlined the weekend, with one assisting in Hull City’s commanding win and the other scoring in Germany’s third division, respectively.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — On Sunday, Pulisic viewed Chelsea’s decisive, 2-0 victory over Tottenham from the bench.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin was called off the bench by Steve Bruce towards the end of Saturday’s match, playing only a minute in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  Wigan play Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old is out with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tiger’s captain played the full 90 minutes and recorded an assist in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Reading.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender scored in the sixth minute in QPR’s 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers wasn’t on Stoke’s 18 on Friday.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes drew a yellow card in Derby’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 draw loss to Champions Bayern Munich.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie is out with a shoulder injury.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes and recorded four saves in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin. Morales also started and played all 90 minutes on Sunday.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent is out with a hamstring injury.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams started and played 86 minutes as a fullback in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson didn’t feature for Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler started and played in Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to Paderborn on Sunday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 6-1 win on Sunday.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Venlo’s 3-0 loss to Vitesse. 

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t feature for FC Emmen on Sunday.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature for Lille on Saturday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Saturday.

Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez, Tecatito Corona continue to shine

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 22, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Deservingly so, Raul Jimenez has been the Mexican sensation abroad, scoring 20 goals for Wolverhampton this season – throughout all competitions – alone.

But only a two-hour flight from Wolverhampton stands Porto, Portugal, home of Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and, of course, FC Porto. It is there (and throughout all of Portugal) that Corona continues to make a name for himself.

The crafty winger/fullback has started all of Porto’s league games this season, recording five assists along the way. And on Sunday, Tecatito recorded his second assist in three days in cup play with the Dragons.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — In superstar fashion, Jimenez scored his 20th goal of the season on Saturday, giving Wolves a late win against Norwich City. The 28-year-old leads all Mexicans abroad in goals scored – and by a lot.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  Starting and playing all 90 minutes as a right midfielder, Herrera flourished in Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Real Betis. the 29-year-old completed 90 percent of his passes and registered two key passes on Sunday.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito was left out of Sevilla’s 18 on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  The 33-year-old started and played 70 minutes in Betis’ 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. Already on the bench, Guardado was awarded a yellow card for arguing.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — Just days removed from his goalscoring performance in cup play, Lainez took the field in the 70th minute and managed to register a shot on goal.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was busy on Sunday during Celta’s 3-1 loss to Levante. The defender registered an assist – his first of the season – but picked up a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano’s current situation in Napoli is far from ideal at the moment. The frenetic winger, who became Napoli’s most lucrative signing this summer, has yet to start a match under newly-minted Gennaro Gattuso. On Sunday, Lozano was left on the bench as Napoli earned a last-gasp victory over Sassuolo.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona started and played 64 minutes in Porto’s 4-2 victory over Chaves on Sunday. The 26-year-old assisted Tiquinho Soares in the eighth minute.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left out of PSV’s 18 on Saturday.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez spectated Ajax’s 6-1 victory over Ado Den Haag from the bench on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 45 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 loss against Cercle Brugge.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno and Al Gharafa take on Al Sadd on Monday.