FC Salzburg defender Farkas back in training after stroke

We learned a whole heck of a lot about some teams this past weekend as the festive fixtures are now upon us.

Pep Guardiola is more malleable than we thought, and reports of Man City’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Conversely, Brendan Rodgers still has some growing to do. Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta have a LOT of work to do, and so does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because WOOF Manchester United.

Here’s a look at where the clubs rank in relation to one another, because no, you aren’t necessarily what the table says you are at this point in the season.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Aston Villa -Not all four match losing streaks are alike. Losses to Chelsea, Leicester City, and even Sheffield United can be written off in a relegation battle. Losing to Southampton? Not so much. The festive fixtures are very, very kind to Aston Villa, and thus, they are ENORMOUSLY important. Dean Smith must right the ship.

Last week: 18

Season high: 8

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Southampton

19. Norwich City – Losing on a late Raul Jimenez winner isn’t exactly a bad omen, and following up a draw against Leicester City, things are looking up, but they have one win since mid-September, and that’s not sustainable. Emiliano Buendia’s back is going to start hurting sooner or later.

Last week: 19

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves

18 Watford – What a weird game. Watford probably deserved at least a point, but they actually closed out a victory for the second time this season. It will take far more than that to earn safety, but that’s about as solid a jumping off point as they could have asked for.

Last week: 20

Season high: 17

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United

17. Bournemouth – Bournemouth produced maybe the worst attacking performance of anyone this entire season against Burnley. Did not see that coming. Gross.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Burnley

16. West Ham United – West Ham was scheduled to play Liverpool last weekend, so they got a much-needed rest ahead of the festive fixtures, where they’ll play Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Bournemouth.

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton [off last week]

15. Southampton – Just when you’re out on Southampton, they pull you back in. Just in time for a brutal festive fixture stretch.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 3-1 at Aston Villa

14. Everton – We haven’t learned much about Everton over the last few weeks, except that they do have signs of life. A 0-0 draw with Arsenal doesn’t tell us much more. Carlo Ancelotti now takes charge and has a very soft schedule to land on his feet.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Arsenal.

13. Arsenal – No goals in Arsenal’s last two games. Mikel Arteta has SO much work to do.

Last week: 13

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Everton

12. Crystal Palace – They actually played well against Newcastle and came up just short. Zaha had an off day (4/14 dribbling). It happens. On to the outrageously soft festive fixtures, where they can shoot up the table.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Newcastle

11. Newcastle United – Miguel Almiron got a goal! That’s cool! Three wins in the last four is even cooler. Now comes the hard part – their next five matches are Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves, Chelsea. Have fun, Big Sam!

Last week: 11

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 1-0 at Crystal Palace

10. Brighton & Hove Albion – Brighton held nearly 70% possession against Sheffield United and managed two shots on target. They’re 13th in the table, but just five points above the drop. The Seagulls can ill afford slips like that.

Last week: 9

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Sheffield United

9. Manchester United – GACKKKKKK. That’s it. That’s the blurb.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Watford.

8. Burnley – Beating Bournemouth isn’t exactly a world-shifting result, especially with a performance that would get FDA approval to cure insomina, but a pair of clean sheets is exactly what the doctor ordered for the team that gave up 9 goals to Spurs and Man City. Can they sustain it? If so, they’re a threat to any side. This team has moxie on its day.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle

7. Sheffield United – Three straight wins against Norwich, Aston Villa, and Brighton. This team has emphatically staked a claim above the bottom sides in the Premier League. What a job Chris Wilder has done.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion

6. Tottenham Hotspur – Not quite sure what Jose Mourinho sees in Eric Dier. Time to give Lo Celso a run in the side. It’ll be nice to have Erik Lamela back too.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Chelsea

5. Chelsea – The Blues saw that Nick had them at 8 last week, and went about fixing that silly mistake. Pulisic benched in the win. Marcos Alonso had his best performance of the season. Hmmmm.

Last week: 8

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won at Tottenham 2-0.

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers – This team is physically incapable of playing anything other than a close game. Nuno deserves more credit than he’s getting for keeping this team a Premier League force despite a taxing Europa League campaign.

Last week: 5

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 at Norwich City

3. Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers was firmly out-coached by Pep Guardiola; maybe things aren’t always as they seem. Jamie Vardy scored again; maybe things are as they seem. Leicester City will be fine, although seeing Wilfried Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu humbled more than once was new.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Norwich City

2. Manchester City – Pep Guardiola firmly out-coached Brendan Rodgers, restoring the natural order for now. This team is still a juggernaut.

Last week: 4

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Leicester City

1. Liverpool – Even without playing a Premier League fixture, Liverpool remains on top of the world. Literally. They won the Club World Cup. What Jurgen Klopp is doing with a banged up squad will be regarded as one of the great managerial feats of our time years from now – if he can finish the deal. Everyone is all eyes on Boxing Day for Liverpool, and rightly so, but this team has a brutal stretch coming up: Leicester City, Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves. Make it through that, and they just might be in the clear.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Watford [“off” last week]

