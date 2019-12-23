More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 18

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
We learned a whole heck of a lot about some teams this past weekend as the festive fixtures are now upon us.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Pep Guardiola is more malleable than we thought, and reports of Man City’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Conversely, Brendan Rodgers still has some growing to do.  Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta have a LOT of work to do, and so does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because WOOF Manchester United.

Here’s a look at where the clubs rank in relation to one another, because no, you aren’t necessarily what the table says you are at this point in the season.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

20. Aston Villa -Not all four match losing streaks are alike. Losses to Chelsea, Leicester City, and even Sheffield United can be written off in a relegation battle. Losing to Southampton? Not so much. The festive fixtures are very, very kind to Aston Villa, and thus, they are ENORMOUSLY important. Dean Smith must right the ship.
Last week: 18
Season high: 8
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Southampton
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

19. Norwich City – Losing on a late Raul Jimenez winner isn’t exactly a bad omen, and following up a draw against Leicester City, things are looking up, but they have one win since mid-September, and that’s not sustainable. Emiliano Buendia’s back is going to start hurting sooner or later.
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

18 Watford – What a weird game. Watford probably deserved at least a point, but they actually closed out a victory for the second time this season. It will take far more than that to earn safety, but that’s about as solid a jumping off point as they could have asked for.
Last week: 20
Season high: 17
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

17. Bournemouth – Bournemouth produced maybe the worst attacking performance of anyone this entire season against Burnley. Did not see that coming. Gross.
Last week: 15
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Burnley
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

16. West Ham United – West Ham was scheduled to play Liverpool last weekend, so they got a much-needed rest ahead of the festive fixtures, where they’ll play Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Bournemouth.
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton [off last week]
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

15. Southampton – Just when you’re out on Southampton, they pull you back in. Just in time for a brutal festive fixture stretch.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-1 at Aston Villa
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

14. Everton – We haven’t learned much about Everton over the last few weeks, except that they do have signs of life. A 0-0 draw with Arsenal doesn’t tell us much more. Carlo Ancelotti now takes charge and has a very soft schedule to land on his feet.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Arsenal.
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

13. Arsenal – No goals in Arsenal’s last two games. Mikel Arteta has SO much work to do.
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Everton
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

12. Crystal Palace – They actually played well against Newcastle and came up just short. Zaha had an off day (4/14 dribbling). It happens. On to the outrageously soft festive fixtures, where they can shoot up the table.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Newcastle
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

11. Newcastle United – Miguel Almiron got a goal! That’s cool! Three wins in the last four is even cooler. Now comes the hard part – their next five matches are Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves, Chelsea. Have fun, Big Sam!
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

10. Brighton & Hove Albion – Brighton held nearly 70% possession against Sheffield United and managed two shots on target. They’re 13th in the table, but just five points above the drop. The Seagulls can ill afford slips like that.
Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Sheffield United
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

9. Manchester United – GACKKKKKK. That’s it. That’s the blurb.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Watford.
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

8. Burnley – Beating Bournemouth isn’t exactly a world-shifting result, especially with a performance that would get FDA approval to cure insomina, but a pair of clean sheets is exactly what the doctor ordered for the team that gave up 9 goals to Spurs and Man City. Can they sustain it? If so, they’re a threat to any side. This team has moxie on its day.
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

7. Sheffield United – Three straight wins against Norwich, Aston Villa, and Brighton. This team has emphatically staked a claim above the bottom sides in the Premier League. What a job Chris Wilder has done.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion
Up next: Full festive fixture list her

6. Tottenham Hotspur – Not quite sure what Jose Mourinho sees in Eric Dier. Time to give Lo Celso a run in the side. It’ll be nice to have Erik Lamela back too.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Chelsea
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

5. Chelsea – The Blues saw that Nick had them at 8 last week, and went about fixing that silly mistake. Pulisic benched in the win. Marcos Alonso had his best performance of the season. Hmmmm.
Last week: 8
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won at Tottenham 2-0.
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers – This team is physically incapable of playing anything other than a close game. Nuno deserves more credit than he’s getting for keeping this team a Premier League force despite a taxing Europa League campaign.
Last week: 5
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 2-1 at Norwich City
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

3. Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers was firmly out-coached by Pep Guardiola; maybe things aren’t always as they seem. Jamie Vardy scored again; maybe things are as they seem. Leicester City will be fine, although seeing Wilfried Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu humbled more than once was new.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Norwich City
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

2. Manchester CityPep Guardiola firmly out-coached Brendan Rodgers, restoring the natural order for now. This team is still a juggernaut.
Last week: 4
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 3-1 v. Leicester City
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

1. Liverpool – Even without playing a Premier League fixture, Liverpool remains on top of the world. Literally. They won the Club World Cup. What Jurgen Klopp is doing with a banged up squad will be regarded as one of the great managerial feats of our time years from now – if he can finish the deal. Everyone is all eyes on Boxing Day for Liverpool, and rightly so, but this team has a brutal stretch coming up: Leicester City, Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves. Make it through that, and they just might be in the clear.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Watford [“off” last week]
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

FC Salzburg defender Farkas back in training after stroke

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Two months ago, FC Salzburg defender Patrick Farkas collapsed just before a morning training session and couldn’t move.

“I was a prisoner in my own body,” Farkas said in a video posted to the official club website. While Salzburg kept quiet about the extent of his injury in the buildup to the Champions League game against Napoli, the 27-year-old has gone public with his struggles, revealing that he suffered a stroke and confirming that he is back in training eyeing a January return to the field.

“I have nothing to hide and everyone should know what I really had: It was a stroke,” Farkas revealed. “I wanted to move, but I couldn’t. I thought about what was happening and briefly thought this was the end.”

The defender told fans that he has a defect in his heart, leading to a blood clot that made its way to his brain. He said that he is cleared for a return to action and will not need surgery to fix the defect, at least before the end of his career, although he does now take blood thinners.

Farkas said he hopes to hear stories that are similar to his, because to this point he believes he is alone in his quest to return to action.

“I want to put this behind me,” he added. “But also because despite long internet research I could not find another professional sportsperson with a similar fate. If there’s anyone out there, he can contact me. I want to bolster other people and show them you get out of this with new strength.”

Farkas joined Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2017 from fellow Austrian side Mattersburg, where he had spent the previous eight seasons. He was a critical player in the squad before falling ill, delivering four assists from the right-back position in eight Austrian Bundesliga games.

Tottenham issues update on racism investigation

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur publicly issued an update to their investigation of alleged racial abuse of Antonio Rudiger during the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea, describing their findings as “inconclusive” to this point while ensuring fans that the investigation is continuing.

Rudiger claimed that he was the target of racial abuse shortly after his coming together with Heung-Son Min which left the Spurs attacker red carded by referee Anthony Taylor. This was relayed to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who then alerted the referee.

“We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage,” the statement read. “We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players. We have also taken statements from other parties present at the time. The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us. Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.”

“Any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban,” the statement continued. “At this time however we should point out that our findings are inconclusive and would ask that comment is reserved until the facts are established.”

A key part of the update regards the handling of the incident by the referee. According to the statement, Anthony Taylor chose to activate phase one of the UEFA protocol, rather than Premier League protocol. The two statutes differ as UEFA orders the referee to ask for a stadium-wide announcement rather than directly deal with the individuals, which the Premier League dictates.

In respect of protocols,” the Tottenham statement reads, “when the incident was conveyed to the referee Anthony Taylor, he took the decision to call for the implementation of Stage 1 of the UEFA protocol – rather than the Premier League protocol – and asked for an announcement to be made, as well as requesting a further announcement which created a misconception that any issue was on-going. The Premier League protocol differs from UEFA protocol in that it does not call for an announcement rather that the individual(s) be dealt with by the Safety Team in the first instance.”

While serving as a Premier League referee since 2009, Anthony Taylor is also a Champions League official and has taken charge of 37 European games in his career. Therefore, the club is calling to light a clear contradiction between UEFA and Premier League protocols and how it may be confusing for the referee to handle racist incidents in different competitions differently. The club has therefore requested that the Premier League clean up any discrepancies, asking them to make clear how they would like referees and clubs to handle abuse in the future.

“We have asked that the Premier League clarifies the position regarding the use of these protocols to all stakeholders going forward.”

Earlier Monday, the club stated it was launching an investigation and promised that racist chanting “will not be tolerated in our stadium.”

Tactics Session: How Man City dominated Leicester City

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 10:52 AM EST
This past weekend’s game between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad was a highly anticipated matchup. Both sides had plenty at stake, and both sides not only a lot to lose, but also plenty to gain.

Man City sat 11 points off the top of the table coming in, and any more slips could prove deadly not only to their already slim title hopes, but also to any thought of finishing second, which still remains important to the club after winning back-to-back titles and not wishing to fall behind anyone else. Leicester City came in also looking to stay in the title hunt with Liverpool seemingly pulling away, and also looking for another statement win that entrenches the Foxes as a legitimate long-term threat to the top of the table.

Leicester City went in front early as Jamie Vardy continued his torrid stretch, but Pep Guardiola came away with the goods via a 3-1 comeback victory on goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Gabriel Jesus. Still, it was all about Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. In the video above, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down the tactical change Guardiola made that left Man City firmly on top after the 90 minutes.

The 2 Robbies brilliantly illustrate how one slight change made all the difference for Man City going forward and left Brendan Rodgers to reconsider his approach moving forward. Guardiola left defensive midfielder Rodri on the bench, an unexpected move that left some scratching their heads before kickoff, instead selecting Ilkay Gundogan in the holding role and dropping Bernardo Silva into a true central midfield position. With both taking a step back, de Bruyne operated in a central attacking midfield role with Sterling also pinching in, a wrinkle for a Man City team that has unabashedly played out wide so far this season.

With de Bruyne drifting centrally, it left Wilfried Ndidi – who has been one of the best, if not THE best, defensive midfielder in the Premier League this season – to decide whether to mark Sterling or de Bruyne. Unable to do both, and with Youri Tielemans not prepared to be needed tracking back, Man City found its mismatch. Sterling created three chances, all in a central location in and around the penalty area, and de Bruyne was absolutely stellar pulling the strings. The Belgian’s best moment came on the final goal, turning Caglar Soyuncu into minced meat before a pinpoint feed to the far post for Jesus.

Credit Guardiola for identifying a weakness in the squad – even if it took a few months – and realizing the team is better when playing through the middle. Man City still delivered 15 crosses in the game, a hefty number for most top European clubs, but it was ultimately a decoy for the truly dangerous moments.

 

Arteta confirms Ljungberg remains on Arsenal staff

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 10:17 AM EST
Just as Carlo Ancelotti did with Duncan Ferguson, so too will Mikel Arteta keep Freddie Ljungberg on staff at Arsenal.

The former Arsenal player impressed and endeared himself to fans during his time as interim manager, taking charge following the dismissal of Unai Emery and seeing the club to five points across his five Premier League matches in charge. Arteta took note, and has made sure to carve out a space for Ljungberg on his new Arsenal staff.

[ MORE: Lamela set for Spurs return ]

“I spoke to Freddie after the [Everton] game,” Arteta said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s game against Bournemouth, his first match in charge of the club. “I told him my ideas about the people I want to bring to form my coaching staff, the roles and responsibilities of each of them and I wanted to know what he was feeling. I wanted to know what he had in mind and what his expectations were. We talk and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to carry on with us.”

With all the changes of late at Arsenal, a bit of continuity can be helpful and Arteta confirmed as much. “I think he can be very valuable, he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history and where we’re coming from. As well, his knowledge of the game is going to help us get better.”

Arteta was also asked about Mesut Ozil, and while he mostly danced around the question regarding the German international, he did seem to indicate Ozil would be given a clean slate.

“It’s a question for him [Freddie],” Arteta said in response to a question about Ljungberg’s previous indication that he wouldn’t have picked Ozil even if he had been fit. “I just wanted him to pick the best possible lineup for the game.”

“You’re not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative,” Arteta said later when pressed on Ozil. “We will try to put the most competitive team out, we are to be ready and nullify them [Bournemouth] as much as possible.”