Survey finds Barcelona is best-paid team in world sports

Associated PressDec 23, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
LONDON — Soccer players at Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy champion Juventus are on the best-paid teams in world sports, according to a survey published on Monday.

The 10th edition of the Global Sports Salaries study by sportingintelligence.com placed Barcelona top of the list with an average basic salary of a first team player of $12.8 million. That figure is down on last year when Barcelona was also first with an average of $13.7 million, swelled by the basic pay check of Lionel Messi, which exceeds $65 million.

Real Madrid retains second place with an average of $11.6 million and Juventus, ninth on the list last year, is up to third with $10.54 million. The other soccer teams in the top 20 are PSG at No. 12 and Manchester City at No. 13.

The figures used in the survey represent basic annual pay and do not include signing bonuses, performance bonuses and other extras.

Teams from the NBA fill the remaining seven spots in the top 10 and take 15 of the top 20 places.

In 2017, the top three teams in the survey were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors, while in 2018 three NBA teams broke the average pay ceiling of $10 million per player. This year, the Portland Trail Blazers are in fourth place at just over $10.4 million, Golden State fifth at $10.28 million and Oklahoma City has fallen to sixth at $9.83 million

Among teams ranked 21 to 30 this year, nine are from the NBA, joined by German soccer champion Bayern Munich at No. 22.

Juventus was ranked No. 32 in 2017 but leapt to 10th place last year with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and other high-priced players.

The biggest risers in the latest survey were the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, who climbed 60 places from No. 152 to No. 92, and the Atlanta Falcons, up 59 spots from No. 123 to No. 64.

Four of the five biggest falls were recorded by Major League Baseball teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who are down 123 places to No. 172. The New York Yankees were the top-ranked team in the inaugural survey in 2012.

Premier League issues statement supporting Tottenham, Chelsea

By Daniel KarellDec 23, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
The Premier League is giving it’s backing to its clubs, Tottenham and Chelsea in particular, as investigations continue into alleged racist abuse from White Hart Lane on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday, the Premier League re-iterated its support for whatever punishment Tottenham and Chelsea decide for their supporters who are proven to have committed racist abuse during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

“The Premier League and our clubs will not tolerate discrimination in any form,” the Premier League wrote. ”If people are found to have racially abused Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger or Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, they deserve to be punished.

“We will support Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC in their pursuit of any perpetrators and call for appropriate action to be taken by the authorities and the clubs. We appreciate the millions of supporters who help create a positive Premier League matchday atmosphere and have made it clear that racist conduct or language is unacceptable.

“The Premier League uses a protocol specifically designed to support players, managers and match officials who believe they are being subjected to discriminatory abuse during a match. This protocol is intended to ensure that abuse is stopped and offenders dealt with efficiently by clubs and police.”

FC Salzburg defender Farkas back in training after stroke

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Two months ago, FC Salzburg defender Patrick Farkas collapsed just before a morning training session and couldn’t move.

“I was a prisoner in my own body,” Farkas said in a video posted to the official club website. While Salzburg kept quiet about the extent of his injury in the buildup to the Champions League game against Napoli, the 27-year-old has gone public with his struggles, revealing that he suffered a stroke and confirming that he is back in training eyeing a January return to the field.

“I have nothing to hide and everyone should know what I really had: It was a stroke,” Farkas revealed. “I wanted to move, but I couldn’t. I thought about what was happening and briefly thought this was the end.”

The defender told fans that he has a defect in his heart, leading to a blood clot that made its way to his brain. He said that he is cleared for a return to action and will not need surgery to fix the defect, at least before the end of his career, although he does now take blood thinners.

Farkas said he hopes to hear stories that are similar to his, because to this point he believes he is alone in his quest to return to action.

“I want to put this behind me,” he added. “But also because despite long internet research I could not find another professional sportsperson with a similar fate. If there’s anyone out there, he can contact me. I want to bolster other people and show them you get out of this with new strength.”

Farkas joined Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2017 from fellow Austrian side Mattersburg, where he had spent the previous eight seasons. He was a critical player in the squad before falling ill, delivering four assists from the right-back position in eight Austrian Bundesliga games.

Tottenham issues update on racism investigation

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur publicly issued an update to their investigation of alleged racial abuse of Antonio Rudiger during the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea, describing their findings as “inconclusive” to this point while ensuring fans that the investigation is continuing.

Rudiger claimed that he was the target of racial abuse shortly after his coming together with Heung-Son Min which left the Spurs attacker red carded by referee Anthony Taylor. This was relayed to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who then alerted the referee.

“We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage,” the statement read. “We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players. We have also taken statements from other parties present at the time. The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us. Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.”

“Any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban,” the statement continued. “At this time however we should point out that our findings are inconclusive and would ask that comment is reserved until the facts are established.”

A key part of the update regards the handling of the incident by the referee. According to the statement, Anthony Taylor chose to activate phase one of the UEFA protocol, rather than Premier League protocol. The two statutes differ as UEFA orders the referee to ask for a stadium-wide announcement rather than directly deal with the individuals, which the Premier League dictates.

In respect of protocols,” the Tottenham statement reads, “when the incident was conveyed to the referee Anthony Taylor, he took the decision to call for the implementation of Stage 1 of the UEFA protocol – rather than the Premier League protocol – and asked for an announcement to be made, as well as requesting a further announcement which created a misconception that any issue was on-going. The Premier League protocol differs from UEFA protocol in that it does not call for an announcement rather that the individual(s) be dealt with by the Safety Team in the first instance.”

While serving as a Premier League referee since 2009, Anthony Taylor is also a Champions League official and has taken charge of 37 European games in his career. Therefore, the club is calling to light a clear contradiction between UEFA and Premier League protocols and how it may be confusing for the referee to handle racist incidents in different competitions differently. The club has therefore requested that the Premier League clean up any discrepancies, asking them to make clear how they would like referees and clubs to handle abuse in the future.

“We have asked that the Premier League clarifies the position regarding the use of these protocols to all stakeholders going forward.”

Earlier Monday, the club stated it was launching an investigation and promised that racist chanting “will not be tolerated in our stadium.”

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 18

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
We learned a whole heck of a lot about some teams this past weekend as the festive fixtures are now upon us.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Pep Guardiola is more malleable than we thought, and reports of Man City’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Conversely, Brendan Rodgers still has some growing to do.  Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta have a LOT of work to do, and so does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because WOOF Manchester United.

Here’s a look at where the clubs rank in relation to one another, because no, you aren’t necessarily what the table says you are at this point in the season.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

20. Aston Villa -Not all four match losing streaks are alike. Losses to Chelsea, Leicester City, and even Sheffield United can be written off in a relegation battle. Losing to Southampton? Not so much. The festive fixtures are very, very kind to Aston Villa, and thus, they are ENORMOUSLY important. Dean Smith must right the ship.
Last week: 18
Season high: 8
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Southampton
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Southampton

19. Norwich City – Losing on a late Raul Jimenez winner isn’t exactly a bad omen, and following up a draw against Leicester City, things are looking up, but they have one win since mid-September, and that’s not sustainable. Emiliano Buendia’s back is going to start hurting sooner or later.
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves

18 Watford – What a weird game. Watford probably deserved at least a point, but they actually closed out a victory for the second time this season. It will take far more than that to earn safety, but that’s about as solid a jumping off point as they could have asked for.
Last week: 20
Season high: 17
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United

17. Bournemouth – Bournemouth produced maybe the worst attacking performance of anyone this entire season against Burnley. Did not see that coming. Gross.
Last week: 15
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Burnley
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Burnley

16. West Ham United – West Ham was scheduled to play Liverpool last weekend, so they got a much-needed rest ahead of the festive fixtures, where they’ll play Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Bournemouth.
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton [off last week]
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

15. Southampton – Just when you’re out on Southampton, they pull you back in. Just in time for a brutal festive fixture stretch.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-1 at Aston Villa
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-1 at Aston Villa

14. Everton – We haven’t learned much about Everton over the last few weeks, except that they do have signs of life. A 0-0 draw with Arsenal doesn’t tell us much more. Carlo Ancelotti now takes charge and has a very soft schedule to land on his feet.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Arsenal.
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Arsenal.

13. Arsenal – No goals in Arsenal’s last two games. Mikel Arteta has SO much work to do.
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Everton
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Everton

12. Crystal Palace – They actually played well against Newcastle and came up just short. Zaha had an off day (4/14 dribbling). It happens. On to the outrageously soft festive fixtures, where they can shoot up the table.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Newcastle
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Newcastle

11. Newcastle United – Miguel Almiron got a goal! That’s cool! Three wins in the last four is even cooler. Now comes the hard part – their next five matches are Manchester United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves, Chelsea. Have fun, Steve Bruce!
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Crystal Palace
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Crystal Palace

10. Brighton & Hove Albion – Brighton held nearly 70% possession against Sheffield United and managed two shots on target. They’re 13th in the table, but just five points above the drop. The Seagulls can ill afford slips like that.
Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Sheffield United
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Sheffield United

9. Manchester United – GACKKKKKK. That’s it. That’s the blurb.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Watford.
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Watford.

8. Burnley – Beating Bournemouth isn’t exactly a world-shifting result, especially with a performance that would get FDA approval to cure insomina, but a pair of clean sheets is exactly what the doctor ordered for the team that gave up 9 goals to Spurs and Man City. Can they sustain it? If so, they’re a threat to any side. This team has moxie on its day.
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle

7. Sheffield United – Three straight wins against Norwich, Aston Villa, and Brighton. This team has emphatically staked a claim above the bottom sides in the Premier League. What a job Chris Wilder has done.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion
Up next: Full festive fixture list her

6. Tottenham Hotspur – Not quite sure what Jose Mourinho sees in Eric Dier. Time to give Lo Celso a run in the side. It’ll be nice to have Erik Lamela back too.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Chelsea
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Chelsea

5. Chelsea – The Blues saw that Nick had them at 8 last week, and went about fixing that silly mistake. Pulisic benched in the win. Marcos Alonso had his best performance of the season. Hmmmm.
Last week: 8
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Won at Tottenham 2-0.
Season low: 12
Last match: Won at Tottenham 2-0.

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers – This team is physically incapable of playing anything other than a close game. Nuno deserves more credit than he’s getting for keeping this team a Premier League force despite a taxing Europa League campaign.
Last week: 5
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 2-1 at Norwich City
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 2-1 at Norwich City

3. Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers was firmly out-coached by Pep Guardiola; maybe things aren’t always as they seem. Jamie Vardy scored again; maybe things are as they seem. Leicester City will be fine, although seeing Wilfried Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu humbled more than once was new.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Norwich City
Season low: 10
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Norwich City

2. Manchester CityPep Guardiola firmly out-coached Brendan Rodgers, restoring the natural order for now. This team is still a juggernaut.
Last week: 4
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 3-1 v. Leicester City
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 3-1 v. Leicester City

1. Liverpool – Even without playing a Premier League fixture, Liverpool remains on top of the world. Literally. They won the Club World Cup. What Jurgen Klopp is doing with a banged up squad will be regarded as one of the great managerial feats of our time years from now – if he can finish the deal. Everyone is all eyes on Boxing Day for Liverpool, and rightly so, but this team has a brutal stretch coming up: Leicester City, Wolves, Sheffield United, Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves. Make it through that, and they just might be in the clear.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Watford [“off” last week]
Up next: Full festive fixture list here