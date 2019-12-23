Top PL Storylines: Boxing Day

The Premier League kicks off its holiday schedule with a jam-packed Boxing Day match schedule. Eighteen of the 20 teams are in action on Thursday, with matches played across four match windows, making for a full day of Premier League soccer on display.
Here’s what we have on the docket for a busy Boxing Day in England.
Top of the Table Clash
- Leicester City v. Liverpool, Thursday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN
You never know what the league table will truly look like when the schedule is released, but fans get to build up over the course of Boxing Day to a highly-anticipated clash between Leicester City and Liverpool.
It’s Brendan Rodgers second time facing Liverpool since joining Leicester City and it’s a proverbial six-pointer. With the win, Liverpool continue their claim for the Premier League title, and the Reds would begin to look like they’re running away with the league. On the other hand, a Leicester City win gives the Foxes and Manchester City just that little sliver of hope that they can catch Liverpool. The key will be how Liverpool responds to returning from Qatar. It won the Club World Cup trophy, but will the extra work and travel cost the club.
A pair of debuts
- Bournemouth v. Arsenal, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
- Everton v. Burnley, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Thursday marks the official match debut of two new Premier League managerial appointments, where the clubs went in polar opposite directions. Everton went out and brought in one of the most successful, talented coaches on the market in Carlo Ancelotti, with the hope that he could get this Everton team to play 25 percent better than it had been playing before.
On the other hand, Arsenal, facing a season that is falling and falling fast, went with a man who has never been a full-time head coach (except for one game this season). However, Mikel Arteta spent five years at Arsenal and while he’s close to Everton too, that hadn’t stopped him from helping Man City rout the Toffees.
Both Arsenal and Everton will be looking to get a big result out of the way in the first fixture under new management.