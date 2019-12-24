More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Alan Pardew appointed manager of ADO Den Haag

By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
Alan Pardew is back in the game.

After a 20-month period without work, the 58-year-old former West Brom, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace manager has taken the job at Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

Pardew takes over from Alfons Groenendijk, who was sacked after two years in charge with the club second from bottom in the 18-team Eredivisie. The position is highly disappointing for a club that is generally considered a top-half Eredivisie side, having finished ninth, seventh, and 11th the last three seasons.

“Pardew has experience in dealing with difficult situations, but also knows the way to success,” the official team release read, confirming that he has already begun watching film on the club and taking charge of training.

“We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his stripes in English football,” said ADO Den Haag sporting director Mohammed Hamdi. “He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation. During conversations we became very enthusiastic about Alan’s football vision and the way he believes he can find a way up the table with ADO Den Haag.”

The club also confirmed that former Charlton Athletic player and Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell will join as Pardew’s assistant. Powell, currently working under Gareth Southgate with the England national team, will also continue in his international coaching role.

PL Preview: Man United v. Newcastle

By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
  • Manchester United (25 pts) sits 8th in PL table
  • Newcastle United (25 pts) sits 9th in PL table
  • Last meeting: Newcastle 1-0 Man United

Manchester United’s Boxing Day match could not be bigger for the club unless the Red Devils were fighting for a Premier League title. Which they aren’t. Which is exactly why it is imperative that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer engineers a victory at Old Trafford over Newcastle United, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Solskjaer has led the team to just two wins over its last six Premier League games, and with a host of potential slippery matches leading up to a date with Liverpool on January 19, all eyes will be on the Norwegian boss who most certainly is running out of rope. He could have reinforcements available soon, with Paul Pogba likely to start after he came off the bench against Watford, while Diogo Dalot could also make his return from a two-month injury and Eric Bailly is still out but getting closer.

Manchester United’s last result is just plain ugly – a 2-0 loss to bottom-feeders Watford that set alarm bells off all over the club. With games against plucky Burnley and Arsenal under new management coming up in the following days, this game against Newcastle feels like a turning point one way or another.

On the other side of the coin, Newcastle comes into the match sitting ninth in the Premier League table, level with Manchester United on points. That position marks a huge jump from where many expected the Magpies to be, a massive feather in Steve Bruce‘s cap. He has led the Magpies to three wins in their last four despite a host of injuries to the squad, sticking with Miguel Almiron through his early Newcastle struggles until he provided the winner against Crystal Palace last time out.

Even so, this match marks the start of a brutal festive fixture run for Newcastle, who still must navigate games against Everton, Wolves, and Chelsea through mid-January. A result at Old Trafford and potentially doing the double over Manchester United would give Newcastle some breathing room ahead of more difficult matches.

Injuries/suspensions

Man United: OUT – Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee). QUESTIONABLE – Diogo Dalot (groin).

Newcastle: OUT – Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Ciaran Clark (calf), Matt Ritchie (ankle), Ki Sung-Yeung (knock). QUESTIONABLE – Paul Dummett (groin), Jetro Willems (groin).

Projected lineups

Man United: de Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Mata, James; Martial.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejune, Fernandez, Schar, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu; Joelinton.

What they’re saying

Man United boss Solskjaer on loss v. Newcastle: “It’s going to be difficult to break Newcastle down. I expect that we’ll get the fair share of the possession. We were disappointed when we had more than 70% possession up there [at St. James Park] and we lost the game.”

Newcastle manager Bruce on next games: “You think you’ve done it all in the Premier League and then all of a sudden, we’ve got Manchester United, Everton and Leicester in a short period time, difficult games. We haven’t done anything yet. We’ve given ourselves a nice platform but we’re only halfway there, so we’ve got to show the same resilience and spirit that we’ve shown over the last few months and see where it takes us.”

Prediction

Newcastle is in good form, and that should boost them in this match. Still, Manchester United is the far more desperate team at Old Trafford and that should go a long way in the Boxing Day meeting. The Red Devils will find it difficult to break down a bunkered-in Newcastle looking to save its energy for multiple difficult games, but they will find a way through in a hard-fought 2-0 win for the home side.

Son red card appeal denied

By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
Yeah, we all knew how this would end.

Tottenham appealed the red card procured by Heung-Min Son against Chelsea on Sunday, but the appeal was denied by the Premier League disciplinary committee on Tuesday, the league announced.

The failed appeal means that Son will miss the next three Spurs matches, including their Boxing Day game against Brighton & Hove Albion plus subsequent games against Norwich City and Southampton. He will return for the game against Liverpool on January 11.

Son’s red card was shown for a kick into the ribs of Antonio Rudiger, not initially spotted by referee Anthony Taylor but identified on VAR, with Taylor advised to show the red card after a review. Rudiger made a meal of relatively minimal contact, but Son’s actions were still deserving of a sending off even if he failed to make a solid connection with his studs into Rudiger’s chest. Jose Mourinho quipped after the match that Rudiger will “have broken ribs for sure” but his words fell on deaf ears.

The red card is Son’s third of the 2019 calendar year, previously sent off for a push against Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma in May plus his eventually overturned sending-off against Everton earlier this season that resulted in Andre Gomes’ gruesome ankle injury. Son becomes the first Premier League player since Lee Cattermole in 2010 to earn three red cards in a calendar year.

PL Preview: Leicester City v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
Among the Boxing Day fixture list, one game stands above all the rest. Leicester City v. Liverpool, live Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

While it doesn’t present the potentially enormous stakes it could have had the Foxes downed Manchester City last weekend, it still looms largest among the festive fixtures and could still be one of the final true tests for the Reds as they march towards not just a Premier League crown but also a potentially unbeaten league campaign. With a ten point lead and a game in hand, Liverpool could give itself a nearly insurmountable advantage atop the table should they emerge victorious, but defeat will procure doubt among the supporters with half the season still to go.

Leicester City will consider themselves very much in the title race despite the mountain to climb, given their narrow defeat at Anfield in the last meeting, a game that required a James Milner penalty in the dying seconds to secure victory for the Reds. The Foxes will be buoyed by the home crowd, unbeaten at King Power Stadium this year while conceding just five goals and keeping four clean sheets.

The Reds have a tougher task than anticipated given the litany of injuries across the squad. Alongside long-term absentees Joel Matip, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne, they are also missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who picked up an ankle problem at the Club World Cup. Jurgen Klopp was forced to move Jordan Henderson into the defensive unit during the semifinal in Qatar last week, and any other potential issues in the squad through the festive period could force a similar emergency shift for the Reds.

Leicester City is in much better shape health-wise, but will be monitoring the status of Harvey Barnes who also finds himself saddled with an ankle injury after the Man City loss, while Matty James is still out for a while longer as he builds up his fitness from a long-term Achilles injury.

Brendan Rodgers has prior history with Jurgen Klopp, beating the German handily while managing Liverpool in a pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Injuries/suspensions

Leicester City: OUT – Matty James (Achilles). QUESTIONABLE – Harvey Barnes (ankle).

Liverpool: OUT – Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (hamstring), Joel Matip (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (ACL), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle). QUESTIONABLE

Projected lineups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Vardy, Perez.

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Leicester City boss Rodgers on long-term Liverpool domination: “I think that’s pretty difficult now in this modern time. But it doesn’t take away that they’re a fantastic team. And now they have that feeling of winning which gives that hunger to win even more. For us, they and Manchester City are a great benchmark for a lot of the teams at this level. We always have to fight and improve and get as close as we possibly can to that level.”

Liverpool manager Klopp on Jamie Vardy“He is a massive threat obviously. He’s an exceptional striker what can you say? Since I’m in England he’s one of the top three. He’s always scoring, he’s difficult to defend, always on your shoulder running at your back playing the offside line. Really, really dangerous. The only thing you can do in football is try and avoid as many passes as you can to him and that’s what we’ll try. Leicester is not only Jamie Vardy. Brendan has done an excellent job there.”

Key stats

  • Leicester City is winless in its last five PL meetings against Liverpool, losing four and drawing one (last win: Feb 2017)
  • Neither side has kept a clean sheet in any of the last 7 PL meetings against one another
  • Liverpool has won its last 4 Boxing Day fixtures by a combined 11-0 score
  • Jamie Vardy has scored 29 goals in 2019, the most in the league – he has scored in each of his last three home games against Liverpool (5 goals)
  • Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 34 Premier League fixtures, and are the only PL side to have scored in every game so far this season

Prediction

The Reds are banged up, but in all other respects are the better side. Leicester City showed weaknesses against Manchester City, and they are ones Jurgen Klopp could exploit. Still, Jamie Vardy is on an undeniable tear, and his presence alone gives the Foxes a chance. An exciting 2-2 draw should give both sides a coveted point and keep Liverpool as clear favorites to win the league.

Boxing Day explained

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
It is time for the most wonderful day of the year.

Boxing Day.

December 26th has a long tradition of being intertwined with soccer in the United Kingdom and with the Premier League games coming thick and fast over the next week, Boxing Day is the marquee day in the festive fixtures.

For a bit of history on Boxing Day, in the UK it has been a national holiday since 1871 and it is said to originate from Victorian times when Christmas gift boxes were handed out to staff from their employers as they were thanked for their work throughout the year and given the day off.

Just to make it clear, there is no Boxing on Boxing Day… instead it is dominated by soccer, horse racing, cricket and other sports in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries. In the UK all levels of soccer is the main focus and it is a day for families to get together, go to games, cheer on their teams and extend the festive season. Since 1958 Boxing Day has been the main festive day which soccer has been played on throughout the leagues in the UK.

We will have over 20-straight hours of Premier League programming on Boxing Day on NBC Sports, with nine games played across four time slots from 7:30 a.m. ET until past 5 p.m. ET.

What makes Boxing Day so special?

Click play on the video above as Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and yours truly reveal what Boxing Day means on a personal level and why it’s such a special day in the Premier League.

Enjoy the madness!