Man United “further behind” in progress

Manchester United currently sit seven points off the top four as we approach the halfway point of the 2019-20 Premier League season.
In two words their season so far has been: Weird and underwhelming.
Speaking after their defeat at bottom club Watford and ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer revealed he expected the Red Devils to be further along than they are right now.
“We knew this season was going to be a season of some ups and downs,” Solskjaer said. “This season will be used to find a team and a squad for next season, but hopefully we can speed this process up by getting more results. I expect us to be more consistent, definitely more experienced and learning from these setbacks. At the moment we’re a little bit further behind than what I was hoping for.”
United are a real Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment and that is to be expected with so many young players in their starting lineup week in, week out. Their wins against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester City, plus a draw against Liverpool, proves what they are capable of but their inability to break down opponents from the lower reaches of the table (their five defeats have come against Watford, West Ham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Newcastle) continues to be a problem.
There is promise for the rest of this season and beyond though.
Marcus Rashford is flourishing up top. New signings Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have shown flashes of their best but are still settling in. United hope David De Gea won’t keep making costly errors. And Paul Pogba is finally back fit, although how he slots into their counter-attacking team against the big boys remains to be seen.
Solskjaer’s comments show he isn’t in denial and realizes United need a positive second half of the season and to at least be serious contenders for a top four finish. He’s right about building for next season but in the meantime he will be feeling real disappointment with the games United have lost as they continue to make the same mistakes and are far too easy to defend against.
So far this season the Red Devils have taken one step forward and then one step back.
Jurgen Klopp has issued an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s injury and the Liverpool midfielder will not be available until 2020 at the earliest.
Oxlade-Chamberlain injured his ankle in their FIFA Club World Cup final win against Flamengo in Doha, Qatar on Saturday and after he was shown on crutches the extent of his injury has now been confirmed ahead of Liverpool’s trip to second-place Leicester City on Boxing Day (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
“The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged,” Klopp said. “Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don’t know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see. No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year; Oxlade will not play anymore [in 2019] that’s clear. Then we have to see how quickly it can settle.”
So, the Ox is out for Liverpool’s big games against Leicester City and Wolves but luckily they have pretty of options in central midfield right now.
Despite Fabinho being out injured, they still have Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita and James Milner available in central midfield.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has shown flashes of his brilliance since returning from his long-term injury, as Klopp has nursed him back to full fitness and the England midfielder has suffered a few smaller setbacks in recents months.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sure seems glad that Paul Pogba is back fit for Manchester United.
The French midfielder has been out since September with an ankle issue but came on as a second half sub in the 2-0 defeat at Watford and made a big difference, even though United lost to the bottom club.
Speaking ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer revealed their is no better all-round midfielder in the world than Pogba.
“It might be that we do get him in from the start because you just want to get more and more into the team when he plays. He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield, he is a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, get it and play them long passes. He can get higher up and combine like he did on Sunday. It depends on the game. That’s the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world, he can do all the roles. It’s great to have him back.”
Solskjaer added that Pogba may not be fit enough to start against Newcastle but that his 30 minute cameo against Watford was a ‘big plus’ for the Red Devils.
With United struggling to break down the teams in the bottom half of the table this season (their five defeats have come against Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham), Pogba’s creativity in the final third will certainly help them unlock stubborn opposition defenses. But will he be able to fit into the counter-attacking style which has worked so well against the big six and has kept United within seven points off the top four?
The noises from Pogba’s camp in recent days suggest he wants to stay at Man United after he spent last summer trying to force through a move away from Old Trafford, and this buttering up of Pogba from Solskjaer was predictable.
United will need him against the lesser teams in the Premier League but he shouldn’t be a guaranteed starter when they play against some of the big boys. United need two more defensive-minded central midfielders against those clubs and Pogba playing as a No.10 doesn’t seem to work as well as when Jesse Lingard, Dan James and Marcus Rashford interchange in those three positions.
Frank Lampard has hit out at Jose Mourinho’s comments that Antonio Rudiger is “will have broken ribs for sure” after Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son was sent off for kicking the Chelsea defender.
The controversial incident in a fiery battle between Chelsea and Spurs has since seen both Son and Rudiger subjected to racist abuse, and Lampard doesn’t believe his former boss at Chelsea was right to criticize Rudiger.
“With Toni, in this incident when he’s having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal [racism], I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure,” Lampard said. “Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card. It wasn’t brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day. It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn’t question Toni’s integrity on that. So I do defend Toni firmly on it.”
Rudiger probably overreacted slightly from the challenge, but Son still lashed out and his red card, even though Spurs appealed against it, was warranted.
Lampard then appeared to have a dig at Mourinho about the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah being sold while he was manager at Chelsea and youngsters not being given a chance.
“If we are not patient and [don’t] stick with the players we might be in a situation [like] before where absolutely top world-class players at this minute have been at Chelsea when they were 20 or 21 and managers maybe did not stick with them so much then,” Lampard said. “I am in a position where I will stick with them.”
Grab your popcorn. A Lampard-Mourinho manager feud is the one we didn’t know we needed.
The Premier League kicks off its holiday schedule with a jam-packed Boxing Day match schedule. Eighteen of the 20 teams are in action on Thursday, with matches played across four match windows, making for a full day of Premier League soccer on display.
Here’s what we have on the docket for a busy Boxing Day in England.
Top of the Table Clash
- Leicester City v. Liverpool, Thursday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN
You never know what the league table will truly look like when the schedule is released, but fans get to build up over the course of Boxing Day to a highly-anticipated clash between Leicester City and Liverpool.
It’s Brendan Rodgers second time facing Liverpool since joining Leicester City and it’s a proverbial six-pointer. With the win, Liverpool continue their claim for the Premier League title, and the Reds would begin to look like they’re running away with the league. On the other hand, a Leicester City win gives the Foxes and Manchester City just that little sliver of hope that they can catch Liverpool. The key will be how Liverpool responds to returning from Qatar. It won the Club World Cup trophy, but will the extra work and travel cost the club.
A pair of debuts
Thursday marks the official match debut of two new Premier League managerial appointments, where the clubs went in polar opposite directions. Everton went out and brought in one of the most successful, talented coaches on the market in Carlo Ancelotti, with the hope that he could get this Everton team to play 25 percent better than it had been playing before.
On the other hand, Arsenal, facing a season that is falling and falling fast, went with a man who has never been a full-time head coach (except for one game this season). However, Mikel Arteta spent five years at Arsenal and while he’s close to Everton too, that hadn’t stopped him from helping Man City rout the Toffees.
Both Arsenal and Everton will be looking to get a big result out of the way in the first fixture under new management.